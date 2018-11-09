Erickson hopes to move forward with 78-acre retirement community near George Mason

Erickson Living is looking to transform the 78-acre campus that formerly housed the Virginia Training Center into a senior living community within the next two years. Erickson purchased the property in late 2017 for $30…

Erickson purchased the property in late 2017 for $30 million. The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors will consider on Nov. 20 a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow residential uses on the property located at 9901 Braddock Road near George Mason University.

If approved, Catonsville, Maryland-based Erickson must still go through a rezoning process, but early plans call for between 1,000 and 1,100 units for a development similar to the company’s 1,404-home Greenspring Village project in Springfield. Greenspring keeps a waitlist of more than 1,000 potential residents.

Erickson officials declined to comment for this story. The company won the project through an RFP process.

The company provides independent living, assisted living, memory and skilled nursing care in one place. It has a network of 20 properties across…