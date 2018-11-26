BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 26902 3.48 3.37 3.40—.01 AT&TInc 2 145678 30.15 29.64 30.02+.66 Aetna 2 47151 211.03 208.93 210.35+4.99 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|26902
|3.48
|3.37
|3.40—.01
|AT&TInc 2
|145678
|30.15
|29.64
|30.02+.66
|Aetna 2
|47151
|211.03
|208.93
|210.35+4.99
|Alibaba
|85832
|156.53
|152.37
|155.75+5.42
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|67085
|9.59
|9.46
|9.53+.13
|Altria 3.20
|45073
|53.81
|52.90
|53.14—.58
|Ambev .05e
|80903
|4.17
|4.11
|4.15—.03
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|27192
|44.48
|43.78
|44.17+.80
|Annaly 1.20e
|31448
|9.99
|9.90
|9.94
|AuroraCn
|58458
|6.17
|5.88
|5.89—.18
|BPPLC 2.38
|35905
|40.79
|40.54
|40.62+.73
|BcoBrads .06a
|34401
|9.51
|9.35
|9.38—.25
|BcoSantSA .21e
|36145
|4.82
|4.77
|4.78+.13
|BkofAm .60
|242095
|27.73
|27.10
|27.56+.59
|BiPVxSTrs
|121344
|37.89
|36.91
|37.16—1.44
|BarrickG .12
|64778
|13.42
|13.11
|13.15+.06
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|37670
|34.97
|33.63
|34.73+1.55
|BostonSci
|27115
|35.48
|34.68
|35.25+.45
|BristowGp .28
|28264
|4.50
|3.90
|3.98—.29
|CVSHealth 2
|83451
|78.91
|76.50
|78.12+2.94
|CanopyGrn
|30250
|34.64
|32.25
|32.33—1.23
|Cemex .29t
|47803
|4.86
|4.68
|4.75—.01
|CenovusE .20
|25476
|7.28
|7.06
|7.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|35764
|18.48
|17.99
|18.37+.49
|ChesEng
|126952
|3.28
|3.18
|3.19+.04
|Chevron 4.48
|
|25656
|115.44
|114.02
|114.94+1.34
|CgpVelLCrd
|73237
|14.62
|14.07
|14.28+.16
|CgpVelICrd
|41071
|13.24
|12.65
|13.02—.60
|Citigroup 1.80f
|64461
|63.87
|62.50
|63.66+1.91
|ClevCliffs .60
|63414
|9.09
|8.60
|8.97+.19
|CocaCola 1.56
|28488
|49.23
|48.67
|48.92—.11
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|27036
|65.60
|64.53
|64.95+1.15
|DenburyR
|35665
|2.34
|2.23
|2.28+.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|59572
|9.74
|9.56
|9.74+.49
|DeuHYBdn
|28952
|48.06
|47.96
|47.99+.20
|DxGBullrs
|38768
|14.57
|13.99
|14.02+.10
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|41199
|7.26
|6.90
|6.92—.09
|DirSPBears
|25664
|27.25
|26.75
|27.01—.98
|DxSPOGBrrs
|28750
|10.89
|10.35
|10.72—.57
|DxSCBearrs
|52048
|11.71
|11.37
|11.62—.33
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|27416
|58.02
|56.72
|57.44+1.01
|EQTCorp .12
|27538
|18.71
|18.03
|18.36+.25
|EnbrdgEM 1.40t
|
|30073
|10.98
|10.75
|10.83+.23
|EnCanag .06
|60991
|7.28
|7.07
|7.09—.03
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|30699
|14.68
|14.36
|14.51+.28
|ENSCO .04
|39777
|6.40
|6.13
|6.16—.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|57776
|77.32
|76.12
|77.00+1.51
|FiatChrys
|35642
|16.88
|16.59
|16.86+.89
|FordM .60a
|255670
|9.53
|9.17
|9.45+.32
|FrptMcM .20
|46803
|11.22
|10.71
|11.13+.36
|GameStop 1.52
|26273
|14.78
|13.99
|14.43+.93
|Gap .97
|35378
|26.55
|25.99
|26.35+.35
|GenElec .48
|596418
|7.74
|7.36
|7.39—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|158784
|38.75
|36.05
|38.14+2.21
|Gerdau .02e
|48585
|3.90
|3.81
|3.85—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|32781
|9.80
|9.50
|9.67+.25
|HPInc .64f
|43208
|22.92
|22.55
|22.62+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|46836
|31.83
|31.08
|31.72+1.02
|HPEntn .45e
|32176
|14.99
|14.71
|14.87+.33
|ING .14e
|31272
|12.39
|12.30
|12.38+.30
|iShGold
|41103
|11.74
|11.71
|11.72
|iShBrazil .67e
|83918
|38.52
|38.15
|38.29—.41
|iShEMU .86e
|33677
|37.36
|37.19
|37.21+.47
|iShSKor .65e
|27114
|60.29
|60.02
|60.14+1.53
|iShSilver
|29602
|13.46
|13.37
|13.38—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|125994
|41.24
|41.00
|41.10+.79
|iShEMkts .59e
|308211
|40.42
|40.21
|40.29+.55
|iSSPGlbEn 1.01e
|
|53920
|32.94
|32.60
|32.78+.55
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|36811
|114.98
|114.78
|114.86—.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|93058
|62.77
|62.52
|62.59+.81
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|64405
|83.14
|82.97
|83.03+.32
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|61280
|150.40
|148.97
|149.33+1.44
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|39604
|58.89
