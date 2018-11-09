BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 60461 3.81 3.64 3.70—.13 AMCEnt .68 29672 17.84 15.06 15.17—2.96 AT&TInc 2 125077 31.08 30.63 30.65—.40 AbbVie…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|60461
|3.81
|3.64
|3.70—.13
|AMCEnt .68
|29672
|17.84
|15.06
|15.17—2.96
|AT&TInc 2
|125077
|31.08
|30.63
|30.65—.40
|AbbVie 4.28f
|31045
|89.45
|87.56
|88.60+.87
|Adientn 1.10
|46027
|25.33
|21.42
|21.77—7.07
|Alibaba
|89659
|145.72
|142.48
|144.12—4.87
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|71865
|9.94
|9.79
|9.86—.16
|Alticen
|30875
|19.15
|18.39
|18.39—.64
|Altria 3.20
|31724
|66.04
|65.29
|65.34—.03
|Ambev .05e
|158566
|4.26
|4.15
|4.18+.02
|AnteroRes 1
|70163
|16.12
|15.41
|15.84—.61
|Apache 1
|33751
|37.19
|35.02
|36.60+.58
|AuroraCn
|88442
|7.42
|7.00
|7.18—.38
|BB&TCp 1.62f
|30730
|50.77
|50.16
|50.37+.24
|BPPLC 2.38
|39082
|41.18
|40.59
|40.93—.35
|BakHuGEn .72
|36546
|26.91
|25.96
|26.28—.47
|BcBilVArg .27e
|37642
|5.60
|5.54
|5.54—.23
|BcoBrads .06a
|72324
|9.48
|9.25
|9.25—.15
|BcoSantSA .21e
|35245
|4.84
|4.79
|4.81—.02
|BkofAm .60
|155882
|28.89
|28.50
|28.52—.35
|BiPVxSTrs
|165549
|33.89
|32.68
|33.86+1.49
|BarrickG .12
|64526
|12.95
|12.68
|12.76—.34
|BrMySq 1.60
|28571
|53.20
|52.60
|52.88+.07
|CabotO&G .28f
|39056
|26.13
|24.99
|25.86+.63
|CanopyGrn
|71147
|41.32
|38.77
|39.55—2.90
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|31722
|129.60
|125.73
|125.90—5.49
|Cemex .29t
|63861
|5.30
|4.96
|5.07—.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|151705
|19.33
|18.10
|19.11—1.98
|ChesEng
|188095
|3.62
|3.46
|3.55+.01
|CgpVelLCrd
|41253
|24.40
|22.89
|23.63—.83
|CgpVelICrd
|47687
|9.43
|8.88
|9.16+.29
|Citigroup 1.80f
|81969
|67.49
|65.71
|65.78—2.00
|ClevCliffs .60
|38551
|10.37
|9.82
|9.82—.62
|CocaCola 1.56
|49684
|49.89
|49.36
|49.60+.27
|ConAgra .85
|31229
|34.84
|34.21
|34.30—.16
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|36433
|66.91
|64.79
|66.22—.70
|Coty .50
|67047
|8.68
|8.35
|8.41+.11
|DRHorton .50
|33624
|35.04
|33.95
|34.29+.07
|DenburyR
|116970
|2.89
|2.63
|2.80—.20
|DevonE .32
|29717
|33.24
|31.71
|32.74+.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|35621
|12.51
|11.94
|12.39+.79
|DxGBullrs
|70352
|13.55
|12.85
|13.01—1.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|88017
|7.10
|6.84
|6.89—.45
|DxSPOGBrrs
|41074
|9.02
|8.29
|8.61+.31
|DxSCBearrs
|43452
|10.70
|10.30
|10.67+.58
|Disney 1.68
|96199
|120.20
|117.18
|118.47+2.47
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|39966
|59.60
|57.76
|58.03—1.42
|EQTCorp .12
|51003
|37.46
|34.48
|36.67+1.87
|EnCanag .06
|125015
|8.79
|8.43
|8.66—.05
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|32305
|15.98
|15.48
|15.71—.35
|ENSCO .04
|84830
|6.87
|6.49
|6.80—.14
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|x58176
|80.97
|79.70
|80.62—.27
|FordM .60a
|333249
|9.80
|9.27
|9.28—.19
|FrptMcM .20
|87290
|11.61
|11.18
|11.32—.61
|GenElec .48
|1663451
|8.96
|8.15
|8.31—.80
|GenMotors 1.52
|42496
|36.44
|35.35
|35.37—1.20
|Gerdau .02e
|49176
|4.35
|4.21
|4.22—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|35846
|9.29
|9.00
|9.05—.33
|GraphPkg .30
|40503
|11.86
|11.57
|11.58—.23
|Hallibrtn .72
|39027
|35.24
|34.26
|34.88—.49
|HertzGl
|113950
|19.52
|18.01
|19.12+2.83
|HPEntn .45e
|30184
|16.20
|15.80
|15.82—.44
|ICICIBk .16e
|33870
|9.74
|9.64
|9.65+.01
|iShGold
|103055
|11.63
|11.57
|11.58—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|101778
|39.45
|38.54
|38.57—.65
|iShHK .61e
|46967
|21.91
|21.83
|21.83—.33
|iShMexico .78e
|78489
|42.48
|40.67
|41.18—1.44
|iShSilver
|60477
|13.37
|13.25
|13.27—.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|186454
|40.08
|39.84
|39.86—1.15
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|31183
|281.34
|279.06
|279.21—3.32
|iShEMkts .59e
|285687
|39.98
|39.62
|39.63—.92
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|46823
|112.33
|112.09
|112.30+.20
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|29583
|113.50
|112.72
|113.43+.92
|iSEafe 1.66e
