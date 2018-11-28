202.5
Home » Latest News » Dwight Dunton bringing his…

Dwight Dunton bringing his real estate company home to Alexandria

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 28, 2018 11:23 am 11/28/2018 11:23am
Share

Bonaventure Realty Group LLC is coming home.

The Arlington-based real estate company acquired a pair of adjacent parcels at a prime intersection in the Alexandria neighborhood of Del Ray for $2.6 million, according to public records, and recently submitted plans to renovate two buildings there for its offices.

“This is one of our most exciting projects to date as it is far more than the makeover of a great property in Del Ray that has been empty for too long,” Bonaventure CEO Dwight Dunton said in an email. “Alexandria is my home; I was raised here, am a T.C. Williams graduate, and originally founded Bonaventure in Alexandria. After operating in Arlington County for many years, it’s thrilling to be bringing Bonaventure home where it belongs.”

The two buildings include a service station, the former Anthony’s Auto Center, at 2903 Mount Vernon Ave. and a small office building at 104 Hume Ave. The site is within a half mile of the $1 billion Virginia Tech innovation campus that…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500