DARPA to showcase the billions it’s investing in ‘third wave’ AI research

A couple of months ago, at a National Harbor symposium commemorating the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s 60th anniversary, agency officials unveiled its “AI Next” campaign, a $2 billion effort to usher in the so-called “third wave” of artificial intelligence technologies from concept to reality.

To advance that effort, DARPA is hosting an artificial intelligence conference early next year to bring together Department of Defense researchers and Pentagon vendors to learn about the agency’s R&D efforts in AI.

The conference, to be held March 6 and 7 in Alexandria at the Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, will feature DARPA researchers and program managers showcasing their AI work and offering a glimpse at how this research could be used to solve national security problems, via stronger cyber defense and software engineering to better aviation and spectrum management.

Taking AI in the federal government from concept to reality has gained traction over the past year.

