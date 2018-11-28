College Park student housing to sell for a record price

Greystar Real Estate Partners and Rockpoint Group have agreed to sell a student housing complex in College Park for $235 million, what the deal’s broker is calling the “largest ever single-asset student trade in the…

Greystar Real Estate Partners and Rockpoint Group have agreed to sell a student housing complex in College Park for $235 million, what the deal’s broker is calling the “largest ever single-asset student trade in the United States.”

The buyer was not named. Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE’s National Student Housing team represented Rockpoint and Greystar in partnership with William Roohan and Michael Muldowney of CBRE’s D.C. multifamily group.

The 507-unit, 1,573-bed University View, located at 8204 and 8300 Baltimore Ave. adjacent University of Maryland campus, includes 9,218 square feet of ground-floor retail, two 24-hour fitness centers, barre and yoga studios, group study rooms, media lounges, a game room and resort-style pool.

The Charleston, South Carolina-based Greystar and Boston-based Rockpoint, as University View Owner LLC, acquired University View in September 2016 for about $168.7 million, according to public records. It renovated the…