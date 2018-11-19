Home » Latest News » David's Bridal files for…

David’s Bridal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 19, 2018 2:43 pm 11/19/2018 02:43pm
David’s Bridal has filed for reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in the District of Delaware.

The court-supervised process is expected to be completed by early January.

The Pennsylvania-based company said in a statement that the voluntary bankruptcy filing and a planned financial restructuring will have no impact on its customers’ experiences and that brides will receive their dress orders on time. 

“Our team is laser-focused on providing brides and their families with the five-star service and experience they deserve and have come to expect from us,” said Scott Key, CEO of David’s Bridal.

The retailer has four locations in Greater Washington: Springfield, Woodbridge, Bowie and Rockville.

Key called the filing the next step in an effort to proactively secure the company for “a long, successful future.”

“We will be able to move through the court process very quickly, and in the end, we will be able to allocate even more of our resources towards…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
