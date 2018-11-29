Face in the Crowd: The 3 habits of highly successful D.C.-area executives

Ever wonder how the region’s top executives spend their time? It’s a question we try to answer each week in our Executive Profile series, and let’s just say a few patterns can emerge: They have…

They have a table at Rasika.

On the standard list of questions is the exec’s favorite restaurant. And the one place that popped up more than any other this year? Rasika, the D.C. modern Indian restaurant from owner Ashok Bajaj. Come for the palak chaat, stay for the spontaneous networking opportunities.

They read a lot of nonfiction.

Whether they’re looking to pick up some advice or just don’t mess with novels, Greater Washington execs seem to love a good biography. Bonus points if it’s on a prominent business leader. Books on leadership also make it to the nightstand pretty often. High on the must-read list for 2018 was Gen. Stanley McChrystal’s “Team is Teams,” originally released in 2015. If you don’t have a copy, maybe ask Baker Tilly’s Todd Stokes or UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic’s…