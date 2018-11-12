BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 37472 3.65 3.51 3.64—.02 AT&TInc 2 105207 31.23 30.65 30.96+.27 AbbVie 4.28f 27733 89.67 88.50 89.11+.32 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|37472
|3.65
|3.51
|3.64—.02
|AT&TInc 2
|105207
|31.23
|30.65
|30.96+.27
|AbbVie 4.28f
|27733
|89.67
|88.50
|89.11+.32
|Alibaba
|93591
|146.41
|139.97
|142.01—2.84
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|39872
|9.94
|9.84
|9.86—.07
|Altria 3.20
|76343
|62.95
|61.14
|62.52—.90
|Ambev .05e
|42772
|4.24
|4.15
|4.19—.06
|Annaly 1.20e
|31429
|10.12
|10.00
|10.03—.04
|AnteroRes 1
|29364
|16.12
|15.75
|15.87+.17
|AuroraCn
|161300
|7.69
|6.62
|6.96—.33
|BPPLC 2.38
|26309
|41.73
|40.95
|41.04—.20
|BakHuGEn .72
|27227
|25.67
|23.92
|23.97—1.54
|BcBilVArg .27e
|44716
|5.63
|5.47
|5.53—.25
|BcoBrads .06a
|46379
|9.47
|9.31
|9.36—.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|89887
|4.78
|4.72
|4.76—.13
|BkofAm .60
|193457
|28.52
|27.73
|27.91—.61
|BiPVxSTrs
|250173
|35.66
|33.26
|35.14+1.83
|BarrickG .12
|49258
|12.75
|12.51
|12.60—.31
|BritATobs 2.24e
|
|45828
|39.02
|38.07
|38.66—3.09
|CabotO&G .28f
|30653
|26.04
|25.50
|25.58—.04
|CanopyGrn
|46398
|40.55
|37.35
|38.27—.87
|Cemex .29t
|54406
|5.31
|4.99
|5.09—.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|45367
|19.40
|18.87
|18.93+.02
|ChesEng
|154522
|3.73
|3.50
|3.53—.10
|CgpVelICrd
|30542
|8.92
|8.59
|8.73—.45
|Citigroup 1.80f
|67137
|65.98
|64.18
|64.56—1.20
|ClevCliffs .60
|30330
|10.05
|9.74
|9.91+.08
|CocaCola 1.56
|58666
|50.14
|49.54
|49.95+.27
|ColgPalm 1.68
|40223
|63.38
|62.52
|62.99—.82
|ConAgra .85
|38708
|35.56
|34.41
|35.49+1.10
|Coty .50
|92684
|8.99
|8.52
|8.78+.29
|DenburyR
|68596
|3.13
|2.87
|2.92—.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|33386
|9.96
|9.73
|9.81—.31
|DevonE .32
|27997
|33.49
|31.98
|32.15—.87
|DxSOXBrrs
|48405
|13.99
|12.80
|13.70+1.46
|DxGBullrs
|49218
|13.08
|12.52
|12.65—.72
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41522
|6.90
|6.65
|6.70—.28
|DirSPBears
|28228
|25.15
|24.03
|24.89+.98
|DxBiotBllrs
|29329
|51.15
|45.00
|46.66—4.80
|DxSCBearrs
|61753
|11.29
|10.64
|11.04+.40
|Disney 1.68
|30000
|118.46
|116.64
|117.33—.67
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|32712
|59.05
|57.86
|58.17—.51
|EQTCorp .12
|38455
|36.24
|34.50
|36.00+.10
|EdisonInt 2.42
|82688
|55.99
|45.50
|54.66—6.34
|EnCanag .06
|121970
|9.01
|8.51
|8.63—.23
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|28155
|15.95
|15.55
|15.73+.07
|ENSCO .04
|66557
|7.16
|6.33
|6.44—.54
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|x33418
|81.73
|80.24
|80.39+.34
|FstDatan
|35585
|18.64
|17.77
|18.07—.59
|Fitbitn
|32440
|5.95
|5.62
|5.79—.18
|FordM .60a
|173196
|9.58
|9.37
|9.50+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|59179
|11.46
|11.07
|11.17—.18
|GenElec .48
|1316486
|8.45
|7.72
|8.16—.42
|GenMotors 1.52
|29892
|36.03
|35.56
|35.77+.07
|Gerdau .02e
|41077
|4.26
|4.14
|4.18—.17
|Goldcrpg .24
|38133
|9.20
|9.01
|9.03—.16
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|41358
|222.31
|207.78
|210.13—12.53
|HalconRsn
|34181
|3.40
|2.96
|3.31
|Hallibrtn .72
|28217
|35.43
|34.29
|34.47—.51
|HeclaM .01e
|36366
|2.42
|2.30
|2.32—.12
|ICICIBk .16e
|32532
|9.59
|9.38
|9.43—.22
|iShGold
|80670
|11.56
|11.52
|11.54—.07
|iShGSCI
|28343
|16.58
|16.46
|16.56+.21
|iShBrazil .67e
|82305
|39.38
|38.73
|38.99—.47
|iShSilver
|27265
|13.22
|13.17
|13.20—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|97807
|39.96
|39.44
|39.60—.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|228004
|39.74
|39.14
|39.34—.46
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|32096
|114.31
|113.91
|114.03+.68
|iSEafe 1.66e
|120280
|62.99
|62.44
|62.61—.80
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|82543
|84.41
|83.86
|83.90—.46
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|78046
|154.17
|151.05
|152.25—1.83
|iShChina .61e
|26650
|53.94
|52.99
|53.27—.67
|iShJapanrs
|32666
|55.03
|54.39
|54.53—.57
|iSTaiwnrs
|26746
|33.26
|32.74
