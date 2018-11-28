BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 27309 15.51 15.31 15.45+.23 AKSteel 42044 3.16 3.03 3.16+.04 AT&TInc 2 95765 30.68 30.35 30.58+.14 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|27309
|15.51
|15.31
|15.45+.23
|AKSteel
|42044
|3.16
|3.03
|3.16+.04
|AT&TInc 2
|95765
|30.68
|30.35
|30.58+.14
|Alibaba
|88338
|159.80
|155.26
|156.61+.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|62427
|9.43
|9.33
|9.40—.01
|Altria 3.20
|24752
|53.89
|53.31
|53.59—.20
|Ambev .05e
|83776
|4.25
|4.14
|4.20—.02
|Annaly 1.20e
|37645
|9.99
|9.89
|9.98+.07
|Aramark .42e
|41028
|37.88
|36.94
|37.84+.71
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|23920
|40.03
|39.62
|39.83—.07
|AuroraCn
|69468
|5.91
|5.50
|5.89+.39
|BPPLC 2.38
|30399
|40.61
|40.22
|40.60+.28
|BcoBrads .06a
|29666
|9.76
|9.46
|9.62—.03
|BkofAm .60
|162806
|27.94
|27.56
|27.90+.16
|BiPVxSTrs
|105096
|36.21
|35.32
|35.69—.16
|BarrickG .12
|38119
|12.84
|12.65
|12.84+.09
|Boeing 6.84
|24414
|328.89
|321.73
|325.74+7.71
|BrMySq 1.60
|31620
|52.33
|51.26
|51.43+.28
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|34766
|35.29
|34.70
|34.90+.49
|BurlStrs
|25101
|166.29
|152.33
|166.01+17.45
|CVSHealth 2
|52851
|81.65
|79.78
|80.77+1.27
|CanopyGrn
|31229
|33.23
|32.26
|33.18+1.48
|Cemex .29t
|46959
|4.80
|4.64
|4.72+.06
|CheetahM
|76513
|6.98
|6.41
|6.79+1.31
|ChesEng
|183252
|3.03
|2.86
|2.98—.02
|Chicos .34
|158696
|5.30
|4.42
|4.74—2.59
|CgpVelLCrd
|62955
|14.21
|13.31
|14.16—.10
|CgpVelICrd
|46131
|13.94
|13.10
|13.14+.11
|Citigroup 1.80f
|43408
|63.85
|62.91
|63.80+.34
|ClevCliffs .05
|30554
|9.03
|8.71
|9.01+.13
|CocaCola 1.56
|25136
|49.50
|49.21
|49.34—.03
|DenburyR
|64274
|2.34
|2.26
|2.33+.04
|DevonE .32
|27308
|26.65
|25.87
|26.50—.12
|DicksSptg .90
|42362
|37.75
|34.90
|35.43—.90
|DxGBullrs
|34419
|13.20
|12.60
|13.19+.33
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|44456
|6.62
|6.26
|6.62+.22
|DxSCBearrs
|45340
|12.01
|11.55
|11.57—.22
|Disney 1.68
|26205
|114.99
|114.05
|114.94+1.04
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|28575
|57.64
|56.17
|57.06—.12
|EQTCorp .12
|24298
|19.10
|18.25
|18.94+.27
|EnbrdgEM 1.40t
|30821
|10.66
|10.50
|10.64
|EnCanag .06
|87342
|6.93
|6.70
|6.87—.01
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|25395
|14.55
|14.27
|14.40—.09
|ENSCO .04
|46602
|6.06
|5.84
|6.04+.07
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|28482
|77.68
|76.84
|77.68+.63
|FstDatan
|31552
|18.52
|18.13
|18.32+.33
|FordM .60a
|123555
|9.32
|9.17
|9.25—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|97133
|11.47
|10.98
|11.45+.21
|GenElec .48
|466196
|7.54
|7.37
|7.46+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|45067
|36.94
|35.94
|36.11—.58
|Genworth
|41938
|4.90
|4.50
|4.87+.36
|Gerdau .02e
|146551
|3.88
|3.76
|3.86+.05
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|26455
|40.92
|40.50
|40.92+.51
|GlobNetLn .94
|34189
|20.28
|20.03
|20.08—1.39
|Goldcrpg .24
|24407
|9.34
|9.21
|9.28—.09
|GraphPkg .30
|31510
|11.74
|11.47
|11.56—.09
|HPInc .64f
|27495
|22.90
|22.61
|22.90+.17
|Hallibrtn .72
|34764
|32.04
|31.21
|31.80—.09
|HertzGl
|36819
|20.94
|18.92
|20.57+.98
|HPEntn .45e
|45539
|15.23
|14.90
|15.05—.02
|iShGold
|56173
|11.66
|11.61
|11.66+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|68846
|39.38
|38.44
|38.92—.11
|iShSilver
|26044
|13.36
|13.26
|13.34+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|135305
|41.54
|41.29
|41.52+.33
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|25579
|104.66
|104.57
|104.61—.05
|iShEMkts .59e
|274666
|40.82
|40.47
|40.65+.14
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|26937
|111.55
|111.29
|111.35—.20
|iSEafe 1.66e
|104076
|62.57
|62.28
|62.45—.02
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|73776
|83.18
|83.06
|83.18+.12
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|78651
|149.64
|147.70
|149.61+1.04
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|30067
|59.20
|58.47
|58.72+.09
|Infosyss
|63358
|9.77
|9.56
|9.73+.46
|iShCorEM .95e
|77681
|49.22
