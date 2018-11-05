Could leaks hurt Northern Virginia’s chances of winning HQ2? Probably not.

Many have suspected all along that Northern Virginia — Crystal City specifically — was always a top contender for Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters that will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the region.…

Many have suspected all along that Northern Virginia — Crystal City specifically — was always a top contender for Amazon’s $5 billion second headquarters that will bring tens of thousands of jobs to the region.

But when The Washington Post reported Saturday that Amazon was in advanced discussions, citing anonymous sources, an Amazon official tweeted an ominous threat: “You’re not doing Crystal City, VA any favors. And stop treating the NDA you signed like a used napkin.”

That poses the question: Would Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) really ditch discussions with Virginia over the apparent violation of a nondisclosure agreement? Site selection experts I spoke with Monday afternoon say that leaks aren’t ideal, but they probably aren’t a deal breaker.

“I can’t see that having any implications,” said Tom Stringer, a managing director with BDO in New York who leads the company’s national site selection and business incentives practice. “If Amazon really wants this and that’s where they’ve…