BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 48654 3.78 3.64 3.68—.07 AT&TInc 2 96951 30.70 30.34 30.41+.12 AbbottLab 1.12 27707 72.41 70.83 71.05—.99 Alibaba 85986 153.21 148.77 150.44—3.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 68358 9.81 9.66 9.73+.02 Altria 3.20 33337 57.17 56.09 56.16—.62 Ambev .05e 79531 4.32 4.24 4.24—.11 Annaly 1.20e 34694 10.05 9.96 9.99 Arconic .24 44418 21.30 19.90 20.58+.43 AstraZens 1.37e 28433 40.54 40.10 40.32—.35 AuroraCn 55947 6.26 6.06 6.12—.29 BPPLC 2.38 31410 40.97 40.58 40.64—.20 BakHuGEn .72 35744 23.55 22.76 22.79—.59 BcoBrads .06a 54570 9.84 9.65 9.71—.08 BcoSantSA .21e 78108 4.87 4.80 4.81—.04 BkofAm .60 187123 28.02 27.64 27.71—.04 BiPVxSTrs 198224 36.80 34.90 36.60+1.43 BarrickG .12 67080 13.23 13.00 13.15+.11 BlackBerry 40667 9.15 8.67 8.70—.27 Boeing 6.84 29772 336.04 322.15 322.90—13.05 BostonSci 36233 37.15 35.44 35.51—1.70 BrMySq 1.60 39121 54.13 52.99 53.33—.74 CanopyGrn 49885 35.19 32.28 32.50—2.71 CntryLink 2.16 41569 19.53 18.98 19.03—.14 ChesEng 131013 3.57 3.42 3.45—.13 Cimarex .72 27440 89.78 82.17 88.00—.76 CgpVelLCrd 33804 19.69 18.05 19.29—.57 CgpVelICrd 40457 11.39 10.51 10.72+.30 Citigroup 1.80f 51205 65.54 64.49 64.66—.29 ClevCliffs .60 37866 10.25 9.75 9.96—.34 CocaCola 1.56 46428 50.66 50.25 50.36+.19 Colfax 36096 27.29 23.15 23.59—4.40 Coty .50 74613 9.50 9.11 9.21+.12 DenburyR 64568 2.58 2.39 2.47—.12 DeuHYBdn 29734 47.99 47.83 47.93—.06 DxSOXBrrs 33846 13.28 12.30 13.10+.86 DxGBullrs 44107 14.62 13.94 14.39+.36 DrGMBllrs .09e 48466 7.56 7.19 7.44+.24 DxSCBearrs 51396 11.77 11.08 11.71+.63 Disney 1.68 40586 117.83 115.25 116.14—.05 EQTCorp .12 30005 17.11 16.38 16.70+.07 EnCanag .06 111151 7.68 7.47 7.56—.06 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 32061 15.07 14.85 14.92+.12 ENSCO .04 45422 6.49 6.28 6.42+.02 ExxonMbl 3.28 30790 79.28 78.45 78.71—.25 FstDatan 34886 17.89 17.10 17.13—.69 FordM .60a 179578 9.20 8.96 9.17+.12 FrptMcM .20 51847 12.01 11.68 11.77—.19 GenElec .48 605687 8.24 7.96 8.13+.11 GenMotors 1.52 49902 35.97 35.41 35.65—.11 Gerdau .02e 69597 4.38 4.23 4.35—.01 Goldcrpg .24 41998 9.64 9.36 9.56+.12 HPInc .64f 31922 24.17 23.58 23.72—.44 Hallibrtn .72 39695 32.98 32.20 32.80+.34 ICICIBk .16e 32273 10.14 10.04 10.07—.09 iShGold 56331 11.73 11.69 11.72+.02 iShBrazil .67e 105595 40.21 39.73 39.78—.70 iShMexico .78e 30585 41.44 40.67 41.02—.36 iShChinaLC .87e 141533 41.26 40.63 40.72—.74 iShEMkts .59e 288802 40.55 40.30 40.37—.53 iShiBoxIG 3.87 52823 111.59 111.43 111.45—.28 iSEafe 1.66e 96399 62.74 62.36 62.40—.56 iShiBxHYB 5.09 148220 83.16 82.90 82.97—.31 iShR2K 1.77e 80798 152.03 148.81 149.14—2.80 iShCorEafe 1.56e 34715 59.09 58.53 58.58—.51 iShJapanrs 44073 54.88 54.46 54.51—.19 iShCorEM .95e 76924 49.07 48.63 48.71—.65 iSh0-5HYCp 2.38 62864 45.69 45.51 45.60—.09 ItauUnibH .57e 63295 14.09 13.89 13.97—.