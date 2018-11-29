Dulles adding nonstop service to Lisbon

Dulles International Airport is gaining nonstop service to Lisbon, Portugal. TAP Air Portugal, the European country’s 73-year-old national carrier, will begin offering five roundtrip flights each week starting June 16. The flights will continue year-round.…

TAP Air Portugal, the European country’s 73-year-old national carrier, will begin offering five roundtrip flights each week starting June 16. The flights will continue year-round.

The airline has been growing at a furious clip since JetBlue founder David Neeleman acquired a stake in 2015.

“With more than 70 new planes on the way, this is only just the beginning,” Neeleman said in a statement. “We have 10 gateways from Brazil to Portugal and believe we can support the same number from the U.S.”

Dulles marks the sixth North American destination for TAP, which already counts Boston, Miami, JFK in New York, Newark Liberty and Toronto.

TAP is the first airline to use the A330-900neo, the newest variant of the Airbus A330 widebody model. The new planes will service the Dulles-Lisbon route, and the airline expects 21 of the new aircraft to be delivered in the next two years.

