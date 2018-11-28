Former World of Beer franchisee lands $250M development deal for Crafthouse

Crafthouse, the local craft beer restaurant and bar chain that grew out of several former World of Beer locations in Northern Virginia, has signed a $250 million franchise development deal with American Development Partners. Crafthouse…

Crafthouse, the local craft beer restaurant and bar chain that grew out of several former World of Beer locations in Northern Virginia, has signed a $250 million franchise development deal with American Development Partners.

Crafthouse owner Evan Matz said earlier in November that he planned to franchise the concept, which has corporate locations in Ballston, Fairfax and Reston. The move came after Matz settled his lawsuit with Tampa-based World of Beer Franchising.

Franklin, Tennessee-based American Development Partners, which is a development, general contracting and private equity firm, will provide site selection, acquisition and construction services for more than 100 new Crafthouse locations in the next five years.

American Development Partners will also provide 100 percent of financing to qualified franchisees who are looking to place Crafthouse in newly-built, freestanding buildings. That financing is typically reserved for franchisees that are already multi-unit operators,…