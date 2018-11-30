BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 35536 3.18 3.08 3.10—.03 AT&TInc 2 275152 31.43 30.68 31.27+.70 AberFitc .80 23575 21.37 20.37 21.26+.56 AlcoaCp…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|35536
|3.18
|3.08
|3.10—.03
|AT&TInc 2
|275152
|31.43
|30.68
|31.27+.70
|AberFitc .80
|23575
|21.37
|20.37
|21.26+.56
|AlcoaCp
|26759
|32.16
|30.94
|31.83+.84
|Alibaba
|65089
|159.43
|156.72
|158.64+2.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|85641
|9.67
|9.48
|9.58—.06
|Altria 3.20
|28532
|56.12
|55.20
|55.32—.63
|Ambev .05e
|60795
|4.31
|4.25
|4.31+.01
|Annaly 1.20e
|42775
|10.12
|9.97
|10.00—.06
|ArborRT 1.08f
|27464
|11.99
|11.83
|11.89—.35
|AuroraCn
|35371
|5.74
|5.52
|5.61—.06
|BPPLC 2.38
|28959
|40.45
|40.10
|40.41—.07
|BakHuGEn .72
|35541
|23.08
|22.75
|23.03—.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|28800
|10.07
|9.91
|10.06+.06
|BkofAm .60
|159400
|28.26
|27.87
|28.14+.10
|Barclay .15e
|26772
|8.32
|8.22
|8.28—.28
|BiPVxSTrs
|133057
|35.88
|34.47
|34.85—.63
|BarrickG .12
|68561
|12.94
|12.64
|12.84—.22
|BrixmorP 1.12f
|25101
|16.43
|15.90
|16.35+.49
|CVSHealth 2
|49248
|80.24
|78.68
|79.15—.85
|CallGolf .04
|29684
|18.20
|15.61
|15.81—3.10
|Cemex .29t
|41161
|5.15
|5.01
|5.11—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|27814
|18.83
|18.51
|18.70+.08
|ChesEng
|132016
|3.01
|2.90
|3.00—.03
|Chicos .34
|30095
|5.41
|5.00
|5.37+.07
|CgpVelLCrd
|119981
|14.02
|12.50
|13.95+.07
|CgpVelICrd
|46730
|14.59
|13.15
|13.21—.09
|Citigroup 1.80f
|44830
|65.00
|64.17
|64.62—.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|37995
|49.38
|48.99
|49.36+.38
|DelphiTcn .68
|39951
|17.00
|16.57
|16.93+.09
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|51837
|61.32
|59.17
|60.55+1.69
|DenburyR
|69586
|2.30
|2.13
|2.27—.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|42491
|9.19
|9.10
|9.17—.26
|DevonE .32
|32782
|27.03
|25.98
|26.93+.02
|DxGBullrs
|48627
|13.42
|12.68
|13.39—.11
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|56295
|6.60
|6.26
|6.59—.01
|DxSPOGBls
|24861
|16.15
|15.11
|16.02—.46
|DxSCBearrs
|39174
|11.20
|10.90
|11.00—.03
|Disney 1.76f
|24410
|117.07
|115.76
|115.86—.75
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|33939
|58.02
|56.92
|57.51+.27
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|32735
|11.00
|10.77
|10.89—.15
|EnCanag .06
|111712
|6.92
|6.64
|6.86—.12
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|33833
|14.73
|14.52
|14.60—.13
|ENSCO .04
|x47697
|6.05
|5.85
|5.92—.23
|Express
|26939
|6.80
|6.25
|6.47—.34
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|34658
|79.50
|78.32
|79.33+.27
|FiatChrys
|24684
|16.69
|16.48
|16.60—.27
|FibriaCelu .09e
|26882
|18.99
|18.71
|18.92+.34
|FordM .60a
|102626
|9.48
|9.36
|9.43+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|51980
|11.90
|11.58
|11.88+.06
|GameStop 1.52
|61782
|13.95
|12.80
|13.80—.83
|GenElec .48
|847949
|7.68
|7.40
|7.52—.42
|GenMotors 1.52
|41559
|37.38
|36.66
|37.28+.52
|Gerdau .02e
|40269
|3.94
|3.85
|3.93+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|32579
|9.39
|9.13
|9.33—.10
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|32346
|191.45
|188.34
|188.92—5.93
|HPInc .64f
|42406
|23.24
|22.42
|22.90+.04
|HalconRsn
|28057
|3.04
|2.79
|2.86—.20
|Hallibrtn .72
|45083
|31.62
|30.95
|31.40—.49
|HPEntn .45e
|50118
|15.14
|14.77
|14.87—.26
|HostHotls 1a
|23715
|19.34
|18.83
|18.86—.44
|iShGold
|69982
|11.71
|11.66
|11.70—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|64364
|40.08
|39.51
|40.01+.19
|iShEMU .86e
|35977
|37.26
|37.03
|37.15—.36
|iShSilver
|44556
|13.31
|13.20
|13.30—.13
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|160622
|41.81
|41.42
|41.76+.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|308808
|41.03
|40.80
|41.01—.12
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|68686
|111.58
|111.37
|111.41—.13
|iSEafe 1.66e
|110080
|62.80
|62.49
|62.72—.32
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|62957
|83.72
|83.55
|83.66—.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|48594
|152.44
|151.08
|151.91+.08
