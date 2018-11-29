Bethesda health tech company eyeing $3M raise

Bethesda-based RightEye LLC is looking to raise $3 million. The health technology company is halfway to securing that financing, per a recent Form D, after earning Food and Drug Administration approval for its eye-tracking product…

Bethesda-based RightEye LLC is looking to raise $3 million.

The health technology company is halfway to securing that financing, per a recent Form D, after earning Food and Drug Administration approval for its eye-tracking product last month.

That moment was pivotal for the Maryland startup and its technology, a device with a sensor that detects eye movement to reveal causes of symptoms, diseases or issues associated with vision, from athletic performance to headaches. That FDA clearance validates RightEye’s tech and the data it delivers, and should make health care billing easier for patients, CEO Adam Gross told us in October.

RightEye was not immediately available for comment. We’ll update this post when we hear back.

The company, founded in 2012, is now zeroing in on two areas. One is its image — with the hire of a new chief marketing officer to revamp its website and messaging — and the other is sales — with the appointment of a vice president to lead that effort, and…