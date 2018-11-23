Crude tumbles

202.5
By The Associated Press November 23, 2018 3:34 pm 11/23/2018 03:34pm
Crude oil futures prices tumbled to their lowest level in more than a year on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade plunged $4.21, closing at $50.42 a barrel, the lowest since October 2017.

