Cava founders try their hand at new French-Mediterranean concept

The founders of Cava are taking another plunge into the restaurant scene, opening a new French-Mediterranean bistro at Pike & Rose in Rockville.

Julii will open Dec. 3 at 11915 Grand Park Ave., co-owner Ted Xenohristos said Tuesday. Starting Friday night through the weekend, the restaurant will host invite-only tastings leading up to the grand opening.

Xenohristos described Julii as a “passion project” for himself and business partners Ike Grigoropoulos and Dimitri Moshovitis, who had the idea to open the restaurant even before deciding to acquire Zoe’s Kitchen.

“When we opened Cava, we just saw the need for something different in terms of what kind of dining is offered in Montgomery County,” Xenohristos said. “Now with Julii, we’re looking to bring an elevated dining experience to the county.”

They announced the opening of Julii last year and hired executive chef Sasha Felikson this past June. Felikson was executive chef of D.C.’s Southeast Asian restaurant Doi Moi and nominated…