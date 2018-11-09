BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 60461 3.81 3.64 3.70—.13 AMCEnt .68 29672 17.84 15.06 15.17—2.96 AT&TInc 2 125077 31.08 30.63 30.65—.40 AbbVie…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 60461 3.81 3.64 3.70—.13 AMCEnt .68 29672 17.84 15.06 15.17—2.96 AT&TInc 2 125077 31.08 30.63 30.65—.40 AbbVie 4.28f 31045 89.45 87.56 88.60+.87 Adientn 1.10 46027 25.33 21.42 21.77—7.07 Alibaba 89659 145.72 142.48 144.12—4.87 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 71865 9.94 9.79 9.86—.16 Alticen 30875 19.15 18.39 18.39—.64 Altria 3.20 31724 66.04 65.29 65.34—.03 Ambev .05e 158566 4.26 4.15 4.18+.02 AnteroRes 1 70163 16.12 15.41 15.84—.61 Apache 1 33751 37.19 35.02 36.60+.58 AuroraCn 88442 7.42 7.00 7.18—.38 BB&TCp 1.62f 30730 50.77 50.16 50.37+.24 BPPLC 2.38 39082 41.18 40.59 40.93—.35 BakHuGEn .72 36546 26.91 25.96 26.28—.47 BcBilVArg .27e 37642 5.60 5.54 5.54—.23 BcoBrads .06a 72324 9.48 9.25 9.25—.15 BcoSantSA .21e 35245 4.84 4.79 4.81—.02 BkofAm .60 155882 28.89 28.50 28.52—.35 BiPVxSTrs 165549 33.89 32.68 33.86+1.49 BarrickG .12 64526 12.95 12.68 12.76—.34 BrMySq 1.60 28571 53.20 52.60 52.88+.07 CabotO&G .28f 39056 26.13 24.99 25.86+.63 CanopyGrn 71147 41.32 38.77 39.55—2.90 Caterpillar 3.44 31722 129.60 125.73 125.90—5.49 Cemex .29t 63861 5.30 4.96 5.07—.26 CntryLink 2.16 151705 19.33 18.10 19.11—1.98 ChesEng 188095 3.62 3.46 3.55+.01 CgpVelLCrd 41253 24.40 22.89 23.63—.83 CgpVelICrd 47687 9.43 8.88 9.16+.29 Citigroup 1.80f 81969 67.49 65.71 65.78—2.00 ClevCliffs .60 38551 10.37 9.82 9.82—.62 CocaCola 1.56 49684 49.89 49.36 49.60+.27 ConAgra .85 31229 34.84 34.21 34.30—.16 ConocoPhil 1.22f 36433 66.91 64.79 66.22—.70 Coty .50 67047 8.68 8.35 8.41+.11 DRHorton .50 33624 35.04 33.95 34.29+.07 DenburyR 116970 2.89 2.63 2.80—.20 DevonE .32 29717 33.24 31.71 32.74+.02 DxSOXBrrs 35621 12.51 11.94 12.39+.79 DxGBullrs 70352 13.55 12.85 13.01—1.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 88017 7.10 6.84 6.89—.45 DxSPOGBrrs 41074 9.02 8.29 8.61+.31 DxSCBearrs 43452 10.70 10.30 10.67+.58 Disney 1.68 96199 120.20 117.18 118.47+2.47 DowDuPnt 1.52 39966 59.60 57.76 58.03—1.42 EQTCorp .12 51003 37.46 34.48 36.67+1.87 EnCanag .06 125015 8.79 8.43 8.66—.05 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 32305 15.98 15.48 15.71—.35 ENSCO .04 84830 6.87 6.49 6.80—.14 ExxonMbl 3.28 x58176 80.97 79.70 80.62—.27 FordM .60a 333249 9.80 9.27 9.28—.19 FrptMcM .20 87290 11.61 11.18 11.32—.61 GenElec .48 1663451 8.96 8.15 8.31—.80 GenMotors 1.52 42496 36.44 35.35 35.37—1.20 Gerdau .02e 49176 4.35 4.21 4.22—.09 Goldcrpg .24 35846 9.29 9.00 9.05—.33 GraphPkg .30 40503 11.86 11.57 11.58—.23 Hallibrtn .72 39027 35.24 34.26 34.88—.49 HertzGl 113950 19.52 18.01 19.12+2.83 HPEntn .45e 30184 16.20 15.80 15.82—.44 ICICIBk .16e 33870 9.74 9.64 9.65+.01 iShGold 103055 11.63 11.57 11.58—.14 iShBrazil .67e 101778 39.45 38.54 38.57—.65 iShHK .61e 46967 21.91 21.83 21.83—.33 iShMexico .78e 78489 42.48 40.67 41.18—1.44 iShSilver 60477 13.37 13.25 13.27—.29 iShChinaLC .87e 186454 40.08 39.84 39.86—1.15 iSCorSP500 4.38e 31183 281.34 279.06 279.21—3.32 iShEMkts .59e 285687 39.98 39.62 39.63—.92 iShiBoxIG 3.87 