BC-150-actives-n

By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 12:10 pm 11/21/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AESCorp .52 28359 15.05 14.67 15.03+.13
AT&TInc 2 121601 30.01 29.41 29.97+.55
Alibaba 79694 151.48 148.65 151.11+5.13
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 77436 9.64 9.43 9.63+.24
Altria 3.20 38283 55.80 54.60 54.71—.92
Ambev .05e 87483 4.28 4.19 4.25+.07
Annaly 1.20e 31807 10.00 9.91 9.97+.02
AuroraCn 48294 6.37 6.15 6.26+.23
BPPLC 2.38 44412 41.36 40.74 41.36+1.26
BcoBrads .06a 51378 9.66 9.51 9.62+.26
BkofAm .60 165083 27.76 27.28 27.74+.36
BiPVxSTrs 175130 38.99 38.02 38.20—1.14
BarrickG .12 70849 13.52 13.18 13.45+.42
BestBuy 1.80 38752 65.00 60.84 61.64—1.90
BostonSci 31805 35.03 34.19 34.90+.85
CanopyGrn 38421 34.47 32.80 34.12+1.96
CardnlHlth 1.91 29652 53.46 52.41 53.22+.31
Cemex .29t 60511 5.07 4.88 4.97+.09
CntryLink 2.16 58834 18.65 18.09 18.35—.14
ChesEng 129064 3.35 3.25 3.32+.12
CgpVelLCrd 46630 18.25 16.56 18.21+2.23
CgpVelICrd 42006 11.97 10.68 10.71—1.73
Citigroup 1.80f 57381 63.81 62.67 63.78+1.25
CocaCola 1.56 43768 49.44 48.82 48.85—.53
Deere 2.76 29318 146.48 136.56 143.95+5.43
DenburyR 45111 2.41 2.31 2.41+.17
DevonE .32 32151 28.74 27.72 28.73+1.29
DxGBullrs 58513 14.97 14.10 14.78+.93
DrGMBllrs .09e 67790 7.66 7.28 7.56+.47
DirSPBears 30294 27.42 26.78 26.90—.78
DxSCBearrs 55870 12.31 11.60 11.71—.71
Disney 1.68 27275 113.94 112.30 113.44+1.57
EQTCorp .12 34501 17.83 16.81 17.73+1.02
EnCanag .06 149139 7.51 7.14 7.51+.45
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 29599 14.68 14.41 14.64+.34
ENSCO .04 55903 6.58 6.25 6.56+.36
ExxonMbl 3.28 38906 78.25 77.26 78.24+1.27
FstDatan 56141 17.68 17.00 17.66+.88
FootLockr 1.38 95835 54.65 52.23 52.51+6.42
FordM .60a 112815 9.20 8.98 9.19+.13
FrptMcM .20 74863 11.39 11.03 11.35+.47
Gap .97 31237 26.11 24.88 25.65+.99
GenElec .48 385402 7.93 7.73 7.87+.22
Gerdau .02e 36248 4.19 4.12 4.13+.02
Goldcrpg .24 30724 9.81 9.56 9.77+.27
HPInc .64f 27555 23.08 22.70 22.82+.21
Hanesbdss .60 27192 15.78 15.05 15.62+.87
ICICIBk .16e 29932 10.07 9.90 10.04+.21
ING .14e 36800 12.31 12.17 12.29+.26
iShGold 56186 11.79 11.74 11.75+.03
iShBrazil .67e 67277 39.48 39.16 39.41+.85
iShSilver 36738 13.67 13.58 13.62+.17
iShChinaLC .87e
137768 41.25 40.96 41.14+.99
iShEMkts .59e 277691 40.48 40.13 40.39+.91
iShiBoxIG 3.87
67817 111.72 111.45 111.62+.27
iSEafe 1.66e 126433 62.42 61.99 62.37+1.04
iShiBxHYB 5.09
107253 83.34 83.12 83.29+.54
iShR2K 1.77e
86071 149.37 146.53 148.94+2.95
iShChina .61e 29843 55.96 55.38 55.76+1.65
iSUSAMinV .87e 38950 55.36 54.86 55.09+.21
iShHmCnst .09e 32500 31.96 31.06 31.80+.73
iShCorEafe 1.56e
38963 58.53 58.13 58.48+1.00
Infosyss 27941 9.08 8.95 9.05—.04
Invesco 1.16 26566 20.50 19.80 20.38+.50
iShJapanrs 31037 54.57 54.15 54.51+1.05
iSTaiwnrs 32304 33.06 32.80 32.97+.63
iShCorEM .95e 85879 48.88 48.48 48.77+1.08
ItauUnibH .57e 50994 13.83 13.64 13.74+.22
JPMorgCh 2.24f
43334 109.61 107.96 109.45+1.00
JohnJn 3.60 33018 146.23 141.89 142.02—4.43
Keycorp .56 74933 18.26 17.65 18.26+.43
KindMorg .80 40460 17.25 16.93 17.25+.29
Kinrossg 81132 2.72 2.62 2.68+.07
