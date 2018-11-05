BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 31952 14.94 14.62 14.93+.33 AKSteel 36185 3.99 3.86 3.88—.10 AT&TInc 2 90506 30.86 30.62 30.69+.17 AbbottLab…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|31952
|14.94
|14.62
|14.93+.33
|AKSteel
|36185
|3.99
|3.86
|3.88—.10
|AT&TInc 2
|90506
|30.86
|30.62
|30.69+.17
|AbbottLab 1.12
|23522
|71.00
|70.15
|70.38+.19
|AbbVie 4.28f
|30183
|83.20
|79.27
|82.44+2.88
|Alibaba
|80378
|149.37
|144.71
|145.19—2.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|51154
|10.00
|9.84
|9.94+.13
|Ambev .05e
|115006
|4.43
|4.34
|4.36—.10
|AmAxle
|23622
|12.33
|11.58
|12.18+.69
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|25571
|43.97
|43.09
|43.81+.53
|AnglogldA
|24777
|10.42
|10.08
|10.23+.26
|Annaly 1.20e
|31188
|9.86
|9.76
|9.84+.11
|AuroraCn
|56134
|7.18
|6.85
|7.04+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|36472
|42.73
|42.26
|42.47+.87
|BcoBrads .06a
|x62342
|9.96
|9.85
|9.90+.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|24224
|4.94
|4.85
|4.86—.08
|BkofAm .60
|144827
|28.17
|27.89
|28.08+.19
|BiPVxSTrs
|136269
|36.99
|36.42
|36.54—.14
|BarrickG .12
|74183
|13.46
|13.07
|13.12—.05
|BauschHl
|41895
|26.18
|25.00
|25.23+1.06
|BerkHB
|34373
|217.30
|212.96
|216.34+9.77
|CabotO&G .28f
|51434
|25.99
|25.43
|25.76+1.21
|Cemex .29t
|25151
|5.61
|5.41
|5.58+.17
|Cemigpf .08e
|30160
|3.11
|3.04
|3.05+.02
|ChesEng
|259790
|3.83
|3.63
|3.81+.32
|Chevron 4.48
|
|35702
|119.67
|116.60
|119.02+4.29
|CienaCorp
|37750
|33.70
|32.26
|33.44+1.42
|CgpVelICrd
|23750
|7.80
|7.48
|7.73—.24
|Citigroup 1.80f
|54814
|67.37
|66.26
|67.25+1.33
|ClevCliffs .60
|47133
|11.28
|10.76
|11.07+.34
|CocaCola 1.56
|64647
|48.67
|47.92
|48.66+.66
|DenburyR
|79305
|3.59
|3.33
|3.51+.24
|DxSOXBrrs
|34418
|12.91
|12.00
|12.61+.61
|DxGBullrs
|48260
|15.15
|14.22
|14.31—.44
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|47167
|8.09
|7.65
|7.74+.01
|DxSPOGBrrs
|37262
|8.30
|7.78
|8.05—.58
|DxSCBearrs
|42647
|11.02
|10.57
|10.84+.13
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|27182
|58.09
|57.24
|57.47—.26
|EliLilly 2.25
|29349
|111.55
|109.76
|111.46+4.71
|EnCanag .06
|183108
|8.91
|8.66
|8.68+.13
|ENSCO .04
|39131
|7.35
|7.17
|7.18+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|51322
|82.87
|81.66
|81.78—.17
|FstDatan
|31361
|18.85
|18.18
|18.41—.34
|Fitbitn
|49340
|6.15
|5.78
|5.85—.26
|FordM .60a
|135416
|9.53
|9.35
|9.44+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|38505
|12.33
|12.06
|12.14—.10
|GenElec .48
|588245
|9.53
|9.27
|9.35+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|34131
|36.39
|35.85
|36.04+.01
|Gerdau .02e
|126909
|4.68
|4.56
|4.60—.07
|GoldFLtd .02e
|23745
|2.91
|2.80
|2.81+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|34088
|9.70
|9.38
|9.42—.22
|Hallibrtn .72
|35524
|35.94
|35.11
|35.49+.59
|HostHotls 1a
|28021
|19.39
|18.73
|19.36+.68
|ICICIBk .16e
|29436
|9.60
|9.46
|9.49—.10
|iShGold
|67010
|11.82
|11.78
|11.79—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|80745
|41.56
|41.15
|41.21—.40
|iShMexico .78e
|25454
|45.00
|44.15
|44.98+.80
|iShSilver
|30823
|13.83
|13.73
|13.74—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|103356
|41.22
|40.91
|40.99—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|265208
|41.00
|40.71
|40.79—.03
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|26492
|112.04
|111.85
|112.02+.27
|iSEafe 1.66e
|80790
|63.48
|63.19
|63.28—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|69402
|154.66
|152.50
|153.35—.65
|iShChina .61e
|39426
|56.20
|55.63
|55.74—.36
|iShREst 2.76e
|29834
|78.93
|77.73
|78.82+1.09
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|34515
|59.72
|59.44
|59.52—.12
|Infosyss
|48553
|9.47
|9.29
|9.36+.11
|IBM 6.28
|40385
|120.05
|116.00
|119.99+4.32
|iSTaiwnrs
|35347
|33.84
|33.63
|33.73—.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|76162
|49.39
|49.08
|49.15—.06
|ItauUnibH .58e
|46978
|13.60
|13.45
|13.47—.19
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|39264
