Falls Church secures big-name development partners for Little City Commons

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 20, 2018 11:46 am 11/20/2018 11:46am
The little city of Falls Church has approved an interim agreement with three major developers to create an even smaller city on the west end of town.

PN Hoffman, EYA and Regency Centers (NASDAQ: REG) will develop Little City Commons near the West Falls Church Metro station on 10.3 city-owned acres bounded by Leesburg Pike, Haycock Road, the new George Mason High School and a Virginia Tech property also slated for redevelopment. 

The early plan for Little City Commons, designed by Torti Gallas & Partners, provides for rental apartments, for-sale condos, senior housing, retail and restaurants, office, a hotel and perhaps a 20,000-square-foot music venue or other civic-type space.

Under the interim agreement approved Monday, the private development team will ground-lease the site for 99 years, paying $44.5 million over time, with an initial payment of $6.5 million due in May. The lease payments are expected to offset the costs of the new high school, which is expected to open in 2021,…

