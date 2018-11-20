Compass nabs high-profile Carlyle Group exec to be new CFO

Compass, a New York-based real estate technology company with a goal of dominating the nation’s largest markets, has hired Kristen Ankerbrandt of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) as the company’s new chief financial officer. She…

She will take her post Nov. 26.

Ankerbrandt, who worked 11 years as a principal at Carlyle, will oversee Compass’ financial strategy and functions. She managed investment opportunities in technology, media and telecommunications for Carlyle’s $18.5 billion investment fund.

Compass has hired a number of high-profile execs this year, including Chief Marketing Officer Khurrum Malik from Spotify, Chief Revenue Officer Matt Rosenberg from Eventbrite and Chief Sales Strategy Officer Michael Coscetta from Square Inc.

The hire comes on the heels of a $400 million Series F funding round that brought Compass’ total capital raised to $1.2 billion.

Compass has set ambitious plans to take 20 percent of the residential real estate market in Greater Washington and other…