Choice opens another D.C.-area WoodSpring Suites

Choice Hotels is opening its third D.C.-area WoodSpring Suites property, this time in Hyattsville. The 122-room, extended-stay hotel is located at 1603 Brightseat Road, close to FedEx Field. There are also WoodSpring hotels in Manassas…

Choice Hotels is opening its third D.C.-area WoodSpring Suites property, this time in Hyattsville.

The 122-room, extended-stay hotel is located at 1603 Brightseat Road, close to FedEx Field. There are also WoodSpring hotels in Manassas and near Joint Base Andrews.

The new hotel is managed by Richmond hotel management firm Sandpiper Hospitality. The property includes a fitness center, laundry room and three different suite layouts, each of which have a kitchen, full-size refrigerator and free Wi-Fi.

“The opening of the WoodSpring Suites Washington, D.C. East Arena Drive aligns perfectly with our goal to build hotels in markets with strong extended-stay guest demand,” Ron Burgett, vice president of WoodSpring Suites development, said in a statement. ”The greater D.C. region is home to several public and private institutions that fuel a consistent need for longer-term accommodations.”

The hotel is the latest in a mini hotel boom going on in Prince George’s County. The county…