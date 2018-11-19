BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 48654 3.78 3.64 3.68—.07 AT&TInc 2 96951 30.70 30.34 30.41+.12 AbbottLab 1.12 27707 72.41 70.83 71.05—.99 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|48654
|3.78
|3.64
|3.68—.07
|AT&TInc 2
|96951
|30.70
|30.34
|30.41+.12
|AbbottLab 1.12
|27707
|72.41
|70.83
|71.05—.99
|Alibaba
|85986
|153.21
|148.77
|150.44—3.66
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|68358
|9.81
|9.66
|9.73+.02
|Altria 3.20
|33337
|57.17
|56.09
|56.16—.62
|Ambev .05e
|79531
|4.32
|4.24
|4.24—.11
|Annaly 1.20e
|34694
|10.05
|9.96
|9.99
|Arconic .24
|44418
|21.30
|19.90
|20.58+.43
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|28433
|40.54
|40.10
|40.32—.35
|AuroraCn
|55947
|6.26
|6.06
|6.12—.29
|BPPLC 2.38
|31410
|40.97
|40.58
|40.64—.20
|BakHuGEn .72
|35744
|23.55
|22.76
|22.79—.59
|BcoBrads .06a
|54570
|9.84
|9.65
|9.71—.08
|BcoSantSA .21e
|78108
|4.87
|4.80
|4.81—.04
|BkofAm .60
|187123
|28.02
|27.64
|27.71—.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|198224
|36.80
|34.90
|36.60+1.43
|BarrickG .12
|67080
|13.23
|13.00
|13.15+.11
|BlackBerry
|40667
|9.15
|8.67
|8.70—.27
|Boeing 6.84
|29772
|336.04
|322.15
|322.90—13.05
|BostonSci
|36233
|37.15
|35.44
|35.51—1.70
|BrMySq 1.60
|39121
|54.13
|52.99
|53.33—.74
|CanopyGrn
|49885
|35.19
|32.28
|32.50—2.71
|CntryLink 2.16
|41569
|19.53
|18.98
|19.03—.14
|ChesEng
|131013
|3.57
|3.42
|3.45—.13
|Cimarex .72
|27440
|89.78
|82.17
|88.00—.76
|CgpVelLCrd
|33804
|19.69
|18.05
|19.29—.57
|CgpVelICrd
|40457
|11.39
|10.51
|10.72+.30
|Citigroup 1.80f
|51205
|65.54
|64.49
|64.66—.29
|ClevCliffs .60
|37866
|10.25
|9.75
|9.96—.34
|CocaCola 1.56
|46428
|50.66
|50.25
|50.36+.19
|Colfax
|36096
|27.29
|23.15
|23.59—4.40
|Coty .50
|74613
|9.50
|9.11
|9.21+.12
|DenburyR
|64568
|2.58
|2.39
|2.47—.12
|DeuHYBdn
|29734
|47.99
|47.83
|47.93—.06
|DxSOXBrrs
|33846
|13.28
|12.30
|13.10+.86
|DxGBullrs
|44107
|14.62
|13.94
|14.39+.36
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|48466
|7.56
|7.19
|7.44+.24
|DxSCBearrs
|51396
|11.77
|11.08
|11.71+.63
|Disney 1.68
|40586
|117.83
|115.25
|116.14—.05
|EQTCorp .12
|30005
|17.11
|16.38
|16.70+.07
|EnCanag .06
|111151
|7.68
|7.47
|7.56—.06
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|32061
|15.07
|14.85
|14.92+.12
|ENSCO .04
|45422
|6.49
|6.28
|6.42+.02
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30790
|79.28
|78.45
|78.71—.25
|FstDatan
|34886
|17.89
|17.10
|17.13—.69
|FordM .60a
|179578
|9.20
|8.96
|9.17+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|51847
|12.01
|11.68
|11.77—.19
|GenElec .48
|605687
|8.24
|7.96
|8.13+.11
|GenMotors 1.52
|49902
|35.97
|35.41
|35.65—.11
|Gerdau .02e
|69597
|4.38
|4.23
|4.35—.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|41998
|9.64
|9.36
|9.56+.12
|HPInc .64f
|31922
|24.17
|23.58
|23.72—.44
|Hallibrtn .72
|39695
|32.98
|32.20
|32.80+.34
|ICICIBk .16e
|32273
|10.14
|10.04
|10.07—.09
|iShGold
|56331
|11.73
|11.69
|11.72+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|105595
|40.21
|39.73
|39.78—.70
|iShMexico .78e
|30585
|41.44
|40.67
|41.02—.36
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|141533
|41.26
|40.63
|40.72—.74
|iShEMkts .59e
|288802
|40.55
|40.30
|40.37—.53
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|52823
|111.59
|111.43
|111.45—.28
|iSEafe 1.66e
|96399
|62.74
|62.36
|62.40—.56
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|148220
|83.16
|82.90
|82.97—.31
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|80798
|152.03
|148.81
|149.14—2.80
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|34715
|59.09
|58.53
|58.58—.51
|iShJapanrs
|44073
|54.88
|54.46
|54.51—.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|76924
|49.07
|48.63
|48.71—.65
|iSh0-5HYCp 2.38
|62864
|45.69
|45.51
|45.60—.09
|ItauUnibH .57e
|63295
|14.09
|13.89
|13.97—.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|53119
|111.20
|109.63
|110.05+.06
|Keycorp .56
|35490
|18.54
|18.21
|18.28—.02
|KindMorg .80
