Charging drivers for entering busy areas in D.C.? It’s part of the Greater Washington Partnership’s plan.

The Greater Washington Partnership — a group of high-profile CEOs representing the Baltimore-Washington-Richmond corridor — is out with its long-bandied report on how to pull the three cities together into a powerful super region with an emphasis on improving transportation.

“[A]s the population continues to grow, the [transportation] system is on path to become a liability that undermines our competitiveness and impedes our quality of life,” the report says.

Among the group’s recommendations: creating a seamless commuter rail network for the region, expanding the region’s highway performance-driven toll lane network (including toll lanes on the Beltway and Interstate 270 in Maryland), investigating a system to charge motorists entering Washington’s most congested business districts, enhancing public transit throughout the super region with an emphasis on Washington region’s bus network, and growing commuter programs at the region’s private employers.

