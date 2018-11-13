Did Amazon just change Crystal City to ‘National Landing’? Not quite. Here’s the story.

Goodbye, Crystal City. Hello, National Landing? Not quite. The much-awaited announcement about Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters came with a bit of a curveball: the introduction of the previously unknown name “National Landing.” Amazon’s release used…

Goodbye, Crystal City. Hello, National Landing? Not quite.

The much-awaited announcement about Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters came with a bit of a curveball: the introduction of the previously unknown name “National Landing.” Amazon’s release used the name almost exclusively to refer to its choice of Crystal City and the surrounding areas of Arlington County and Alexandria.

People were understandably confused.

But the old names are not going away. National Landing officially includes the Crystal City and Pentagon City neighborhoods in Arlington and Potomac Yard in Alexandria. It was proposed as part of the joint bid between the two jurisdictions, according to Arlington County spokeswoman Cara O’Donnell.

“We are not renaming Crystal City. We are not renaming Pentagon City. This is a brand that we put together for this regional partnership,” O’Donnell said. “It’s the umbrella term.”

Rep. Don Beyer’s office confirmed it is not an official name change but…