Fannie Mae has left the building. Its Wegmans-anchored replacement: City Ridge.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 26, 2018 11:49 am 11/26/2018 11:49am
The former Fannie Mae headquarters will be renamed City Ridge as it undergoes a transformation into a mixed-use urban village, anchored by Wegmans’ first D.C. store.

Roadside Development and North American Sekisui House, which jointly acquired the 10-acre Fannie Mae campus at 3900 Wisconsin Ave. NW in 2016 for $85 million, revealed the name in advance of a Dec. 1 scheduled groundbreaking. The acquisition was named the Washington Business Journal’s Best Real Estate Deal of 2016.

City Ridge — named for the site’s geography, on a ridgeline separating two stream valleys — will feature 687 residential units, 162,000 square feet of office, 153,000 square feet of retail, more than 750 parking spaces and a “significant amount of programmed open space.” The project totals about 1 million square feet.

Consuming 86,000 square feet, the urban-format Wegmans will sit on the lowest level of the 1958-era Colonial-style Fannie Mae building, which will be held up by micropiles while the existing…