LBrands 2.40 x50188 30.14 28.10 29.74+1.91
LloydBkg .47a 28225 2.86 2.82 2.86+.06
Lowes 1.92 27635 88.68 86.21 88.57+2.39
MGM Rsts .48 28611 26.49 25.42 26.33+1.22
Macys 1.51 34411 32.69 31.95 32.47+.52
MarathnO .20 56402 16.54 16.06 16.53+.60
Merck 2.20f 34659 74.96 74.18 74.81+.03
MetLife 1.68 26613 43.94 42.75 43.89+1.05
MorgStan 1.20 28714 44.22 43.15 44.22+1.12
Nabors .24 34736 4.13 4.01 4.13+.13
NYCmtyB .68 26942 9.76 9.46 9.75+.13
NewfldExp 29583 18.81 17.82 18.81+1.13
NokiaCp .19e 84715 5.60 5.54 5.55+.04
Novartis 2.75e 27051 89.10 87.77 89.04+2.09
OasisPet 36498 7.80 7.47 7.79+.45
Oracle .76 43964 49.04 48.54 48.92+.59
PG&ECp 2.12f 36618 24.55 23.64 24.46+.95
ParamtGp .40 48861 14.32 14.00 14.30+.20
Penney 37270 1.34 1.24 1.33+.04
PetrbrsA 75409 13.35 13.15 13.33+.41
Petrobras 110954 14.35 14.02 14.28+.30
Pfizer 1.36 81817 43.50 42.77 43.11—.43
PrUCruders 27113 20.53 19.21 20.45+1.70
ProctGam 2.87 33442 92.37 91.25 91.60—.50
PureStrgn 26827 18.30 16.85 17.08—.64
QEPRes .08 31287 9.25 8.79 9.19+.07
Qudiann 57626 5.19 4.67 5.04+.75
RegionsFn .56 54831 16.11 15.65 16.08+.25
RiteAid 62918 1.15 1.09 1.12+.05
SpdrGold 38223 116.35 115.89 115.89+.22
SpdrEuro50 1.18e
27404 35.00 34.74 34.96+.56
S&P500ETF 4.13e
313631 267.15 265.12 266.77+2.65
SpdrLehHY 2.30 50769 34.66 34.58 34.64+.23
SpdrS&PRB .74e
38053 54.92 53.37 54.85+.98
SpdrRetls .49e 36589 45.13 44.35 44.91+.91
SpdrOGEx .73e
194190 34.10 33.18 34.09+1.18
Salesforce 37163 125.75 121.61 124.27+3.60
Schlmbrg 2 41096 47.93 47.19 47.88+.98
SchwIntEq .71e 34263 30.67 30.45 30.65+.51
ScorpioTk .04 36581 1.71 1.59 1.70+.08
SnapIncAn 91191 6.48 6.17 6.37+.28
SwstnEngy 76743 5.21 5.08 5.21+.16
Squaren 91203 63.96 60.27 62.14+.32
SPMatls .98e 36781 54.41 53.64 54.32+.86
SPHlthC 1.01e 29629 90.32 89.52 89.77—.25
SPCnSt 1.28e 80894 55.14 54.71 54.73—.31
SPConsum 1.12e
28079 103.34 102.22 103.04+1.62
SPEngy 2.04e 83860 66.54 65.32 66.54+1.58
SPDRFncl .46e
208588 26.57 26.13 26.57+.38
SPInds 1.12e 44255 70.42 69.74 70.26+.88
SPTech .78e 72662 65.33 64.40 65.04+.84
SPUtil 1.55e 78030 54.77 54.30 54.39—.50
TJX 1.56 40407 47.52 46.62 46.91+.09
TahoeRes .24 27949 3.44 3.32 3.44+.10
TaiwSemi .73e 31799 36.72 36.31 36.53+.89
Target 2.56 52887 70.25 68.08 69.01—.02
Transocn 64873 9.33 9.03 9.30+.33
Twitter 62920 32.08 31.10 31.68+.62
USNGasrs 49666 37.90 36.58 37.87+1.19
USOilFd 238731 11.82 11.42 11.79+.52
VICIPrn .71e 54929 21.50 21.25 21.48+.25
ValeSA .29e 125719 14.37 14.13 14.29+.22
VanEGold .06e 170916 19.82 19.45 19.74+.44
VnEkRus .01e 38553 20.91 20.69 20.88+.60
VnEkSemi .58e 30715 92.56 91.17 91.81+1.15
VEckOilSvc .47e
44703 18.99 18.67 18.97+.47
VanEJrGld 30262 28.13 27.61 27.99+.64
VangEmg 1.10e 63594 39.27 38.92 39.18+.90
VangFTSE 1.10e
78106 39.49 39.20 39.46+.68
VerizonCm 2.41f 72163 59.90 58.88 59.36—.11
Visa s 1f 36120 135.78 133.63 135.38+2.01
WalMart 2.08f 36951 94.92 93.31 94.26+.10
WeathfIntl 77009 .70 .66 .69+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
68167 53.20 52.27 53.03+.49
WmsCos 1.36 36582 25.20 24.70 25.20+.55
Yamanag .02 53361 2.21 2.12 2.18+.06
ZayoGrp 40092 26.75 25.42 26.54+1.15
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

