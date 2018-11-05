BC-150-actives-n,

202
By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 12:10 pm 11/05/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .52 31952 14.94 14.62 14.93+.33
AKSteel 36185 3.99 3.86 3.88—.10
AT&TInc 2 90506 30.86 30.62 30.69+.17
AbbottLab 1.12 23522 71.00 70.15 70.38+.19
AbbVie 4.28f 30183 83.20 79.27 82.44+2.88
Alibaba 80378 149.37 144.71 145.19—2.40
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 51154 10.00 9.84 9.94+.13
Ambev .05e 115006 4.43 4.34 4.36—.10
AmAxle 23622 12.33 11.58 12.18+.69
AmIntlGrp 1.28 25571 43.97 43.09 43.81+.53
AnglogldA 24777 10.42 10.08 10.23+.26
Annaly 1.20e 31188 9.86 9.76 9.84+.11
AuroraCn 56134 7.18 6.85 7.04+.02
BPPLC 2.38 36472 42.73 42.26 42.47+.87
BcoBrads .06a x62342 9.96 9.85 9.90+.05
BcoSantSA .21e 24224 4.94 4.85 4.86—.08
BkofAm .60 144827 28.17 27.89 28.08+.19
BiPVxSTrs 136269 36.99 36.42 36.54—.14
BarrickG .12 74183 13.46 13.07 13.12—.05
BauschHl 41895 26.18 25.00 25.23+1.06
BerkHB 34373 217.30 212.96 216.34+9.77
CabotO&G .28f 51434 25.99 25.43 25.76+1.21
Cemex .29t 25151 5.61 5.41 5.58+.17
Cemigpf .08e 30160 3.11 3.04 3.05+.02
ChesEng 259790 3.83 3.63 3.81+.32
Chevron 4.48
35702 119.67 116.60 119.02+4.29
CienaCorp 37750 33.70 32.26 33.44+1.42
CgpVelICrd 23750 7.80 7.48 7.73—.24
Citigroup 1.80f 54814 67.37 66.26 67.25+1.33
ClevCliffs .60 47133 11.28 10.76 11.07+.34
CocaCola 1.56 64647 48.67 47.92 48.66+.66
DenburyR 79305 3.59 3.33 3.51+.24
DxSOXBrrs 34418 12.91 12.00 12.61+.61
DxGBullrs 48260 15.15 14.22 14.31—.44
DrGMBllrs .09e 47167 8.09 7.65 7.74+.01
DxSPOGBrrs 37262 8.30 7.78 8.05—.58
DxSCBearrs 42647 11.02 10.57 10.84+.13
DowDuPnt 1.52 27182 58.09 57.24 57.47—.26
EliLilly 2.25 29349 111.55 109.76 111.46+4.71
EnCanag .06 183108 8.91 8.66 8.68+.13
ENSCO .04 39131 7.35 7.17 7.18+.02
ExxonMbl 3.28 51322 82.87 81.66 81.78—.17
FstDatan 31361 18.85 18.18 18.41—.34
Fitbitn 49340 6.15 5.78 5.85—.26
FordM .60a 135416 9.53 9.35 9.44+.06
FrptMcM .20 38505 12.33 12.06 12.14—.10
GenElec .48 588245 9.53 9.27 9.35+.06
GenMotors 1.52 34131 36.39 35.85 36.04+.01
Gerdau .02e 126909 4.68 4.56 4.60—.07
GoldFLtd .02e 23745 2.91 2.80 2.81+.07
Goldcrpg .24 34088 9.70 9.38 9.42—.22
Hallibrtn .72 35524 35.94 35.11 35.49+.59
HostHotls 1a 28021 19.39 18.73 19.36+.68
ICICIBk .16e 29436 9.60 9.46 9.49—.10
iShGold 67010 11.82 11.78 11.79—.03
iShBrazil .67e 80745 41.56 41.15 41.21—.40
iShMexico .78e 25454 45.00 44.15 44.98+.80
iShSilver 30823 13.83 13.73 13.74—.12
iShChinaLC .87e
103356 41.22 40.91 40.99—.09
iShEMkts .59e 265208 41.00 40.71 40.79—.03
iShiBoxIG 3.87
26492 112.04 111.85 112.02+.27
iSEafe 1.66e 80790 63.48 63.19 63.28—.07
iShR2K 1.77e 69402 154.66 152.50 153.35—.65
iShChina .61e 39426 56.20 55.63 55.74—.36
iShREst 2.76e 29834 78.93 77.73 78.82+1.09
iShCorEafe 1.56e
34515 59.72 59.44 59.52—.12
Infosyss 48553 9.47 9.29 9.36+.11
IBM 6.28 40385 120.05 116.00 119.99+4.32
iSTaiwnrs 35347 33.84 33.63 33.73—.17
iShCorEM .95e 76162 49.39 49.08 49.15—.06
ItauUnibH .58e 46978 13.60 13.45 13.47—.19
JPMorgCh 2.24f
39264 109.22 108.42 108.90+.52
