BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 38193 3.81 3.67 3.77+.07 AT&TInc 2 137326 31.05 30.62 30.70+.02 AbbVie 3.84 47170 79.01 77.50 78.69+.84 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|38193
|3.81
|3.67
|3.77+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|137326
|31.05
|30.62
|30.70+.02
|AbbVie 3.84
|47170
|79.01
|77.50
|78.69+.84
|Alibaba
|236275
|149.69
|138.62
|148.82+6.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|48689
|9.96
|9.82
|9.84+.02
|Ambev .05e
|147415
|4.39
|4.30
|4.37+.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|44484
|44.63
|42.62
|42.98+1.69
|Anadarko 1
|35629
|54.92
|53.54
|53.63+.43
|Annaly 1.20e
|43283
|9.90
|9.77
|9.82—.06
|Apache 1
|38276
|38.88
|35.76
|35.76—2.07
|AuroraCn
|112944
|7.10
|6.60
|6.78—.02
|Avon
|40974
|1.94
|1.76
|1.89—.07
|BPPLC 2.38
|40316
|43.23
|42.09
|42.09—1.29
|BcoBrads .06a
|60207
|9.61
|9.36
|9.53+.36
|BcoSantSA .21e
|52178
|4.87
|4.82
|4.84+.06
|BkofAm .60
|233613
|28.00
|27.61
|27.74+.24
|BiPVxSTrs
|221558
|38.30
|36.65
|36.74—.70
|BarrickG .12
|77855
|13.10
|12.78
|13.03+.48
|Baxters .76
|36760
|63.56
|62.05
|62.39—.12
|BostonSci
|36943
|36.75
|36.05
|36.54+.40
|CFIndss 1.20
|42795
|51.51
|47.38
|49.76+1.73
|CanopyGrn
|53350
|38.28
|35.85
|36.95+.06
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|47205
|124.18
|120.94
|123.54+2.22
|Cemex .29t
|48144
|5.28
|5.08
|5.24+.20
|ChesEng
|268822
|3.67
|3.45
|3.45—.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|36062
|30.87
|27.69
|27.88—2.59
|CgpVelICrd
|54898
|7.83
|7.10
|7.79+.60
|Citigroup 1.80f
|81357
|66.44
|65.20
|65.99+.53
|ClevCliffs .60
|44312
|10.97
|10.53
|10.82+.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|56532
|48.15
|47.67
|48.01+.13
|DenburyR
|94243
|3.49
|3.26
|3.26—.19
|DeutschBk .83e
|36242
|10.22
|10.10
|10.18+.41
|DBXHvChiA
|39746
|23.90
|23.35
|23.88+.65
|DevonE .32
|47675
|33.72
|32.41
|32.42+.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|45911
|13.16
|11.58
|11.80—1.53
|DxGBullrs
|84597
|14.57
|13.82
|14.37+1.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|99731
|7.93
|7.54
|7.77+.60
|DirSPBears
|37752
|26.02
|25.25
|25.41—.52
|DxSCBearrs
|68455
|11.42
|11.03
|11.07—.48
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|40008
|19.96
|18.59
|19.80+2.01
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|
|120083
|59.51
|56.39
|57.82+3.90
|EnCanag .06
|730765
|8.75
|8.44
|8.55—1.69
|ENSCO .04
|56451
|7.25
|6.87
|6.89—.26
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|40994
|80.47
|79.32
|79.39—.30
|FstDatan
|51582
|18.98
|18.57
|18.63—.12
|Fitbitn
|268892
|6.11
|5.45
|5.90+1.17
|Flor&Decn
|44608
|31.96
|26.29
|31.78+6.20
|FordM .60a
|252159
|9.55
|9.30
|9.38—.18
|ForestCA .72
|48682
|25.18
|25.15
|25.16
|FrptMcM .20
|117247
|12.47
|11.76
|12.32+.67
|GardDnvn
|41834
|26.42
|25.99
|26.00—1.06
|GenElec .48
|557843
|10.23
|9.97
|9.100—.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|68067
|36.29
|35.70
|36.11—.48
|Genworth
|44120
|4.27
|4.12
|4.15—.13
|Gerdau .02e
|178487
|4.52
|4.34
|4.45+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|41901
|9.56
|9.22
|9.54+.52
|HalconRsn
|46089
|3.77
|3.46
|3.63+.31
|Hallibrtn .72
|45546
|35.15
|34.29
|34.29—.40
|Hanesbdss .60
|66248
|16.69
|15.55
|15.90—1.26
|iShGold
|133260
|11.83
|11.77
|11.80+.13
|iShBrazil .67e
|116632
|41.30
|40.18
|41.01+.86
|iShSilver
|58614
|13.82
|13.69
|13.80+.39
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|288842
|40.83
|39.83
|40.72+1.43
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|36395
|104.37
|104.21
|104.34—.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|441733
|40.35
|39.56
|40.24+1.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|43974
|111.90
|111.67
|111.86—.38
|iSEafe 1.66e
|190070
|63.16
|62.76
|63.03+.57
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|47412
|84.20
|84.00
|84.17—.19
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|121774
|152.53
|150.81
|152.31+2.28
|iShChina .61e
|38354
|55.72
|53.79
|55.55+2.30
|iShREst 2.76e
|41429
|78.52
|77.74
|78.46+.35
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|37418
