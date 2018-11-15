Face in the Crowd: Let’s thank giving every other month of the year

Ah, November. A time to pull out winter coats, manically Google turkey roasting instructions and cram in several references to giving. So, here’s mine. Recently, the Washington Business Journal celebrated its annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards,…

Ah, November. A time to pull out winter coats, manically Google turkey roasting instructions and cram in several references to giving.

So, here’s mine.

Recently, the Washington Business Journal celebrated its annual Corporate Philanthropy Awards, gathering hundreds of giving-minded folks together. There were awards, there was discussion. And there were millennials.

Looking at the audience over breakfast, I was struck by how young the crowd looked — nearly every table boasting a couple 20- or 30-somethings.

It shouldn’t be a surprise. Millennials are known for their love of a good do-good. Multiple studies have shown this generation is more likely to spend on brands that support causes it cares about. It’s one reason you see more big brands than ever engaging with social movements on Twitter and beyond.

It’s good for revenue, and hiring and retaining younger employees. A 2017 study from Deloitte points out that volunteerism at work — think organized corporate outings or…