|32.87—.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|72280
|47.95
|47.26
|47.49—.54
|ItauUnibH .58e
|37120
|13.54
|13.35
|13.42—.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|43416
|111.94
|108.90
|109.45—1.84
|KindMorg .80
|41309
|17.66
|17.46
|17.58+.05
|Kinrossg
|57292
|2.60
|2.53
|2.56—.03
|LBrands 2.40
|39757
|38.00
|36.68
|37.22+.72
|Macys 1.51
|32903
|38.35
|36.97
|37.26—.52
|MarathnO .20
|39575
|18.20
|17.44
|17.52—.32
|Merck 2.20f
|44382
|75.27
|74.50
|74.65—.21
|MorgStan 1.20
|48426
|45.85
|43.92
|44.34—1.39
|NRGEgy .12
|47114
|39.86
|38.36
|39.63+1.35
|Nabors .24
|38271
|5.34
|4.91
|4.94—.30
|NewResid 2
|28120
|17.82
|17.56
|17.68+.05
|NewellRub .92f
|35077
|20.25
|19.68
|20.05+.15
|NewfldExp
|28010
|22.17
|21.12
|21.43—.40
|NokiaCp .19e
|62327
|5.83
|5.74
|5.80—.08
|OasisPet
|30364
|9.55
|9.03
|9.03—.33
|Oracle .76
|57798
|50.38
|49.16
|49.35—1.26
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|262427
|34.50
|24.95
|33.22—6.70
|Pandora
|32500
|8.81
|8.63
|8.70—.10
|Penney
|58113
|1.37
|1.26
|1.28—.06
|PetrbrsA
|40440
|13.70
|13.44
|13.52—.01
|Petrobras
|98333
|15.21
|14.81
|14.89—.05
|Pfizer 1.36
|70754
|44.55
|44.06
|44.15—.14
|ProctGam 2.87
|53250
|93.38
|91.75
|92.92+.51
|ProShtQQQ
|29692
|32.42
|31.61
|32.21+.78
|ProShSPrs
|28176
|29.02
|28.59
|28.93+.39
|PrUShSPrs
|39282
|37.14
|36.01
|36.88+.97
|PrUShD3rs
|30451
|15.54
|14.79
|15.42+.70
|RangeRs .08
|53732
|18.19
|17.77
|18.00+.30
|RegionsFn .56
|48526
|17.37
|17.12
|17.21—.04
|RiteAid
|48148
|1.31
|1.27
|1.29
|SpdrGold
|35605
|114.05
|113.75
|113.85—.63
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|346279
|277.46
|273.01
|274.12—3.64
|SpdrBiots .44e
|28879
|80.78
|77.35
|78.32—2.46
|SpdrHome .15e
|28453
|34.71
|34.30
|34.53—.12
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|48574
|35.15
|34.93
|34.96—.18
|SpdrRetls .49e
|30488
|48.88
|48.03
|48.38—.27
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|84360
|36.98
|35.61
|35.79—.60
|STMicro .40
|27474
|13.95
|13.66
|13.79—1.02
|Salesforce
|26601
|136.66
|130.08
|132.21—4.71
|Schlmbrg 2
|35001
|50.95
|49.63
|49.86—.54
|SnapIncAn
|61630
|6.87
|6.47
|6.64—.16
|SwstnEngy
|62535
|5.88
|5.72
|5.84+.09
|Squaren
|108701
|73.80
|67.21
|69.14—4.13
|SPMatls .98e
|38714
|55.02
|54.38
|54.59—.39
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|27044
|92.95
|91.92
|92.11—.84
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|69490
|56.98
|56.61
|56.80—.02
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|28838
|110.12
|108.06
|108.55—1.47
|SPEngy 2.04e
|66249
|69.26
|67.48
|67.65—.85
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|161950
|27.18
|26.65
|26.76—.36
|SPInds 1.12e
|44110
|72.42
|71.43
|71.65—.77
|SPTech .78e
|53776
|69.32
|67.30
|67.79—2.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|138002
|55.41
|54.07
|55.12+.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|61786
|37.92
|37.03
|37.33—.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|33546
|23.73
|23.30
|23.56+.11
|Transocn
|63599
|10.80
|9.95
|10.08—.45
|Twilion
|50209
|92.08
|82.75
|84.09—8.14
|Twitter
|91126
|34.11
|31.78
|32.22—1.86
|USOilFd
|157886
|12.97
|12.82
|12.90+.20
|ValeSA .29e
|77104
|14.70
|14.41
|14.49—.11
|VanEGold .06e
|96112
|18.89
|18.63
|18.69—.35
|VnEkRus .01e
|27354
|20.70
|20.44
|20.58—.04
|VnEkSemi .58e
|45484
|94.07
|91.03
|91.84—3.65
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|36212
|20.59
|19.72
|19.84—.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|79362
|38.38
|37.84
|38.04—.41
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|39627
|39.92
|39.53
|39.65—.52
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|59971
|59.40
|58.64
|58.91+.45
|Visa s 1f
|33172
|143.64
|139.17
|140.15—3.78
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|37470
|106.21
|104.38
|104.43—1.13
|WeathfIntl
|111645
|1.16
|1.03
|1.04—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|61574
|53.58
|52.61
|52.83—.21
|Worldpay
|27976
|89.77
|87.09
|87.98—2.13
|Yamanag .02
|35990
|2.19
|2.12
|2.13—.07
|Yelp
|30810
|32.81
|30.88
|32.58+.65
|ZayoGrp
|27080
|23.24
|22.66
|22.73—.54
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.