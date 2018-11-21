BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 28359 15.05 14.67 15.03+.13 AT&TInc 2 121601 30.01 29.41 29.97+.55 Alibaba 79694 151.48 148.65 151.11+5.13 AlpAlerMLP…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|28359
|15.05
|14.67
|15.03+.13
|AT&TInc 2
|121601
|30.01
|29.41
|29.97+.55
|Alibaba
|79694
|151.48
|148.65
|151.11+5.13
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|77436
|9.64
|9.43
|9.63+.24
|Altria 3.20
|38283
|55.80
|54.60
|54.71—.92
|Ambev .05e
|87483
|4.28
|4.19
|4.25+.07
|Annaly 1.20e
|31807
|10.00
|9.91
|9.97+.02
|AuroraCn
|48294
|6.37
|6.15
|6.26+.23
|BPPLC 2.38
|44412
|41.36
|40.74
|41.36+1.26
|BcoBrads .06a
|51378
|9.66
|9.51
|9.62+.26
|BkofAm .60
|165083
|27.76
|27.28
|27.74+.36
|BiPVxSTrs
|175130
|38.99
|38.02
|38.20—1.14
|BarrickG .12
|70849
|13.52
|13.18
|13.45+.42
|BestBuy 1.80
|38752
|65.00
|60.84
|61.64—1.90
|BostonSci
|31805
|35.03
|34.19
|34.90+.85
|CanopyGrn
|38421
|34.47
|32.80
|34.12+1.96
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|29652
|53.46
|52.41
|53.22+.31
|Cemex .29t
|60511
|5.07
|4.88
|4.97+.09
|CntryLink 2.16
|58834
|18.65
|18.09
|18.35—.14
|ChesEng
|129064
|3.35
|3.25
|3.32+.12
|CgpVelLCrd
|46630
|18.25
|16.56
|18.21+2.23
|CgpVelICrd
|42006
|11.97
|10.68
|10.71—1.73
|Citigroup 1.80f
|57381
|63.81
|62.67
|63.78+1.25
|CocaCola 1.56
|43768
|49.44
|48.82
|48.85—.53
|Deere 2.76
|29318
|146.48
|136.56
|143.95+5.43
|DenburyR
|45111
|2.41
|2.31
|2.41+.17
|DevonE .32
|32151
|28.74
|27.72
|28.73+1.29
|DxGBullrs
|58513
|14.97
|14.10
|14.78+.93
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|67790
|7.66
|7.28
|7.56+.47
|DirSPBears
|30294
|27.42
|26.78
|26.90—.78
|DxSCBearrs
|55870
|12.31
|11.60
|11.71—.71
|Disney 1.68
|27275
|113.94
|112.30
|113.44+1.57
|EQTCorp .12
|34501
|17.83
|16.81
|17.73+1.02
|EnCanag .06
|149139
|7.51
|7.14
|7.51+.45
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|29599
|14.68
|14.41
|14.64+.34
|ENSCO .04
|55903
|6.58
|6.25
|6.56+.36
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|38906
|78.25
|77.26
|78.24+1.27
|FstDatan
|56141
|17.68
|17.00
|17.66+.88
|FootLockr 1.38
|95835
|54.65
|52.23
|52.51+6.42
|FordM .60a
|112815
|9.20
|8.98
|9.19+.13
|FrptMcM .20
|74863
|11.39
|11.03
|11.35+.47
|Gap .97
|31237
|26.11
|24.88
|25.65+.99
|GenElec .48
|385402
|7.93
|7.73
|7.87+.22
|Gerdau .02e
|36248
|4.19
|4.12
|4.13+.02
|Goldcrpg .24
|30724
|9.81
|9.56
|9.77+.27
|HPInc .64f
|27555
|23.08
|22.70
|22.82+.21
|Hanesbdss .60
|27192
|15.78
|15.05
|15.62+.87
|ICICIBk .16e
|29932
|10.07
|9.90
|10.04+.21
|ING .14e
|36800
|12.31
|12.17
|12.29+.26
|iShGold
|56186
|11.79
|11.74
|11.75+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|67277
|39.48
|39.16
|39.41+.85
|iShSilver
|36738
|13.67
|13.58
|13.62+.17
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|137768
|41.25
|40.96
|41.14+.99
|iShEMkts .59e
|277691
|40.48
|40.13
|40.39+.91
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|67817
|111.72
|111.45
|111.62+.27
|iSEafe 1.66e
|126433
|62.42
|61.99
|62.37+1.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|107253
|83.34
|83.12
|83.29+.54
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|86071
|149.37
|146.53
|148.94+2.95
|iShChina .61e
|29843
|55.96
|55.38
|55.76+1.65
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|38950
|55.36
|54.86
|55.09+.21
|iShHmCnst .09e
|32500
|31.96
|31.06
|31.80+.73
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|38963
|58.53
|58.13
|58.48+1.00
|Infosyss
|27941
|9.08
|8.95
|9.05—.04
|Invesco 1.16
|26566
|20.50
|19.80
|20.38+.50
|iShJapanrs
|31037
|54.57
|54.15
|54.51+1.05
|iSTaiwnrs
|32304
|33.06
|32.80
|32.97+.63
|iShCorEM .95e
|85879
|48.88
|48.48
|48.77+1.08
|ItauUnibH .57e
|50994
|13.83
|13.64
|13.74+.22
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|43334
|109.61
|107.96
|109.45+1.00
|JohnJn 3.60
|33018
|146.23
|141.89
|142.02—4.43
|Keycorp .56
|74933
|18.26
|17.65
|18.26+.43
|KindMorg .80
|40460
|17.25
|16.93
