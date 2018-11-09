Bowser names new directors of several D.C. agencies, including DGS and Planning

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is shaking up the leadership of several government agencies as she heads into her second term. Bowser announced Thursday she will replace Greer Gillis as the director of the Department of…

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is shaking up the leadership of several government agencies as she heads into her second term.

Bowser announced Thursday she will replace Greer Gillis as the director of the Department of General Services with Keith Anderson, the current chief of the District’s Department of Parks and Recreation. Anderson, a longtime D.C. government worker, will become the District’s chief landlord and construction manager overseeing all D.C.-owned buildings. The agency has also been the subject of some controversy during Bowser’s first term.

Gillis, the first woman to lead D.C.’s Department of General Services, has in turn been nominated to a position on the District’s Public Services Commission, which has been an influential board in recent years regulating utilities and signing off on the mergers of utility companies.

Bowser also announced Tuesday that Andrew Trueblood, currently chief of staff to the deputy mayor for planning and economic development, will become…