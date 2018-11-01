BC-150-actives-n

202
By The Associated Press November 1, 2018 12:10 pm 11/01/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 38193 3.81 3.67 3.77+.07
AT&TInc 2 137326 31.05 30.62 30.70+.02
AbbVie 3.84 47170 79.01 77.50 78.69+.84
Alibaba 236275 149.69 138.62 148.82+6.54
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 48689 9.96 9.82 9.84+.02
Ambev .05e 147415 4.39 4.30 4.37+.04
AmIntlGrp 1.28 44484 44.63 42.62 42.98+1.69
Anadarko 1 35629 54.92 53.54 53.63+.43
Annaly 1.20e 43283 9.90 9.77 9.82—.06
Apache 1 38276 38.88 35.76 35.76—2.07
AuroraCn 112944 7.10 6.60 6.78—.02
Avon 40974 1.94 1.76 1.89—.07
BPPLC 2.38 40316 43.23 42.09 42.09—1.29
BcoBrads .06a 60207 9.61 9.36 9.53+.36
BcoSantSA .21e 52178 4.87 4.82 4.84+.06
BkofAm .60 233613 28.00 27.61 27.74+.24
BiPVxSTrs 221558 38.30 36.65 36.74—.70
BarrickG .12 77855 13.10 12.78 13.03+.48
Baxters .76 36760 63.56 62.05 62.39—.12
BostonSci 36943 36.75 36.05 36.54+.40
CFIndss 1.20 42795 51.51 47.38 49.76+1.73
CanopyGrn 53350 38.28 35.85 36.95+.06
Caterpillar 3.44
47205 124.18 120.94 123.54+2.22
Cemex .29t 48144 5.28 5.08 5.24+.20
ChesEng 268822 3.67 3.45 3.45—.06
CgpVelLCrd 36062 30.87 27.69 27.88—2.59
CgpVelICrd 54898 7.83 7.10 7.79+.60
Citigroup 1.80f 81357 66.44 65.20 65.99+.53
ClevCliffs .60 44312 10.97 10.53 10.82+.06
CocaCola 1.56 56532 48.15 47.67 48.01+.13
DenburyR 94243 3.49 3.26 3.26—.19
DeutschBk .83e 36242 10.22 10.10 10.18+.41
DBXHvChiA 39746 23.90 23.35 23.88+.65
DevonE .32 47675 33.72 32.41 32.42+.02
DxSOXBrrs 45911 13.16 11.58 11.80—1.53
DxGBullrs 84597 14.57 13.82 14.37+1.12
DrGMBllrs .09e 99731 7.93 7.54 7.77+.60
DirSPBears 37752 26.02 25.25 25.41—.52
DxSCBearrs 68455 11.42 11.03 11.07—.48
DirxChiBull .38e
40008 19.96 18.59 19.80+2.01
DowDuPnt 1.52
120083 59.51 56.39 57.82+3.90
EnCanag .06 730765 8.75 8.44 8.55—1.69
ENSCO .04 56451 7.25 6.87 6.89—.26
ExxonMbl 3.28 40994 80.47 79.32 79.39—.30
FstDatan 51582 18.98 18.57 18.63—.12
Fitbitn 268892 6.11 5.45 5.90+1.17
Flor&Decn 44608 31.96 26.29 31.78+6.20
FordM .60a 252159 9.55 9.30 9.38—.18
ForestCA .72 48682 25.18 25.15 25.16
FrptMcM .20 117247 12.47 11.76 12.32+.67
GardDnvn 41834 26.42 25.99 26.00—1.06
GenElec .48 557843 10.23 9.97 9.100—.11
GenMotors 1.52 68067 36.29 35.70 36.11—.48
Genworth 44120 4.27 4.12 4.15—.13
Gerdau .02e 178487 4.52 4.34 4.45+.10
Goldcrpg .24 41901 9.56 9.22 9.54+.52
HalconRsn 46089 3.77 3.46 3.63+.31
Hallibrtn .72 45546 35.15 34.29 34.29—.40
Hanesbdss .60 66248 16.69 15.55 15.90—1.26
iShGold 133260 11.83 11.77 11.80+.13
iShBrazil .67e 116632 41.30 40.18 41.01+.86
iShSilver 58614 13.82 13.69 13.80+.39
iShChinaLC .87e
288842 40.83 39.83 40.72+1.43
iShUSAgBd 2.65e
36395 104.37 104.21 104.34—.25
iShEMkts .59e 441733 40.35 39.56 40.24+1.08
iShiBoxIG 3.87
43974 111.90 111.67 111.86—.38
iSEafe 1.66e 190070 63.16 62.76 63.03+.57
iShiBxHYB 5.09 47412 84.20 84.00 84.17—.19
iShR2K 1.77e
121774 152.53 150.81 152.31+2.28
iShChina .61e 38354 55.72 53.79 55.55+2.30
iShREst 2.76e 41429 78.52 77.74 78.46+.35
iShCorEafe 1.56e
37418 59.43 59.05 59.30+.52
