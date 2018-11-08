District Taco opening more Philadelphia-area locations

Local restaurant chain District Taco is getting a firmer foothold on Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region, with another lease signed and more planned in the new year. The growing company is also nearing the opening…

Local restaurant chain District Taco is getting a firmer foothold on Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia region, with another lease signed and more planned in the new year.

The growing company is also nearing the opening of its outpost in the East Market development in Center City.

The fast-casual taqueria signed a lease for a restaurant at 1495 York Road in Abington, Pennsylvania, pushing its total store count to 15 and third overall in the Philadelphia region. Located at the Abington Town Center, District Taco will join retailers like Target and TJ Maxx.

The 400-employee District Taco has 14 locations, 12 of which are operating and two under construction in Virginia, Washington, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

The chain first entered Greater Philadelphia in November 2017 at the King of Prussia Town Center — a location soon followed by another at the East Market development, which had its grand opening this month.

The Center City restaurant, first announced earlier this year, will open…