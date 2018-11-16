Exclusive: Here’s what Virginia spent to woo HQ2

Virginia officials spent about $2 million to woo Amazon.com Inc. to the commonwealth, more than half of which was spent on a single consultant. The corporate recruitment expenditures, from $515 for embroidery with Rich’s Stitches…

The corporate recruitment expenditures, from $515 for embroidery with Rich’s Stitches Inc. to $4.96 at Potbelly, were provided by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in response to a Washington Business Journal Freedom of Information Act request.

Stephen Moret, the partnership’s president and CEO, said the expenditures were in line with what he expected for an “enormous undertaking” to attract HQ2, which Virginia secured this week when Amazon announced that Crystal City and Pentagon City won half of HQ2, a project that is expected to yield 25,000 jobs and a $2.5 billion investment over the next decade.

“This is a once-in-a-100-year kind of project,” Moret said. “We had three regions that really wanted to participate in a major way. And we had a very very tight timeframe to do it. And we wanted to present three world-class proposals.”