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 53119 111.20 109.63 110.05+.06 Keycorp .56 35490 18.54 18.21 18.28—.02 KindMorg .80 47821 17.46 17.18 17.32+.04 Kinrossg 52767 2.67 2.56 2.63+.07 LloydBkg .47a 43250 2.87 2.83 2.84+.05 Macys 1.51 40218 33.76 32.56 32.88—.42 MarathnO .20 41814 17.24 16.79 16.94—.25 Merck 2.20f 43115 76.37 75.70 75.85—.21 MetLife 1.68 32016 44.17 43.38 43.55—.41 MorgStan 1.20 35556 44.79 44.04 44.29+.16 Nabors .24 77175 4.50 4.29 4.44+.04 NewellRub .92f 53338 21.90 21.22 21.44—.24 NewfldExp 27868 19.38 18.68 19.05+.05 NobleEngy .44 33993 25.36 24.57 25.08—.09 NokiaCp .19e 67876 5.83 5.73 5.74—.08 OasisPet 41343 8.17 7.87 8.02—.28 Oracle .76 62753 51.10 50.01 50.21—.97 PG&ECp 2.12f 139690 23.36 21.54 23.16—1.24 ParsleyEn 37291 22.04 21.09 21.68—.46 Penney 46768 1.35 1.22 1.24—.06 PetrbrsA 29606 13.78 13.57 13.61—.19 Petrobras 102654 14.94 14.61 14.66—.21 Pfizer 1.36 59373 43.94 43.51 43.75+.24 PUltSP500s 37335 46.38 44.20 44.50—2.07 PrUCruders 35196 21.41 20.24 21.15—.40 ProctGam 2.87 32399 94.19 92.91 93.37—.45 PrUShSPrs 33826 38.25 37.09 38.09+1.10 PrUShD3rs 34343 16.45 15.73 16.38+.71 PulteGrp .36 35123 25.33 24.61 25.19+.22 RegionsFn .56 56732 16.39 16.05 16.08—.12 ResolEnrs 55446 35.27 33.08 34.70+4.21 RiteAid 56541 1.21 1.13 1.13—.08 SpdrGold 33387 115.76 115.37 115.62 S&P500ETF 4.13e 295917 273.38 269.08 269.68—4.05 SpdrBiots .44e 29660 79.44 76.30 76.66—2.86 SpdrLehHY 2.30 73494 34.60 34.49 34.52—.10 SpdrS&PRB .74e 33695 55.68 54.73 54.87—.13 SpdrRetls .49e 54860 46.71 45.51 45.56—.90 SpdrOGEx .73e 110676 34.77 34.06 34.38—.37 Salesforce 72848 132.26 123.04 124.57—7.98 Schlmbrg 2 41047 49.18 47.87 48.20—.02 SnapIncAn 83758 6.44 6.10 6.11—.38 SwstnEngy 72809 5.47 5.32 5.39 Sprint 59022 6.47 6.23 6.33+.02 Squaren 113018 70.40 63.50 63.91—6.68 SPMatls .98e 37526 55.42 54.70 54.79—.45 SPHlthC 1.01e 34673 92.19 90.69 90.85—1.19 SPCnSt 1.28e 62102 56.39 55.83 55.87—.19 SPEngy 2.04e 64652 67.43 66.56 66.81—.37 SPDRFncl .46e 278526 26.90 26.61 26.67—.12 SPInds 1.12e 48141 71.95 70.88 71.06—.93 SPTech .78e 57139 67.96 65.92 66.15—2.06 SPUtil 1.55e 59907 55.17 54.57 54.88 TJX 1.56 51166 51.70 49.39 49.47—2.02 TahoeRes .24 33995 3.41 3.23 3.40+.11 TaiwSemi .73e 63510 36.68 35.98 36.08—.79 Target 2.56 30958 80.40 77.80 77.89—1.79 TevaPhrm .73e 34682 22.35 21.75 21.84—.41 Transocn 42372 9.80 9.54 9.57—.16 Twilion 39148 90.00 79.67 80.02—9.15 Twitter 74266 33.60 32.21 32.39—1.28 USNGasrs 71634 38.05 36.01 37.99+2.56 USOilFd 202683 12.03 11.70 11.95—.12 VICIPrn .71e 33390 21.52 21.34 21.45+.15 ValeSA .29e 54305 14.82 14.59 14.64—.33 VanEGold .06e 180050 19.66 19.35 19.55+.17 VnEkRus .01e 40383 21.07 20.86 20.91—.10 VnEkSemi .58e 39872 94.06 91.58 92.04—2.24 VEckOilSvc .47e 35460 19.54 19.08 19.29—.02 VanEJrGld 33276 27.97 27.51 27.82+.31 VangEmg 1.10e 85713 39.38 39.02 39.09—.50 VangFTSE 1.10e 49972 39.82 39.46 39.50—.35 Vereit .55 40530 7.76 7.58 7.60—.12 VerizonCm 2.41f 63413 61.32 60.18 60.68+.47 Vipshop 44906 5.92 5.70 5.79—.06 Visa s 1f 36532 140.57 134.64 135.12—5.06 WalMart 2.08f 34445 98.25 96.87 97.00—.69 WeathfIntl 101622 .81 .75 .80+.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 64266 53.30 52.71 52.83—.11 Yamanag .02 48518 2.20 2.15 2.18 ZayoGrp 85819 28.40 25.75 25.83+2.16 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 