Commerce chief Mike Gill says HQ2 in Va. will boost tourism in Md.

Amazon’s decision to locate a portion of its East Coast headquarters in Northern Virginia is a “big deal” for Maryland — particularly when it comes to opportunities for tourism, state Commerce Secretary Mike Gill said Wednesday.

Gill weighed in on the Amazon news during a speech at the Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit, held at the Hyatt Regency Chesapeake Bay Resort in Cambridge. The internet retailing giant announced Tuesday that it will split its highly anticipated second headquarters — known as HQ2 — between Crystal City in Arlington County and Long Island City in Queens, New York. The project is expected to bring 25,000 jobs to Virginia.

Gill said there are likely to be Amazon workers — he dubbed them “Amazonians” — who will live in Maryland and commute to work in Crystal City (our own Carley Milligan broke down what that drive would look like here). But, he said, tourism is another area where the state is also poised to see gains.

“I don’t think there’s any one…