KeurDrPep 2.32 26420 26.95 26.47 26.90+.25
Keycorp .48f 41840 18.60 18.20 18.52+.09
KindMorg .80 46296 17.22 16.98 17.16+.30
Kinrossg 78976 2.83 2.70 2.72—.04
LloydBkg .47a 31986 3.04 3.00 3.00—.05
Macys 1.51 25298 36.27 35.28 36.26+.72
MarathnO .20 41681 18.70 18.36 18.56+.35
Merck 2.20f 40071 73.35 71.93 73.22+.95
MetLife 1.68 x23445 44.44 43.19 44.15+.97
MorgStan 1.20 28940 46.36 45.75 45.96+.01
Nabors .24 51155 5.74 5.53 5.60+.16
NewResid 2 37255 17.49 17.25 17.48+.26
NewellRub .92f 84214 20.06 19.00 19.68+.69
NewfldExp 32526 22.84 22.24 22.27+.40
NobleCorp .08 24650 5.08 4.92 4.95+.08
NokiaCp .19e 69328 5.88 5.81 5.81+.01
OasisPet 37541 10.37 10.05 10.21+.34
OcciPet 3.12 35957 70.48 68.70 69.80+1.49
Oracle .76 46524 49.10 48.50 48.66—.17
Penney 30111 1.58 1.51 1.57+.01
PetrbrsA 36185 14.98 14.83 14.84+.05
Petrobras 78913 16.38 16.19 16.21+.08
Pfizer 1.36 81725 43.51 42.83 43.34+.41
ProctGam 2.87 53296 91.44 89.82 91.08+1.27
PrUShSPrs 28142 37.68 37.21 37.29—.26
RangeRs .08 42980 17.48 17.03 17.23+.84
RegionsFn .56 31478 17.40 17.15 17.31+.05
RiteAid 40757 1.23 1.19 1.23+.04
SpdrGold 29875 116.67 116.27 116.33—.32
SpdrEuro50 1.18e
34259 35.79 35.61 35.65—.04
S&P500ETF 4.13e
238298 273.08 271.35 272.75+.86
SpdrS&PRB .74e
33262 55.16 54.41 54.81+.11
SpdrOGEx .73e 92910 37.34 36.73 36.96+.78
Schlmbrg 2 33325 52.28 51.58 51.94+.54
SibanyeG .14r 23614 2.68 2.59 2.66+.11
SnapIncAn 62737 6.94 6.70 6.90+.08
SwstnEngy 140457 5.82 5.60 5.77+.37
SpiritRltC .50f 36695 8.28 7.90 8.20+.40
Sprint 30744 6.40 6.30 6.34+.07
Squaren 91152 76.97 72.22 73.71—4.05
SPMatls .98e 32288 54.25 53.72 53.97+.01
SPHlthC 1.01e 30067 90.14 89.38 90.11+.85
SPCnSt 1.28e 85154 55.86 55.12 55.85+.74
SPEngy 2.04e 64443 68.96 68.23 68.59+1.03
SPDRFncl .46e
227957 26.84 26.49 26.77+.39
SPInds 1.12e 65755 71.44 70.86 71.31+.32
SPTech .78e 47743 68.74 67.68 68.27—.47
SPUtil 1.55e 99811 54.03 53.26 53.93+.78
Sysco 1.44 45193 65.71 63.19 64.82—6.47
TaiwSemi .73e 46801 38.82 38.31 38.46—.32
TevaPhrm .73e 83749 23.34 21.98 22.20—.39
Transocn 41238 11.13 10.91 10.97+.08
TurqHillRs 27274 1.99 1.88 1.91—.05
Twitter 81291 34.28 33.37 33.52—.78
UndrArms 49114 24.58 23.80 24.16+.46
UnArCwi 23674 22.23 21.57 21.91+.49
USNGasrs 46172 28.90 28.48 28.86+2.11
USOilFd 104599 13.59 13.41 13.46+.15
USSteel .20 43042 29.32 27.68 28.84+.87
ValeSA .29e 65251 15.63 15.37 15.44—.01
VanEGold .06e 120137 19.80 19.39 19.43—.20
VnEkRus .01e 45694 21.47 21.25 21.27+.15
VnEkSemi .58e 44085 96.09 94.00 94.80—1.62
VEckOilSvc .47e
33597 21.12 20.87 20.93+.24
VanEJrGld 34294 28.51 28.01 28.09+.03
VangEmg 1.10e 62331 39.57 39.30 39.37+.01
VangFTSE 1.10e
39202 40.25 40.06 40.12—.06
Vereit .55 37227 7.54 7.37 7.52+.11
VerizonCm 2.41f 39180 57.23 56.51 57.14+.51
Vipshop 29484 5.86 5.56 5.60—.24
VistraEnn 27691 24.97 24.47 24.75+.36
WPXEngy 25849 16.66 16.06 16.07+.02
WalMart 2.08f
24925 102.91 100.63 102.89+1.55
WeathfIntl 84348 1.31 1.25 1.31+.07
Welbilt 29774 18.26 14.50 14.56—4.76
WellsFargo 1.72f
57850 54.30 53.72 54.16+.55
WmsCos 1.36 44865 25.89 25.07 25.48—.11
Yamanag .02 57928 2.43 2.35 2.38+.02
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