|59.43
|59.05
|59.30+.52
|Infosyss
|39152
|9.40
|9.26
|9.26—.21
|IBM 6.28
|59787
|116.47
|115.11
|116.23+.80
|iShJapanrs
|35921
|54.65
|54.31
|54.54—.30
|iSTaiwnrs
|49922
|33.72
|33.32
|33.67+.54
|iShCorEM .95e
|79790
|48.63
|47.74
|48.52+1.26
|ItauUnibH .58e
|x80549
|13.50
|13.18
|13.40+.24
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|51098
|110.22
|108.66
|109.23+.21
|Keycorp .48f
|50988
|18.41
|18.14
|18.23+.07
|KindMorg .80
|51811
|17.35
|16.97
|17.02
|Kinrossg
|107877
|2.79
|2.66
|2.73+.14
|Kroger s .56f
|36768
|30.05
|29.05
|29.14—.62
|MGM Rsts .48
|39372
|28.03
|26.58
|27.89+1.21
|MarathnO .20
|43292
|19.32
|18.52
|18.53—.47
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|37488
|72.44
|68.75
|69.25—1.20
|Masco .48f
|37924
|31.59
|30.07
|31.52+1.52
|Merck 2.20f
|51040
|74.04
|73.31
|73.63+.02
|Nabors .24
|54156
|5.25
|4.94
|4.97
|NewResid 2
|128157
|17.35
|17.15
|17.20—.68
|NewellRub .92f
|43205
|16.32
|15.75
|16.25+.37
|NewfldExp
|210474
|23.04
|21.51
|22.15+1.95
|NobleCorp .08
|48621
|5.19
|4.68
|4.69—.34
|NokiaCp .19e
|128348
|5.77
|5.71
|5.72+.10
|OasisPet
|37167
|10.35
|9.80
|9.81—.26
|Oracle .76
|69199
|49.24
|48.63
|48.83—.01
|PetrbrsA
|54585
|15.15
|14.69
|14.78—.04
|Petrobras
|95401
|16.51
|15.99
|16.14—.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|96156
|43.69
|43.09
|43.67+.61
|PrUShSPrs
|36504
|37.94
|37.19
|37.35—.48
|PrUShD3rs
|43583
|16.46
|15.96
|16.02—.40
|RegionsFn .56
|50357
|17.23
|16.99
|17.12+.15
|ResidioTcn
|53416
|23.73
|20.42
|23.70+2.65
|RiteAid
|44163
|1.21
|1.15
|1.16—.05
|SpdrGold
|57878
|116.71
|116.18
|116.43+1.28
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|441115
|273.07
|270.38
|272.52+1.89
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|42609
|35.08
|35.01
|35.07—.09
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|125889
|37.04
|35.93
|35.93—.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|42182
|52.19
|50.87
|50.87—.44
|ScorpioTk .04
|49496
|1.87
|1.78
|1.86+.07
|SibanyeG .14r
|41646
|2.68
|2.50
|2.50—.32
|SnapIncAn
|76585
|6.92
|6.46
|6.82+.21
|SwstnEngy
|123741
|5.62
|5.35
|5.38+.04
|Spotifyn
|57829
|142.28
|133.25
|141.71—7.98
|Sprint
|59989
|6.39
|6.10
|6.33+.21
|Squaren
|64894
|75.61
|72.50
|75.25+1.80
|SPMatls .98e
|68778
|54.17
|53.19
|54.01+1.40
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|45839
|89.90
|88.97
|89.67+.97
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|103354
|55.57
|54.85
|55.49+.48
|SPEngy 2.04e
|93666
|68.05
|66.67
|66.68—.48
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|266352
|26.51
|26.22
|26.38+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|88288
|71.13
|70.02
|71.00+1.12
|SPTech .78e
|62339
|69.93
|68.81
|69.74+.44
|SPUtil 1.55e
|124860
|53.80
|53.22
|53.30—.39
|SumtMtlsn .29t
|
|36071
|14.83
|13.35
|14.57+1.07
|TALEducs
|44255
|30.13
|28.72
|29.83+.85
|TaiwSemi .73e
|69244
|38.99
|38.39
|38.90+.80
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|141434
|22.45
|21.00
|22.32+2.34
|3DSys
|86455
|12.34
|11.31
|12.00—.08
|Transocn
|49673
|11.23
|10.79
|10.80—.22
|Twitter
|121903
|34.80
|33.82
|34.04—.71
|USBancrp 1.20
|37520
|52.63
|52.13
|52.28+.01
|USOilFd
|176268
|13.86
|13.37
|13.41—.39
|USSteel .20
|35680
|27.26
|26.14
|27.05+.52
|ValeSA .29e
|98991
|15.73
|14.93
|15.63+.53
|VanEGold .06e
|176920
|19.55
|19.20
|19.45+.52
|VnEkRus .01e
|51121
|21.12
|20.79
|20.96+.16
|VnEkSemi .58e
|60108
|97.64
|94.22
|97.13+3.67
|VanEJrGld
|62978
|28.33
|27.83
|28.14+.82
|VangEmg 1.10e
|99980
|39.02
|38.26
|38.94+1.08
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|63491
|40.00
|39.73
|39.92+.37
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|96804
|57.28
|55.79
|55.95—1.14
|Vipshop
|51128
|5.66
|4.89
|5.57+.71
|Visa s 1f
|39351
|139.97
|137.49
|139.56+1.71
|WPXEngy
|84056
|16.65
|15.50
|15.87—.18
|Wayfair
|65179
|99.00
|90.09
|98.49—11.80
|WeathfIntl
|137915
|1.37
|1.22
|1.22—.13
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|68552
|53.96
|53.15
|53.61+.38
|WmsCos 1.36
|41822
|25.63
|24.73
|25.20+.87
|Yamanag .02
|70051
|2.41
|2.32
|2.39+.12
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.