|48.84
|49.16+.30
|ItauUnHs
|x32178
|9.18
|8.93
|9.07+.05
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|36704
|110.23
|108.87
|109.95+.23
|JnprNtwk .72
|51206
|29.17
|28.00
|29.12+1.13
|Keycorp .56
|24616
|18.30
|17.89
|18.27+.14
|KindMorg .80
|44014
|16.73
|16.32
|16.59—.15
|Kinrossg
|30496
|2.68
|2.55
|2.68+.10
|KosmosEn
|24645
|5.72
|5.39
|5.49—.16
|LloydBkg .47a
|32740
|2.91
|2.86
|2.86—.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|23894
|27.80
|26.87
|27.52+.09
|MarathnO .20
|36429
|16.26
|15.86
|16.26+.16
|MarathPts 1.84
|24065
|64.43
|62.42
|64.43+.69
|Merck 2.20f
|32800
|76.97
|76.27
|76.79+.45
|MorgStan 1.20
|24337
|44.52
|43.67
|44.36+.31
|Nabors .24
|94234
|3.70
|3.40
|3.47—.18
|NYCmtyB .68
|25537
|10.02
|9.77
|9.97+.11
|NewellRub .92f
|37344
|23.49
|22.45
|22.84—.57
|NokiaCp .19e
|81764
|5.48
|5.39
|5.42—.05
|OasisPet
|31313
|7.55
|7.20
|7.42—.06
|Oracle .76
|83531
|47.85
|47.37
|47.47+.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|48203
|27.52
|26.29
|26.75—.22
|Pandora
|25579
|8.75
|8.62
|8.71+.07
|Penney
|28360
|1.48
|1.40
|1.46+.02
|PetrbrsA
|36357
|13.30
|12.84
|13.17+.07
|Petrobras
|86667
|14.54
|13.94
|14.20—.14
|Pfizer 1.36
|50365
|44.49
|44.10
|44.49+.42
|PrUCruders
|34736
|17.50
|16.75
|17.43—.12
|ProctGam 2.87
|26094
|93.19
|92.21
|92.81+.09
|PulteGrp .36
|26802
|26.54
|25.44
|25.97—.43
|RangeRs .08
|33482
|15.31
|14.60
|14.84
|RegionsFn .56
|41334
|16.39
|16.06
|16.37+.11
|RiteAid
|30318
|1.15
|1.09
|1.15+.05
|SpdrGold
|33974
|115.04
|114.59
|115.01+.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|282058
|269.91
|268.54
|269.82+1.42
|SpdrHome .15e
|27422
|34.95
|34.14
|34.64—.19
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|28557
|55.11
|53.91
|54.82+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|75102
|32.82
|32.02
|32.67+.08
|Salesforce
|116308
|139.60
|131.97
|133.96+6.42
|Schlmbrg 2
|35553
|46.41
|45.26
|45.85—.35
|ScorpioTk .04
|32771
|2.11
|1.97
|2.10+.12
|SnapIncAn
|31890
|6.54
|6.27
|6.30—.10
|SwstnEngy
|75042
|4.99
|4.76
|4.90+.06
|Sprint
|61063
|6.23
|6.16
|6.19+.01
|Squaren
|65749
|67.69
|65.43
|66.41+.53
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|34089
|92.36
|91.70
|92.35+.90
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|46029
|55.46
|55.09
|55.44+.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|59773
|65.17
|64.22
|65.17+.48
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|128681
|26.71
|26.40
|26.67+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|39867
|70.71
|69.98
|70.66+.54
|SPTech .78e
|37819
|66.49
|66.07
|66.47+.81
|SPUtil 1.55e
|42878
|54.97
|54.61
|54.84—.01
|TJX 1.56
|34287
|46.73
|45.91
|46.71+1.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31599
|37.38
|37.07
|37.29+.49
|Target 2.56
|32148
|71.50
|69.82
|70.00—1.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26739
|21.86
|21.47
|21.66—.14
|Tiffany 2.20
|58377
|96.74
|92.23
|93.00—11.95
|Transocn
|45383
|9.43
|9.06
|9.43+.32
|TurqHillRs
|41554
|1.81
|1.72
|1.79—.01
|Twitter
|63471
|33.00
|31.72
|31.77—.85
|USNGasrs
|43169
|36.23
|35.26
|35.58+1.44
|USOilFd
|207463
|10.94
|10.71
|10.93—.02
|USSteel .20
|69501
|22.95
|21.96
|22.68—.25
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|28744
|123.49
|120.07
|121.52—1.17
|ValeSA .29e
|86567
|13.23
|12.93
|13.09+.20
|VanEGold .06e
|82304
|19.02
|18.73
|19.02+.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|31185
|20.53
|20.35
|20.51+.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|25806
|18.41
|17.95
|18.31+.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|67844
|39.41
|39.09
|39.34+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|57395
|39.56
|39.38
|39.54+.04
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|57676
|60.73
|59.64
|60.29—.36
|Visa s 1f
|33606
|138.54
|136.87
|138.12+2.21
|WalMart 2.08f
|43457
|97.06
|95.05
|96.88+1.84
|Wayfair
|43663
|106.91
|96.00
|103.52+11.92
|WeathfIntl
|91825
|.66
|.60
|.62—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|49933
|53.50
|52.58
|53.46+.27
|WmsCos 1.36
|39126
|25.12
|24.67
|25.12+.13
|Yamanag .02
|31605
|2.12
|2.06
|2.12+.03
|ZayoGrp
|25202
|26.82
|25.75
|26.06+.58