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|35482
|58.96
|58.68
|58.89—.28
|Infosyss
|41396
|9.86
|9.75
|9.82+.14
|Intelsat
|44447
|26.17
|23.81
|24.07—2.15
|Interpublic .84
|x24729
|24.31
|23.23
|23.28—.86
|iShCorEM .95e
|68970
|49.51
|49.26
|49.46—.18
|ItauUnHs
|36891
|9.44
|9.27
|9.41+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|33324
|110.65
|109.58
|110.35+.29
|JohnJn 3.60
|25598
|145.89
|145.10
|145.45—.40
|Keycorp .56
|41970
|18.38
|18.07
|18.35+.21
|KindMorg .80
|57911
|17.00
|16.73
|16.96+.09
|Kinrossg
|73798
|2.78
|2.66
|2.78+.05
|LloydBkg .47a
|81675
|2.84
|2.81
|2.83—.06
|MarathnO .20
|49887
|16.77
|16.08
|16.75+.20
|Merck 2.20f
|32148
|78.73
|77.72
|78.52+.61
|MorgStan 1.20
|36333
|44.48
|43.91
|44.10—.41
|Nabors .24
|73736
|3.47
|3.27
|3.32—.20
|NYCmtyB .68
|44437
|10.84
|10.52
|10.75+.19
|NewellRub .92f
|58603
|24.21
|23.66
|23.71—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|69203
|5.51
|5.46
|5.51—.02
|OasisPet
|65537
|7.38
|7.01
|7.31—.20
|Oracle .76
|62087
|48.59
|47.71
|48.46+.56
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|26565
|26.99
|26.02
|26.29—.47
|PPLCorp 1.64
|24815
|30.74
|30.23
|30.39—.28
|Pagsegurn
|92296
|23.46
|21.40
|22.95—3.28
|PaloAltNet
|26298
|192.00
|174.24
|174.67—1.39
|Pandora
|36146
|8.91
|8.73
|8.73—.14
|ParsleyEn
|25453
|20.75
|20.03
|20.51—.36
|PetrbrsA
|40626
|13.14
|12.87
|13.09+.12
|Petrobras
|73272
|14.56
|14.18
|14.53+.20
|Pfizer 1.36
|99828
|46.07
|45.28
|45.70+.19
|PrUCruders
|48155
|17.36
|16.10
|17.30+.06
|PrUShCrds
|24861
|27.15
|25.31
|25.40—.07
|QEPRes .08
|40754
|8.37
|7.97
|8.23—.28
|RangeRs .08
|27892
|14.88
|14.58
|14.78—.06
|RegionsFn .56
|62746
|16.48
|16.16
|16.45+.24
|SpdrGold
|44135
|115.56
|115.04
|115.55—.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|264137
|274.98
|273.45
|274.44+.46
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|26736
|34.81
|34.74
|34.79—.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|108479
|33.06
|32.36
|32.97—.30
|Salesforce
|26584
|141.99
|138.28
|141.77+2.05
|Schlmbrg 2
|55380
|45.55
|44.68
|45.47—.44
|Schwab .52
|46921
|44.57
|43.92
|44.39+.23
|SnapIncAn
|42373
|6.54
|6.31
|6.50+.10
|SwstnEngy
|87042
|4.95
|4.84
|4.91—.01
|Sprint
|24464
|6.40
|6.30
|6.30—.02
|Squaren
|56733
|70.68
|68.40
|69.50—.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30189
|94.39
|93.80
|94.09+.13
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|39830
|56.09
|55.75
|55.89—.01
|SPEngy 2.04e
|65173
|66.30
|65.32
|66.18—.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|126170
|26.96
|26.71
|26.85+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|36395
|72.21
|71.60
|72.11+.27
|SPTech .78e
|39222
|67.67
|67.01
|67.50+.20
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49532
|55.10
|54.77
|55.08+.30
|TJX 1.56
|38531
|48.66
|47.47
|48.17+.68
|TaiwSemi .73e
|33277
|37.41
|37.08
|37.27—.67
|Transocn
|49646
|9.69
|9.36
|9.52—.31
|Twitter
|134956
|31.43
|30.11
|31.14—.16
|USOilFd
|287495
|10.91
|10.51
|10.89+.02
|USSteel .20
|29100
|23.44
|22.84
|22.96—.19
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|30171
|121.11
|120.04
|120.59—.61
|ValeSA .29e
|67008
|13.69
|13.39
|13.67+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|123670
|19.16
|18.80
|19.15—.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|48523
|20.58
|20.41
|20.55—.31
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|35052
|18.41
|17.95
|18.25—.29
|VanEJrGld
|30155
|26.83
|26.37
|26.81—.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|72349
|39.71
|39.48
|39.68—.06
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|49280
|39.74
|39.56
|39.70—.20
|Vereit .55
|24986
|7.70
|7.60
|7.64+.01
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|60269
|59.94
|59.48
|59.75+.30
|VivintSolar
|33941
|5.85
|5.45
|5.52—1.49
|W&TOff .40
|24246
|5.94
|5.36
|5.89+.11
|WPXEngy
|30086
|14.20
|13.77
|14.18—.01
|WalMart 2.08f
|24866
|98.43
|97.07
|97.36+.07
|WeathfIntl
|73910
|.62
|.58
|.60—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|48417
|54.37
|53.87
|54.23+.19
|WmsCos 1.36
|25536
|25.64
|25.27
|25.50—.06
|Yamanag .02
|43090
|2.13
|2.05
|2.13+.05
|Yextn
|28360
|16.00
|14.26
|14.91—3.30
|Zuoran
|25012
|20.50
|18.35
|19.07—1.49
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.