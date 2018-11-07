Calibre Systems acquires Herndon federal contractor

In the latest union of Northern Virginia government IT services companies, Calibre Systems Inc. has acquired Spear Inc. Herndon-based Spear, led by co-founder and CEO Richard Pineda, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, with…

Herndon-based Spear, led by co-founder and CEO Richard Pineda, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, with Pineda as president, the companies said Tuesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Spear brings a host of IT solutions to Calibre’s portfolio, including cyber, analytics and C4ISR, all cornerstones of the federal government’s IT modernization push.

Alexandria-based Calibre, founded in 1989 and employee-owned, made an M&A splash three years ago with its purchase of Reston-based Information Management Consultants, what it called its largest acquisition to date. Calibre is led by CEO Joe Martore.

Calibre, the 54th largest private company in Greater Washington, posted 2017 revenue of $194 million and has more than 800 employees.

Spear, launched in 2012, was named to the Inc. 5000 list in September, posting almost $19 million in revenue last year. It was also named…