|58.65
|58.72+.78
|iSTaiwnrs
|34443
|32.100
|32.83
|32.88+.58
|iShCorEM .95e
|66106
|48.79
|48.55
|48.62+.63
|ItauUnibH .57e
|38941
|13.41
|13.20
|13.24—.26
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|52387
|109.98
|107.45
|109.37+2.72
|Keycorp .56
|x57691
|18.53
|18.03
|18.41+.64
|KindMorg .80
|41562
|16.87
|16.70
|16.83+.22
|Kinrossg
|34497
|2.75
|2.68
|2.70—.02
|LBrands 2.40
|25701
|31.73
|30.27
|31.70+1.73
|LVSands 3
|34129
|54.42
|51.93
|53.41+2.67
|LloydBkg .47a
|45391
|2.96
|2.92
|2.94+.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|32272
|27.17
|26.27
|27.02+1.21
|Macys 1.51
|37419
|32.43
|31.71
|32.14+.13
|MarathnO .20
|44036
|16.30
|15.85
|16.13+.48
|Merck 2.20f
|35226
|75.56
|74.79
|75.23+.56
|MorgStan 1.20
|34391
|44.70
|43.72
|44.40+1.32
|Nabors .24
|54436
|4.00
|3.78
|3.79—.08
|NewellRub .92f
|64858
|23.39
|21.85
|23.30+1.56
|NokiaCp .19e
|53279
|5.56
|5.51
|5.52+.03
|OasisPet
|32067
|7.82
|7.56
|7.58+.09
|Oracle .76
|66920
|49.16
|48.26
|48.38—.32
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|42599
|24.83
|23.34
|24.65+.81
|Penney
|25985
|1.36
|1.32
|1.35+.04
|PetrbrsA
|25899
|12.81
|12.66
|12.72—.03
|Petrobras
|113949
|14.10
|13.77
|13.99+.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|72173
|43.49
|42.88
|43.07—.07
|ProctGam 2.87
|27029
|92.40
|91.15
|91.56+.02
|ProShSPrs
|51714
|29.85
|29.68
|29.77—.35
|RegionsFn .56
|46691
|16.44
|16.12
|16.30+.34
|RiteAid
|40584
|1.12
|1.07
|1.08—.02
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|323322
|267.25
|265.64
|266.38+3.13
|SpdrBiots .44e
|33841
|80.34
|78.90
|79.35+1.26
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|52330
|34.59
|34.51
|34.54+.14
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|49426
|55.46
|54.60
|55.10+1.15
|SpdrRetls .49e
|26366
|45.70
|45.32
|45.46+.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|69837
|33.40
|32.87
|33.04+.54
|SABESP .39e
|29004
|7.18
|7.08
|7.17—.06
|Salesforce
|44684
|126.25
|123.66
|125.17+3.14
|Schlmbrg 2
|40484
|47.54
|46.74
|46.79+.42
|SchwIntEq .71e
|28457
|30.85
|30.73
|30.77+.40
|Schwab .52
|37445
|45.78
|44.75
|45.40+1.32
|SnapIncAn
|44569
|6.47
|6.24
|6.42+.22
|SwstnEngy
|52420
|5.23
|5.08
|5.12—.02
|Squaren
|64799
|66.50
|63.78
|66.25+2.78
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|25948
|90.75
|90.02
|90.30+.66
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|56763
|55.14
|54.59
|54.77—.02
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|27488
|104.08
|103.14
|103.74+1.72
|SPEngy 2.04e
|74310
|65.30
|64.37
|64.93+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|203796
|26.63
|26.26
|26.54+.54
|SPInds 1.12e
|51560
|70.66
|69.99
|70.07+.34
|SPTech .78e
|42623
|65.28
|64.69
|64.90+.82
|SPUtil 1.55e
|68549
|54.38
|53.88
|54.07—.04
|TALEducs
|38720
|28.67
|27.25
|28.47+1.46
|TJX 1.56
|36969
|46.84
|45.81
|46.02+.16
|TaiwSemi .73e
|34684
|36.89
|36.57
|36.72+.76
|Tapestry 1.35
|31709
|38.73
|37.90
|38.53+.86
|Target 2.56
|37672
|68.79
|68.07
|68.40+1.05
|Transocn
|42887
|9.37
|9.12
|9.17+.16
|Twilion
|31161
|86.65
|82.19
|86.40+5.78
|Twitter
|88374
|32.61
|31.52
|32.57+1.45
|USNGasrs
|38813
|34.29
|33.45
|33.86—2.52
|USOilFd
|204313
|11.06
|10.91
|10.96+.13
|UtdTech 2.94f
|
|33353
|132.40
|129.21
|129.84+.80
|VICIPrn .71e
|28674
|22.37
|21.52
|21.80+.15
|ValeSA .29e
|122034
|13.15
|12.75
|13.03—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|86058
|19.67
|19.38
|19.41+.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|44865
|20.15
|19.89
|19.100—.46
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|30684
|18.73
|18.46
|18.53+.34
|VanEJrGld
|36637
|27.64
|27.18
|27.19—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|83768
|39.07
|38.87
|38.94+.35
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|62350
|39.71
|39.52
|39.57+.48
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|55968
|59.51
|58.31
|59.22+.58
|Visa s 1f
|34020
|136.17
|134.25
|136.00+3.13
|WalMart 2.08f
|33878
|96.07
|95.11
|95.46+.36
|WeathfIntl
|45386
|.68
|.66
|.66+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|64733
|53.18
|52.33
|53.01+1.18
|WmsCos 1.36
|31295
|25.01
|24.66
|24.79+.25
|Yamanag .02
|31955
|2.19
|2.11
|2.11—.05
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.