|17.25+.29
|Kinrossg
|81132
|2.72
|2.62
|2.68+.07
|LBrands 2.40
|x50188
|30.14
|28.10
|29.74+1.91
|LloydBkg .47a
|28225
|2.86
|2.82
|2.86+.06
|Lowes 1.92
|27635
|88.68
|86.21
|88.57+2.39
|MGM Rsts .48
|28611
|26.49
|25.42
|26.33+1.22
|Macys 1.51
|34411
|32.69
|31.95
|32.47+.52
|MarathnO .20
|56402
|16.54
|16.06
|16.53+.60
|Merck 2.20f
|34659
|74.96
|74.18
|74.81+.03
|MetLife 1.68
|26613
|43.94
|42.75
|43.89+1.05
|MorgStan 1.20
|28714
|44.22
|43.15
|44.22+1.12
|Nabors .24
|34736
|4.13
|4.01
|4.13+.13
|NYCmtyB .68
|26942
|9.76
|9.46
|9.75+.13
|NewfldExp
|29583
|18.81
|17.82
|18.81+1.13
|NokiaCp .19e
|84715
|5.60
|5.54
|5.55+.04
|Novartis 2.75e
|27051
|89.10
|87.77
|89.04+2.09
|OasisPet
|36498
|7.80
|7.47
|7.79+.45
|Oracle .76
|43964
|49.04
|48.54
|48.92+.59
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|36618
|24.55
|23.64
|24.46+.95
|ParamtGp .40
|48861
|14.32
|14.00
|14.30+.20
|Penney
|37270
|1.34
|1.24
|1.33+.04
|PetrbrsA
|75409
|13.35
|13.15
|13.33+.41
|Petrobras
|110954
|14.35
|14.02
|14.28+.30
|Pfizer 1.36
|81817
|43.50
|42.77
|43.11—.43
|PrUCruders
|27113
|20.53
|19.21
|20.45+1.70
|ProctGam 2.87
|33442
|92.37
|91.25
|91.60—.50
|PureStrgn
|26827
|18.30
|16.85
|17.08—.64
|QEPRes .08
|31287
|9.25
|8.79
|9.19+.07
|Qudiann
|57626
|5.19
|4.67
|5.04+.75
|RegionsFn .56
|54831
|16.11
|15.65
|16.08+.25
|RiteAid
|62918
|1.15
|1.09
|1.12+.05
|SpdrGold
|38223
|116.35
|115.89
|115.89+.22
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|27404
|35.00
|34.74
|34.96+.56
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|313631
|267.15
|265.12
|266.77+2.65
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|50769
|34.66
|34.58
|34.64+.23
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|38053
|54.92
|53.37
|54.85+.98
|SpdrRetls .49e
|36589
|45.13
|44.35
|44.91+.91
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|
|194190
|34.10
|33.18
|34.09+1.18
|Salesforce
|37163
|125.75
|121.61
|124.27+3.60
|Schlmbrg 2
|41096
|47.93
|47.19
|47.88+.98
|SchwIntEq .71e
|34263
|30.67
|30.45
|30.65+.51
|ScorpioTk .04
|36581
|1.71
|1.59
|1.70+.08
|SnapIncAn
|91191
|6.48
|6.17
|6.37+.28
|SwstnEngy
|76743
|5.21
|5.08
|5.21+.16
|Squaren
|91203
|63.96
|60.27
|62.14+.32
|SPMatls .98e
|36781
|54.41
|53.64
|54.32+.86
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|29629
|90.32
|89.52
|89.77—.25
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|80894
|55.14
|54.71
|54.73—.31
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|28079
|103.34
|102.22
|103.04+1.62
|SPEngy 2.04e
|83860
|66.54
|65.32
|66.54+1.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|208588
|26.57
|26.13
|26.57+.38
|SPInds 1.12e
|44255
|70.42
|69.74
|70.26+.88
|SPTech .78e
|72662
|65.33
|64.40
|65.04+.84
|SPUtil 1.55e
|78030
|54.77
|54.30
|54.39—.50
|TJX 1.56
|40407
|47.52
|46.62
|46.91+.09
|TahoeRes .24
|27949
|3.44
|3.32
|3.44+.10
|TaiwSemi .73e
|31799
|36.72
|36.31
|36.53+.89
|Target 2.56
|52887
|70.25
|68.08
|69.01—.02
|Transocn
|64873
|9.33
|9.03
|9.30+.33
|Twitter
|62920
|32.08
|31.10
|31.68+.62
|USNGasrs
|49666
|37.90
|36.58
|37.87+1.19
|USOilFd
|238731
|11.82
|11.42
|11.79+.52
|VICIPrn .71e
|54929
|21.50
|21.25
|21.48+.25
|ValeSA .29e
|125719
|14.37
|14.13
|14.29+.22
|VanEGold .06e
|170916
|19.82
|19.45
|19.74+.44
|VnEkRus .01e
|38553
|20.91
|20.69
|20.88+.60
|VnEkSemi .58e
|30715
|92.56
|91.17
|91.81+1.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|44703
|18.99
|18.67
|18.97+.47
|VanEJrGld
|30262
|28.13
|27.61
|27.99+.64
|VangEmg 1.10e
|63594
|39.27
|38.92
|39.18+.90
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|78106
|39.49
|39.20
|39.46+.68
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|72163
|59.90
|58.88
|59.36—.11
|Visa s 1f
|36120
|135.78
|133.63
|135.38+2.01
|WalMart 2.08f
|36951
|94.92
|93.31
|94.26+.10
|WeathfIntl
|77009
|.70
|.66
|.69+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|68167
|53.20
|52.27
|53.03+.49
|WmsCos 1.36
|36582
|25.20
|24.70
|25.20+.55
|Yamanag .02
|53361
|2.21
|2.12
|2.18+.06
|ZayoGrp
|40092
|26.75
|25.42
|26.54+1.15
|—————————
