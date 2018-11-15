D.C.’s commercial real estate prognosticator hanging up his spurs

Delta Associates founder Greg Leisch, one of the region’s best-known experts in commercial real estate industry knowledge, is getting ready to call it quits after nearly five decades in the business. Leisch plans to retire…

Leisch plans to retire at the end of the year as senior managing director of market research for Newmark Knight Frank, a post he moved to after stepping down from Delta in 2015. He is passing the proverbial baton to his longtime colleague, Sandy Paul.

He used his highly anticipated annual market recap event, BenchMarks DC, to break the news, but only after offering audience members a glimpse at where the commercial real estate market has come over the past few years and offering some prognostications.

“Now, this is usually when I say I look forward to seeing you at BenchMarks next year,” Leisch said in prepared remarks. “However, after 48 years on the job, I am hanging up my spurs at the end of the year to spend more time with my family and wife of 50 years, Nancy.”

The 72-year-old real…