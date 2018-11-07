202
Home » Latest News » Calibre Systems acquires Herndon…

Calibre Systems acquires Herndon federal contractor

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline November 7, 2018 10:18 am 11/07/2018 10:18am
Share

In the latest union of Northern Virginia government IT services companies, Calibre Systems Inc. has acquired Spear Inc.

Herndon-based Spear, led by co-founder and CEO Richard Pineda, will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary, with Pineda as president, the companies said Tuesday. Terms weren’t disclosed.

Spear brings a host of IT solutions to Calibre’s portfolio, including cyber, analytics and C4ISR, all cornerstones of the federal government’s IT modernization push.

Alexandria-based Calibre, founded in 1989 and employee-owned, made an M&A splash three years ago with its purchase of Reston-based Information Management Consultants, what it called its largest acquisition to date. Calibre is led by CEO Joe Martore. 

Calibre, the 54th largest private company in Greater Washington, posted 2017 revenue of $194 million and has more than 800 employees.

Spear, launched in 2012, was named to the Inc. 5000 list in September, posting almost $19 million in revenue last year. It was also named…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500