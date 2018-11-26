Cybrary to relocate and expand HQ, plans more than 200 new jobs

Online cybersecurity training company Cybrary will expand and move its headquarters to College Park, with plans to create more than 200 jobs in Prince George’s County in the next few years. The Greenbelt startup had…

Online cybersecurity training company Cybrary will expand and move its headquarters to College Park, with plans to create more than 200 jobs in Prince George’s County in the next few years.

The Greenbelt startup had been searching for a new headquarters and will now temporarily relocate to an 11,000-square-foot space at 5801 University Research Court before settling into a permanent 25,000 square feet at 4600 River Road in College Park’s Discovery District.

The Maryland Department of Commerce is awarding Cybrary a conditional $750,000 loan through the Maryland Advantage program, the state’s economic development fund. The company may also be eligible for further assistance through additional state and county programs.

It’s a big jump for the company, which counted about 32 employees this fall and 3,200 square feet at 7833 Walker Drive. CEO and co-founder Ryan Corey told the Washington Business Journal in September that Cybrary is eyeing a larger Series B round in the first quarter…