|86090
|63.52
|63.21
|63.23—.60
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|76521
|84.68
|84.38
|84.39—.46
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|67593
|156.03
|153.92
|154.06—2.93
|iShChina .61e
|32458
|54.27
|53.75
|53.81—1.70
|IntlGmeTn .80
|32270
|17.07
|15.60
|15.75—1.55
|iShCorEM .95e
|62943
|48.22
|47.82
|47.83—1.08
|ItauUnibH .58e
|77749
|13.52
|13.21
|13.21—.17
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|37236
|112.36
|111.04
|111.12—1.26
|Keycorp .48f
|49084
|18.92
|18.69
|18.80+.06
|KindMorg .80
|42061
|17.57
|17.33
|17.46—.10
|Kinrossg
|55731
|2.63
|2.54
|2.58—.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|34229
|3.10
|3.04
|3.05—.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|48188
|26.98
|25.58
|25.58—1.38
|MarathnO .20
|86415
|17.93
|17.21
|17.63—.42
|MarathPts 1.84
|28644
|67.35
|66.08
|67.02—.68
|Merck 2.20f
|37142
|75.99
|74.98
|75.20—.29
|MorgStan 1.20
|37141
|46.44
|45.88
|45.91—.52
|NRGEgy .12
|39430
|38.91
|36.82
|38.84+1.85
|Nabors .24
|60742
|5.20
|4.93
|5.08—.04
|NewResid 2
|28692
|17.49
|17.29
|17.45+.04
|NewfldExp
|39139
|22.02
|20.96
|21.65—.02
|NobleCorp .08
|33295
|4.70
|4.35
|4.62—.08
|NokiaCp .19e
|71376
|5.91
|5.82
|5.84—.10
|OasisPet
|59641
|9.45
|8.96
|9.25—.32
|Oracle .76
|53407
|50.78
|50.31
|50.47+.04
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|104190
|44.58
|41.55
|41.88—5.92
|Penney
|50638
|1.45
|1.38
|1.38—.07
|PetrbrsA
|43250
|13.46
|13.16
|13.17—.29
|Petrobras
|131717
|14.95
|14.59
|14.61—.33
|Pfizer 1.36
|68981
|44.44
|43.72
|44.20+.35
|ProctGam 2.87
|39460
|92.16
|91.17
|91.81+.45
|PrUShSPrs
|39764
|36.13
|35.57
|36.09+.84
|RangeRs .08
|37235
|17.80
|16.78
|17.54+.48
|RegionsFn .56
|60132
|17.78
|17.23
|17.24—.44
|RiteAid
|64759
|1.34
|1.28
|1.31—.01
|SpdrGold
|74292
|114.75
|114.20
|114.22—1.56
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|301461
|279.24
|276.98
|277.14—3.36
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|64145
|35.28
|35.15
|35.15—.21
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|42068
|56.17
|55.29
|55.31—.46
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|128913
|36.44
|35.38
|35.96—.45
|SanchezEn
|44078
|1.34
|1.11
|1.11—.27
|Schlmbrg 2
|58149
|51.29
|50.00
|50.55—1.03
|SnapIncAn
|61694
|6.96
|6.77
|6.85—.17
|SwstnEngy
|94583
|5.94
|5.62
|5.81+.10
|Sprint
|28629
|6.25
|6.16
|6.18—.09
|Squaren
|95066
|74.60
|71.50
|73.31—1.92
|SPMatls .98e
|48581
|55.43
|54.58
|54.63—1.13
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|34732
|93.26
|92.61
|92.66—.56
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|75060
|56.90
|56.47
|56.65+.16
|SPEngy 2.04e
|113094
|68.63
|67.34
|68.16—.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|168667
|27.38
|27.06
|27.08—.29
|SPInds 1.12e
|63741
|72.90
|71.91
|72.04—1.12
|SPTech .78e
|39621
|70.52
|69.54
|69.58—1.49
|SPUtil 1.55e
|95272
|55.11
|54.49
|54.93+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|37267
|23.68
|22.97
|23.33—.51
|Transocn
|98368
|10.55
|10.07
|10.40—.10
|Twilion
|41094
|95.89
|89.87
|93.31+1.36
|Twitter
|79048
|34.42
|33.39
|33.93—.25
|USNGasrs
|36313
|31.09
|29.85
|30.63+1.69
|USOilFd
|190096
|12.84
|12.57
|12.71—.13
|USSteel .20
|31870
|28.29
|27.33
|27.34—.99
|ValeSA .29e
|181381
|15.04
|14.40
|14.41—.76
|VanEGold .06e
|204510
|19.12
|18.78
|18.86—.53
|VnEkRus .01e
|89639
|20.79
|20.59
|20.66—.43
|VnEkSemi .58e
|31015
|96.22
|94.80
|95.04—2.21
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|62862
|20.49
|19.93
|20.22—.45
|VanEJrGld
|42988
|27.30
|26.97
|27.03—.51
|VangEmg 1.10e
|70931
|38.60
|38.27
|38.28—.84
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|40791
|40.24
|40.04
|40.04—.42
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|69483
|59.20
|58.27
|58.48+.21
|WPXEngy
|29306
|15.50
|15.01
|15.20—.38
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|29961
|105.90
|104.81
|105.44+.56
|WeathfIntl
|268019
|1.24
|1.09
|1.19—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|60203
|53.39
|52.75
|52.76—.40
|Yamanag .02
|73768
|2.26
|2.17
|2.20—.08
|Yelp
|158997
|32.27
|29.33
|31.41—12.09
|ZayoGrp
|38937
|23.01
|22.35
|22.84+.28
|—————————