|47821
|17.46
|17.18
|17.32+.04
|Kinrossg
|52767
|2.67
|2.56
|2.63+.07
|LloydBkg .47a
|43250
|2.87
|2.83
|2.84+.05
|Macys 1.51
|40218
|33.76
|32.56
|32.88—.42
|MarathnO .20
|41814
|17.24
|16.79
|16.94—.25
|Merck 2.20f
|43115
|76.37
|75.70
|75.85—.21
|MetLife 1.68
|32016
|44.17
|43.38
|43.55—.41
|MorgStan 1.20
|35556
|44.79
|44.04
|44.29+.16
|Nabors .24
|77175
|4.50
|4.29
|4.44+.04
|NewellRub .92f
|53338
|21.90
|21.22
|21.44—.24
|NewfldExp
|27868
|19.38
|18.68
|19.05+.05
|NobleEngy .44
|33993
|25.36
|24.57
|25.08—.09
|NokiaCp .19e
|67876
|5.83
|5.73
|5.74—.08
|OasisPet
|41343
|8.17
|7.87
|8.02—.28
|Oracle .76
|62753
|51.10
|50.01
|50.21—.97
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|139690
|23.36
|21.54
|23.16—1.24
|ParsleyEn
|37291
|22.04
|21.09
|21.68—.46
|Penney
|46768
|1.35
|1.22
|1.24—.06
|PetrbrsA
|29606
|13.78
|13.57
|13.61—.19
|Petrobras
|102654
|14.94
|14.61
|14.66—.21
|Pfizer 1.36
|59373
|43.94
|43.51
|43.75+.24
|PUltSP500s
|37335
|46.38
|44.20
|44.50—2.07
|PrUCruders
|35196
|21.41
|20.24
|21.15—.40
|ProctGam 2.87
|32399
|94.19
|92.91
|93.37—.45
|PrUShSPrs
|33826
|38.25
|37.09
|38.09+1.10
|PrUShD3rs
|34343
|16.45
|15.73
|16.38+.71
|PulteGrp .36
|35123
|25.33
|24.61
|25.19+.22
|RegionsFn .56
|56732
|16.39
|16.05
|16.08—.12
|ResolEnrs
|55446
|35.27
|33.08
|34.70+4.21
|RiteAid
|56541
|1.21
|1.13
|1.13—.08
|SpdrGold
|33387
|115.76
|115.37
|115.62
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|295917
|273.38
|269.08
|269.68—4.05
|SpdrBiots .44e
|29660
|79.44
|76.30
|76.66—2.86
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|73494
|34.60
|34.49
|34.52—.10
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|33695
|55.68
|54.73
|54.87—.13
|SpdrRetls .49e
|54860
|46.71
|45.51
|45.56—.90
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|110676
|34.77
|34.06
|34.38—.37
|Salesforce
|72848
|132.26
|123.04
|124.57—7.98
|Schlmbrg 2
|41047
|49.18
|47.87
|48.20—.02
|SnapIncAn
|83758
|6.44
|6.10
|6.11—.38
|SwstnEngy
|72809
|5.47
|5.32
|5.39
|Sprint
|59022
|6.47
|6.23
|6.33+.02
|Squaren
|113018
|70.40
|63.50
|63.91—6.68
|SPMatls .98e
|37526
|55.42
|54.70
|54.79—.45
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|34673
|92.19
|90.69
|90.85—1.19
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|62102
|56.39
|55.83
|55.87—.19
|SPEngy 2.04e
|64652
|67.43
|66.56
|66.81—.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|278526
|26.90
|26.61
|26.67—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|48141
|71.95
|70.88
|71.06—.93
|SPTech .78e
|57139
|67.96
|65.92
|66.15—2.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|59907
|55.17
|54.57
|54.88
|TJX 1.56
|51166
|51.70
|49.39
|49.47—2.02
|TahoeRes .24
|33995
|3.41
|3.23
|3.40+.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|63510
|36.68
|35.98
|36.08—.79
|Target 2.56
|30958
|80.40
|77.80
|77.89—1.79
|TevaPhrm .73e
|34682
|22.35
|21.75
|21.84—.41
|Transocn
|42372
|9.80
|9.54
|9.57—.16
|Twilion
|39148
|90.00
|79.67
|80.02—9.15
|Twitter
|74266
|33.60
|32.21
|32.39—1.28
|USNGasrs
|71634
|38.05
|36.01
|37.99+2.56
|USOilFd
|202683
|12.03
|11.70
|11.95—.12
|VICIPrn .71e
|33390
|21.52
|21.34
|21.45+.15
|ValeSA .29e
|54305
|14.82
|14.59
|14.64—.33
|VanEGold .06e
|180050
|19.66
|19.35
|19.55+.17
|VnEkRus .01e
|40383
|21.07
|20.86
|20.91—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|39872
|94.06
|91.58
|92.04—2.24
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|35460
|19.54
|19.08
|19.29—.02
|VanEJrGld
|33276
|27.97
|27.51
|27.82+.31
|VangEmg 1.10e
|85713
|39.38
|39.02
|39.09—.50
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|49972
|39.82
|39.46
|39.50—.35
|Vereit .55
|40530
|7.76
|7.58
|7.60—.12
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|63413
|61.32
|60.18
|60.68+.47
|Vipshop
|44906
|5.92
|5.70
|5.79—.06
|Visa s 1f
|36532
|140.57
|134.64
|135.12—5.06
|WalMart 2.08f
|34445
|98.25
|96.87
|97.00—.69
|WeathfIntl
|101622
|.81
|.75
|.80+.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|64266
|53.30
|52.71
|52.83—.11
|Yamanag .02
|48518
|2.20
|2.15
|2.18
|ZayoGrp
|85819
|28.40
|25.75
|25.83+2.16
|—————————