46823 112.33 112.09 112.30+.20 iSh20yrT 3.05 29583 113.50 112.72 113.43+.92 iSEafe 1.66e 86090 63.52 63.21 63.23—.60 iShiBxHYB 5.09 76521 84.68 84.38 84.39—.46 iShR2K 1.77e 67593 156.03 153.92 154.06—2.93 iShChina .61e 32458 54.27 53.75 53.81—1.70 IntlGmeTn .80 32270 17.07 15.60 15.75—1.55 iShCorEM .95e 62943 48.22 47.82 47.83—1.08 ItauUnibH .58e 77749 13.52 13.21 13.21—.17 JPMorgCh 2.24f 37236 112.36 111.04 111.12—1.26 Keycorp .48f 49084 18.92 18.69 18.80+.06 KindMorg .80 42061 17.57 17.33 17.46—.10 Kinrossg 55731 2.63 2.54 2.58—.09 LloydBkg .47a 34229 3.10 3.04 3.05—.02 MGM Rsts .48 48188 26.98 25.58 25.58—1.38 MarathnO .20 86415 17.93 17.21 17.63—.42 MarathPts 1.84 28644 67.35 66.08 67.02—.68 Merck 2.20f 37142 75.99 74.98 75.20—.29 MorgStan 1.20 37141 46.44 45.88 45.91—.52 NRGEgy .12 39430 38.91 36.82 38.84+1.85 Nabors .24 60742 5.20 4.93 5.08—.04 NewResid 2 28692 17.49 17.29 17.45+.04 NewfldExp 39139 22.02 20.96 21.65—.02 NobleCorp .08 33295 4.70 4.35 4.62—.08 NokiaCp .19e 71376 5.91 5.82 5.84—.10 OasisPet 59641 9.45 8.96 9.25—.32 Oracle .76 53407 50.78 50.31 50.47+.04 PG&ECp 2.12f 104190 44.58 41.55 41.88—5.92 Penney 50638 1.45 1.38 1.38—.07 PetrbrsA 43250 13.46 13.16 13.17—.29 Petrobras 131717 14.95 14.59 14.61—.33 Pfizer 1.36 68981 44.44 43.72 44.20+.35 ProctGam 2.87 39460 92.16 91.17 91.81+.45 PrUShSPrs 39764 36.13 35.57 36.09+.84 RangeRs .08 37235 17.80 16.78 17.54+.48 RegionsFn .56 60132 17.78 17.23 17.24—.44 RiteAid 64759 1.34 1.28 1.31—.01 SpdrGold 74292 114.75 114.20 114.22—1.56 S&P500ETF 4.13e 301461 279.24 276.98 277.14—3.36 SpdrLehHY 2.30 64145 35.28 35.15 35.15—.21 SpdrS&PRB .74e 42068 56.17 55.29 55.31—.46 SpdrOGEx .73e 128913 36.44 35.38 35.96—.45 SanchezEn 44078 1.34 1.11 1.11—.27 Schlmbrg 2 58149 51.29 50.00 50.55—1.03 SnapIncAn 61694 6.96 6.77 6.85—.17 SwstnEngy 94583 5.94 5.62 5.81+.10 Sprint 28629 6.25 6.16 6.18—.09 Squaren 95066 74.60 71.50 73.31—1.92 SPMatls .98e 48581 55.43 54.58 54.63—1.13 SPHlthC 1.01e 34732 93.26 92.61 92.66—.56 SPCnSt 1.28e 75060 56.90 56.47 56.65+.16 SPEngy 2.04e 113094 68.63 67.34 68.16—.46 SPDRFncl .46e 168667 27.38 27.06 27.08—.29 SPInds 1.12e 63741 72.90 71.91 72.04—1.12 SPTech .78e 39621 70.52 69.54 69.58—1.49 SPUtil 1.55e 95272 55.11 54.49 54.93+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 37267 23.68 22.97 23.33—.51 Transocn 98368 10.55 10.07 10.40—.10 Twilion 41094 95.89 89.87 93.31+1.36 Twitter 79048 34.42 33.39 33.93—.25 USNGasrs 36313 31.09 29.85 30.63+1.69 USOilFd 190096 12.84 12.57 12.71—.13 USSteel .20 31870 28.29 27.33 27.34—.99 ValeSA .29e 181381 15.04 14.40 14.41—.76 VanEGold .06e 204510 19.12 18.78 18.86—.53 VnEkRus .01e 89639 20.79 20.59 20.66—.43 VnEkSemi .58e 31015 96.22 94.80 95.04—2.21 VEckOilSvc .47e 62862 20.49 19.93 20.22—.45 VanEJrGld 42988 27.30 26.97 27.03—.51 VangEmg 1.10e 70931 38.60 38.27 38.28—.84 VangFTSE 1.10e 40791 40.24 40.04 40.04—.42 VerizonCm 2.41f 69483 59.20 58.27 58.48+.21 WPXEngy 29306 15.50 15.01 15.20—.38 WalMart 2.08f 29961 105.90 104.81 105.44+.56 WeathfIntl 268019 1.24 1.09 1.19—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 60203 53.39 52.75 52.76—.40 Yamanag .02 73768 2.26 2.17 2.20—.08 Yelp 158997 32.27 29.33 31.41—12.09 ZayoGrp 38937 23.01 22.35 22.84+.28 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.