D.C. Council signs off on strict Airbnb regulations

The D.C. Council voted unanimously Tuesday to institute some of the most stringent home-sharing regulations in the nation — a potential blow to businesses like Airbnb Inc.

The bill restricts short-term rentals only to a homeowner’s primary residence — preventing the short-term rentals of second homes — and enforces a 90-day annual cap on rentals when an owner isn’t present.

The only other major U.S. city to enforce a 90-day cap is San Francisco.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has said she finds the bill to be too restrictive, according to The Washington Post, but the measure passed with enough votes to override any veto.

The council did make one amendment allowing homeowners to seek an exemption from the 90-day cap.

San Francisco-based Airbnb blasted the bill’s passage in a statement to the Post.

“The D.C. Council’s reckless vote today is the latest example of the misleading tactics used to pass fiscally irresponsible home sharing policy,” Airbnb spokeswoman Crystal Davis…