|109.22
|108.42
|108.90+.52
|KeurDrPep 2.32
|26420
|26.95
|26.47
|26.90+.25
|Keycorp .48f
|41840
|18.60
|18.20
|18.52+.09
|KindMorg .80
|46296
|17.22
|16.98
|17.16+.30
|Kinrossg
|78976
|2.83
|2.70
|2.72—.04
|LloydBkg .47a
|31986
|3.04
|3.00
|3.00—.05
|Macys 1.51
|25298
|36.27
|35.28
|36.26+.72
|MarathnO .20
|41681
|18.70
|18.36
|18.56+.35
|Merck 2.20f
|40071
|73.35
|71.93
|73.22+.95
|MetLife 1.68
|x23445
|44.44
|43.19
|44.15+.97
|MorgStan 1.20
|28940
|46.36
|45.75
|45.96+.01
|Nabors .24
|51155
|5.74
|5.53
|5.60+.16
|NewResid 2
|37255
|17.49
|17.25
|17.48+.26
|NewellRub .92f
|84214
|20.06
|19.00
|19.68+.69
|NewfldExp
|32526
|22.84
|22.24
|22.27+.40
|NobleCorp .08
|24650
|5.08
|4.92
|4.95+.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|69328
|5.88
|5.81
|5.81+.01
|OasisPet
|37541
|10.37
|10.05
|10.21+.34
|OcciPet 3.12
|35957
|70.48
|68.70
|69.80+1.49
|Oracle .76
|46524
|49.10
|48.50
|48.66—.17
|Penney
|30111
|1.58
|1.51
|1.57+.01
|PetrbrsA
|36185
|14.98
|14.83
|14.84+.05
|Petrobras
|78913
|16.38
|16.19
|16.21+.08
|Pfizer 1.36
|81725
|43.51
|42.83
|43.34+.41
|ProctGam 2.87
|53296
|91.44
|89.82
|91.08+1.27
|PrUShSPrs
|28142
|37.68
|37.21
|37.29—.26
|RangeRs .08
|42980
|17.48
|17.03
|17.23+.84
|RegionsFn .56
|31478
|17.40
|17.15
|17.31+.05
|RiteAid
|40757
|1.23
|1.19
|1.23+.04
|SpdrGold
|29875
|116.67
|116.27
|116.33—.32
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|34259
|35.79
|35.61
|35.65—.04
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|238298
|273.08
|271.35
|272.75+.86
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|33262
|55.16
|54.41
|54.81+.11
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|92910
|37.34
|36.73
|36.96+.78
|Schlmbrg 2
|33325
|52.28
|51.58
|51.94+.54
|SibanyeG .14r
|23614
|2.68
|2.59
|2.66+.11
|SnapIncAn
|62737
|6.94
|6.70
|6.90+.08
|SwstnEngy
|140457
|5.82
|5.60
|5.77+.37
|SpiritRltC .50f
|36695
|8.28
|7.90
|8.20+.40
|Sprint
|30744
|6.40
|6.30
|6.34+.07
|Squaren
|91152
|76.97
|72.22
|73.71—4.05
|SPMatls .98e
|32288
|54.25
|53.72
|53.97+.01
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|30067
|90.14
|89.38
|90.11+.85
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|85154
|55.86
|55.12
|55.85+.74
|SPEngy 2.04e
|64443
|68.96
|68.23
|68.59+1.03
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|227957
|26.84
|26.49
|26.77+.39
|SPInds 1.12e
|65755
|71.44
|70.86
|71.31+.32
|SPTech .78e
|47743
|68.74
|67.68
|68.27—.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|99811
|54.03
|53.26
|53.93+.78
|Sysco 1.44
|45193
|65.71
|63.19
|64.82—6.47
|TaiwSemi .73e
|46801
|38.82
|38.31
|38.46—.32
|TevaPhrm .73e
|83749
|23.34
|21.98
|22.20—.39
|Transocn
|41238
|11.13
|10.91
|10.97+.08
|TurqHillRs
|27274
|1.99
|1.88
|1.91—.05
|Twitter
|81291
|34.28
|33.37
|33.52—.78
|UndrArms
|49114
|24.58
|23.80
|24.16+.46
|UnArCwi
|23674
|22.23
|21.57
|21.91+.49
|USNGasrs
|46172
|28.90
|28.48
|28.86+2.11
|USOilFd
|104599
|13.59
|13.41
|13.46+.15
|USSteel .20
|43042
|29.32
|27.68
|28.84+.87
|ValeSA .29e
|65251
|15.63
|15.37
|15.44—.01
|VanEGold .06e
|120137
|19.80
|19.39
|19.43—.20
|VnEkRus .01e
|45694
|21.47
|21.25
|21.27+.15
|VnEkSemi .58e
|44085
|96.09
|94.00
|94.80—1.62
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|33597
|21.12
|20.87
|20.93+.24
|VanEJrGld
|34294
|28.51
|28.01
|28.09+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|62331
|39.57
|39.30
|39.37+.01
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|39202
|40.25
|40.06
|40.12—.06
|Vereit .55
|37227
|7.54
|7.37
|7.52+.11
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|39180
|57.23
|56.51
|57.14+.51
|Vipshop
|29484
|5.86
|5.56
|5.60—.24
|VistraEnn
|27691
|24.97
|24.47
|24.75+.36
|WPXEngy
|25849
|16.66
|16.06
|16.07+.02
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|24925
|102.91
|100.63
|102.89+1.55
|WeathfIntl
|84348
|1.31
|1.25
|1.31+.07
|Welbilt
|29774
|18.26
|14.50
|14.56—4.76
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|57850
|54.30
|53.72
|54.16+.55
|WmsCos 1.36
|44865
|25.89
|25.07
|25.48—.11
|Yamanag .02
|57928
|2.43
|2.35
|2.38+.02
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.