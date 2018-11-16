Home » Latest News » Craft cider maker opening…

Craft cider maker opening in Alexandria

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 16, 2018 4:21 pm 11/16/2018 04:21pm
A craft cidery called Lost Boy Cider is coming to Alexandria. 

The company, Virginia Ciderworks Co., filed plans with the city to open a 5,247-square-foot cider production facility at 317 Hooffs Run Drive, part of a small strip of warehouses near the Carlyle district and the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station. 

Doing business as Lost Boy Cider, the facility plans to make its cider from apples grown on its own farm in southern Virginia, according to the special use permit application submitted to the city. 

“Fresh juice from our farm in southern Virginia is pressed and delivered to the subject property and pumped into fermentation vessels where it becomes alcoholic wine,” according to the application. (Apple cider is regulated by federal and state agencies as wine because the two products are made the same way.) 

Lost Boy will ultimately bottle, can or keg the cider for distribution as well as for service in the facility’s tap room. The tasting room expects to host between 25…

