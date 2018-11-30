202.5
Exclusive Gibson Island opens for-sale properties to potential homebuyers

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 30, 2018
Sarah Kanne says Gibson Island “gets in your blood.”

It’s certainly in hers. The real estate agent for many of the exclusive Chesapeake Bay island’s $1 million-plus homes is a longtime resident who loves its history, spectacular views and carefree lifestyle. Founded in the 1920s as a summer retreat for wealthy Baltimoreans, the gated Anne Arundel County island has its own police force, post office, golf course and club and even a museum.

“The island is only two miles by three miles,” said Kanne, of the Gibson Island Corp. Real Estate office. “It’s small but very safe and very beautiful.”

Kanne is trying to sell that lifestyle with the listing of four homes and a rare waterfront undeveloped lot. She’s opening up three of those homes on Saturday to potential home buyers. It’s a chance for people who aren’t familiar with the island to get a sneak peek at the community.

Eighteen of the island’s 200 homes have traded hands this year, an unusually high number, she said. That number shows…

