Crystal City has company in the ‘advanced’ HQ2 search stage

Amazon.com Inc. is not putting all of its eggs in the Northern Virginia basket, as The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday that the e-commerce and web services giant is in “late-stage” talks with multiple locations to land its second headquarters.

Yes, Crystal City is one, and the WSJ reports that Amazon is negotiating with Virginia on incentives, specifically the targets it would have to meet to land them, and with JBG Smith Properties (NYSE: JBGS), the dominant Crystal City landowner.

But Dallas and New York City are also in the “advanced talks” stage, the paper noted, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), led by CEO Jeff Bezos, has not yet made its decision.

Meanwhile, several of the 20 short-listed cities appear to be largely out of the running for the $5 billion, 50,000-job prospect, including Denver, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, Tennessee, and Raleigh, North Carolina, the WSJ reported. Amazon has said it expects its second headquarters to eventually fill roughly 8 million square…