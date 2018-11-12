European transit tech company buys McLean company specializing in autonomous vehicle systems

Kapsch TrafficCom, an Austria-based provider of tolling, traffic management, connected vehicles and other transportation tech, has acquired McLean-based eTrans Systems. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The McLean-based company is a provider of cloud-based…

Kapsch TrafficCom, an Austria-based provider of tolling, traffic management, connected vehicles and other transportation tech, has acquired McLean-based eTrans Systems.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The McLean-based company is a provider of cloud-based services for connected and autonomous vehicles, including vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure systems that help vehicles manage speed, notice construction zones, road hazards and other potentially dangerous conditions. ETrans also provides smart city tech for things like crosswalks. Its products will be integrated within Kapsch’s global product portfolio.

Alexander Lewald, Kapsch TrafficCom’s CTO, said in a statement the acquisition will enhance the company’s offerings in the growing driverless vehicle space.

The two companies have partnered together in the past on projects in North Carolina and Toronto.

