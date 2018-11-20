Family of girl electrocuted at MGM National Harbor sues resort, contractors

The family of a girl gravely injured by an electric shock at MGM National Harbor in June has sued the casino in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, claiming a “dangerously electrified” lighted handrail she grabbed…

The family of a girl gravely injured by an electric shock at MGM National Harbor in June has sued the casino in Prince George’s County Circuit Court, claiming a “dangerously electrified” lighted handrail she grabbed was defective and should’ve been repaired days earlier.

The family of Zynae Green also names MGM general contractor Whiting-Turner and electrical contractor Rosendin Electric as defendants, claiming the parties urged workers to complete work “quickly, at the expense of safety” to get the resort open.

According to the complaint filed Monday, Zynae Green, then 6, younger brother Carlos Green Jr. and older sister Monya Rosier were all electrocuted after touching the handrail in Potomac Plaza, an outdoor patio area at the resort with a lit-up fountain and staircase.

Zynae Green suffered cardiac arrest, according to the complaint, and was resuscitated before being transported to the hospital. Her two siblings were also hospitalized for several days following the…