Infosyss 39152 9.40 9.26 9.26—.21
IBM 6.28 59787 116.47 115.11 116.23+.80
iShJapanrs 35921 54.65 54.31 54.54—.30
iSTaiwnrs 49922 33.72 33.32 33.67+.54
iShCorEM .95e 79790 48.63 47.74 48.52+1.26
ItauUnibH .58e x80549 13.50 13.18 13.40+.24
JPMorgCh 2.24f
51098 110.22 108.66 109.23+.21
Keycorp .48f 50988 18.41 18.14 18.23+.07
KindMorg .80 51811 17.35 16.97 17.02
Kinrossg 107877 2.79 2.66 2.73+.14
Kroger s .56f 36768 30.05 29.05 29.14—.62
MGM Rsts .48 39372 28.03 26.58 27.89+1.21
MarathnO .20 43292 19.32 18.52 18.53—.47
MarathPts 1.84
37488 72.44 68.75 69.25—1.20
Masco .48f 37924 31.59 30.07 31.52+1.52
Merck 2.20f 51040 74.04 73.31 73.63+.02
Nabors .24 54156 5.25 4.94 4.97
NewResid 2 128157 17.35 17.15 17.20—.68
NewellRub .92f 43205 16.32 15.75 16.25+.37
NewfldExp 210474 23.04 21.51 22.15+1.95
NobleCorp .08 48621 5.19 4.68 4.69—.34
NokiaCp .19e 128348 5.77 5.71 5.72+.10
OasisPet 37167 10.35 9.80 9.81—.26
Oracle .76 69199 49.24 48.63 48.83—.01
PetrbrsA 54585 15.15 14.69 14.78—.04
Petrobras 95401 16.51 15.99 16.14—.12
Pfizer 1.36 96156 43.69 43.09 43.67+.61
PrUShSPrs 36504 37.94 37.19 37.35—.48
PrUShD3rs 43583 16.46 15.96 16.02—.40
RegionsFn .56 50357 17.23 16.99 17.12+.15
ResidioTcn 53416 23.73 20.42 23.70+2.65
RiteAid 44163 1.21 1.15 1.16—.05
SpdrGold 57878 116.71 116.18 116.43+1.28
S&P500ETF 4.13e
441115 273.07 270.38 272.52+1.89
SpdrLehHY 2.30 42609 35.08 35.01 35.07—.09
SpdrOGEx .73e 125889 37.04 35.93 35.93—.14
Schlmbrg 2 42182 52.19 50.87 50.87—.44
ScorpioTk .04 49496 1.87 1.78 1.86+.07
SibanyeG .14r 41646 2.68 2.50 2.50—.32
SnapIncAn 76585 6.92 6.46 6.82+.21
SwstnEngy 123741 5.62 5.35 5.38+.04
Spotifyn 57829 142.28 133.25 141.71—7.98
Sprint 59989 6.39 6.10 6.33+.21
Squaren 64894 75.61 72.50 75.25+1.80
SPMatls .98e 68778 54.17 53.19 54.01+1.40
SPHlthC 1.01e 45839 89.90 88.97 89.67+.97
SPCnSt 1.28e 103354 55.57 54.85 55.49+.48
SPEngy 2.04e 93666 68.05 66.67 66.68—.48
SPDRFncl .46e
266352 26.51 26.22 26.38+.10
SPInds 1.12e 88288 71.13 70.02 71.00+1.12
SPTech .78e 62339 69.93 68.81 69.74+.44
SPUtil 1.55e 124860 53.80 53.22 53.30—.39
SumtMtlsn .29t
36071 14.83 13.35 14.57+1.07
TALEducs 44255 30.13 28.72 29.83+.85
TaiwSemi .73e 69244 38.99 38.39 38.90+.80
TevaPhrm .73e
141434 22.45 21.00 22.32+2.34
3DSys 86455 12.34 11.31 12.00—.08
Transocn 49673 11.23 10.79 10.80—.22
Twitter 121903 34.80 33.82 34.04—.71
USBancrp 1.20 37520 52.63 52.13 52.28+.01
USOilFd 176268 13.86 13.37 13.41—.39
USSteel .20 35680 27.26 26.14 27.05+.52
ValeSA .29e 98991 15.73 14.93 15.63+.53
VanEGold .06e 176920 19.55 19.20 19.45+.52
VnEkRus .01e 51121 21.12 20.79 20.96+.16
VnEkSemi .58e 60108 97.64 94.22 97.13+3.67
VanEJrGld 62978 28.33 27.83 28.14+.82
VangEmg 1.10e 99980 39.02 38.26 38.94+1.08
VangFTSE 1.10e
63491 40.00 39.73 39.92+.37
VerizonCm 2.41f
96804 57.28 55.79 55.95—1.14
Vipshop 51128 5.66 4.89 5.57+.71
Visa s 1f 39351 139.97 137.49 139.56+1.71
WPXEngy 84056 16.65 15.50 15.87—.18
Wayfair 65179 99.00 90.09 98.49—11.80
WeathfIntl 137915 1.37 1.22 1.22—.13
WellsFargo 1.72f
68552 53.96 53.15 53.61+.38
WmsCos 1.36 41822 25.63 24.73 25.20+.87
Yamanag .02 70051 2.41 2.32 2.39+.12
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

