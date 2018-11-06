Former Ibiza site sold, may become boutique hotel

The site of the former Ibiza nightclub is being readied for its next life. D.C. developer Altus Realty bought the property at 1222 First St. NE for $10.5 million from owner 1222-1st Street NE LLC…

D.C. developer Altus Realty bought the property at 1222 First St. NE for $10.5 million from owner 1222-1st Street NE LLC and plans to either build a hotel or multifamily there, according to Altus partner Charlie Kehler.

Though Kehler declined to discuss the project further, the corporate registration of the entity that bought the property contains a big clue that a boutique brand hotel may be in the cards. One of the governors is a New York company called citizenM USA Properties 2 LLC.

CitizenM is a European hotel chain that focuses on lower-cost, stylish hotels. While most of the properties are based in Europe, citizenM has begun expanding to the U.S. with two hotels in New York and one in Seattle, and others planned for Los Angeles and San Francisco. The first slated to open in Greater Washington is planned for 555 E St. SW.

Ibiza, one of several massive nightclubs that operated in Northeast D.C.,…