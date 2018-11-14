For this longtime sports bar owner and resident, Amazon is exactly what Crystal City needs

A little bit before lunchtime Tuesday, workers outside Crystal City Sports Pub were putting up the bar’s Christmas decorations — just in time for a really big gift. Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had made it…

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) had made it official within the hour that Crystal City (or now National Landing, a branded combination of Crystal City, Pentagon City and Potomac Yard) would be home to one of the e-commerce giant’s new headquarters.

Art Dougherty is an owner of the venerable sports bar at 529 23rd St. South. He said they were “praying” Amazon would make the move to Northern Virginia.

“To be honest, I assumed that Amazon was coming here one way or another,” Dougherty told me. “I would assume they’re crazy not to come here.”

Dougherty and two of his Mount St. Mary’s classmates, Bill Bayne and Jim Madden, founded the sports bar 24 years ago. It has grown to be regarded as one of the best sports bars in the country, making lists in Sports Illustrated, CNN and other outlets.

Dougherty has been a Crystal…