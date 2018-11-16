D.C. museum is rekindling the memory of one of the city’s most famous breweries

A taste of turn-of-the-century D.C. is returning to Dupont Circle. Heurich House Museum — the organization responsible for preserving the memory of Christian Heurich, the District’s most prominent brewer in his day — is unveiling…

Heurich House Museum — the organization responsible for preserving the memory of Christian Heurich, the District’s most prominent brewer in his day — is unveiling its newest exhibit that delves into the storied history of the Christian Heurich Brewing Co.

The exhibit in the museum’s Carriage House Gallery, which officially opens Friday at 1307 New Hampshire Ave. NW, features a collection of more than 1,000 items, including bottles, kegs, advertisements, employee photos and other relics accumulated over 40 years by local collector Jack Blush. The museum is putting on the exhibit in the midst of a campaign to raise $300,000 in the hopes of acquiring the collection and keeping it on permanent display.

The museum will rotate the collectibles through the exhibit’s run. You can take a peek at some of the exhibit in the gallery above.

