Domino Sugar expands in Howard County with huge warehouse lease

Domino Sugar is expanding into Howard County.

The company is moving into 305,769 square feet of warehouse space once owned and occupied by Giant Food in Jessup, Maryland.

American Sugar Refining Inc., or ASR, the parent company of Domino, signed the lease for the space this month and will begin to move in immediately, said Ben Meisels, managing director for JLL.

JLL brokered the deal for warehouse owners Manekin Corp. and AEW Capital Management. Also working on the deal was JLL’s Dave Dannenfelser, Mark Levy and Tyler Boykin.

Domino will use the facility to store sugar and other sugar products made at the company’s plant in Locust Point. The warehouse complex was recently redeveloped and is located at 7600 Assateague Dr. in the Mid-Atlantic Commerce Center off Interstate 95.

“This is a win for everyone,” said Dannenfelser, managing director at JLL. “The space will allow a natural progression for ASR to facilitate its recent growth. It’s a significant boon to the building and…