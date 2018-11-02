BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54148 4.03 3.82 3.93+.13 AT&TInc 2 116325 30.91 30.41 30.46—.04 AbbVie 4.28f 59786 84.42 78.76 80.04—.17 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|54148
|4.03
|3.82
|3.93+.13
|AT&TInc 2
|116325
|30.91
|30.41
|30.46—.04
|AbbVie 4.28f
|59786
|84.42
|78.76
|80.04—.17
|Alibaba
|287400
|154.36
|147.11
|150.71—.54
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|84674
|9.97
|9.86
|9.88—.03
|Ambev .05e
|94231
|4.48
|4.39
|4.43+.04
|AmAxle
|82623
|14.13
|11.41
|11.83—3.89
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|32667
|44.00
|43.15
|43.41+.29
|Annaly 1.20e
|50069
|9.86
|9.70
|9.73—.13
|AuroraCn
|56756
|6.98
|6.67
|6.93+.20
|BPPLC 2.38
|39762
|42.92
|41.82
|41.89—.76
|BcoBrads .06a
|76092
|9.95
|9.74
|9.93+.17
|BcoSantSA .21e
|33637
|4.95
|4.88
|4.90+.02
|BkofAm .60
|261310
|28.38
|27.70
|27.80—.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|240660
|37.58
|35.22
|37.14+.76
|BarrickG .12
|71829
|13.34
|13.03
|13.10—.24
|CBLAsc .30m
|40585
|3.20
|2.84
|2.91—.28
|CanopyGrn
|34954
|38.18
|36.60
|37.03—.01
|Caterpillar 3.44
|
|32853
|128.30
|124.55
|126.95+2.25
|Cemex .29t
|33436
|5.56
|5.42
|5.46+.05
|ChesEng
|164366
|3.68
|3.49
|3.52—.06
|Chevron 4.48
|
|45372
|117.11
|114.00
|114.60+3.43
|CgpVelICrd
|37254
|8.03
|7.62
|7.78+.07
|Citigroup 1.80f
|x93566
|66.92
|65.79
|66.12+.74
|ClevCliffs .60
|35771
|10.88
|10.49
|10.55—.14
|CocaCola 1.56
|61372
|47.98
|47.45
|47.59—.15
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|35974
|13.11
|12.83
|12.86—.07
|DenburyR
|61836
|3.45
|3.31
|3.36—.02
|DeutschBk .83e
|43462
|10.55
|10.40
|10.45+.20
|DBXHvChiA
|43988
|24.54
|24.13
|24.14
|DxSOXBrrs
|46624
|12.20
|11.43
|12.00+.51
|DxGBullrs
|46302
|14.82
|14.16
|14.45—.16
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|56999
|7.95
|7.59
|7.76—.00
|DirSPBears
|38673
|25.80
|24.68
|25.58+.46
|DxSCBearrs
|77086
|10.96
|10.51
|10.78—.03
|DirxChiBull .38e
|
|37115
|21.38
|20.26
|20.51+.48
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|54852
|59.21
|57.11
|57.49—.78
|EnCanag .06
|258438
|9.07
|8.54
|8.55—.41
|ENSCO .04
|51086
|7.33
|7.07
|7.18+.11
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|58710
|82.45
|80.68
|81.59+.92
|FstDatan
|35810
|19.32
|18.73
|18.85—.10
|Fitbitn
|82662
|6.17
|5.79
|6.15+.20
|FordM .60a
|190450
|9.45
|9.27
|9.34+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|82300
|12.69
|12.18
|12.24—.04
|GenElec .48
|1341555
|9.66
|9.07
|9.31—.27
|GenMills 1.96
|40296
|44.07
|41.95
|42.10—2.22
|GenMotors 1.52
|63512
|37.28
|35.81
|36.00—.47
|Genworth
|43181
|4.13
|3.97
|4.11+.04
|Gerdau .02e
|46093
|4.60
|4.49
|4.56+.11
|Goldcrpg .24
|46775
|9.71
|9.47
|9.57—.04
|HPInc .56f
|36211
|24.83
|24.30
|24.61+.12
|Hanesbdss .60
|54808
|17.14
|16.03
|16.08—.14
|HPEntn .45e
|48772
|16.10
|15.80
|15.99+.19
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|45346
|3.78
|3.58
|3.73+.10
|iShGold
|97421
|11.85
|11.79
|11.80—.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|138897
|42.05
|41.13
|41.60+.55
|iShSilver
|61626
|14.01
|13.87
|13.91+.08
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|205140
|41.95
|41.06
|41.23+.29
|iShEMkts .59e
|558683
|41.40
|40.81
|40.93+.37
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|40916
|112.18
|111.77
|111.77—.43
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|40618
|113.26
|112.37
|112.38—1.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|144823
|63.92
|63.29
|63.36+.10
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|59445
|84.53
|84.29
|84.32—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|113474
|154.89
|152.81
|153.67+.18
|iShChina .61e
|48535
|57.42
|56.17
|56.41+.43
|iShREst 2.76e
|41012
|78.51
|77.01
|77.07—1.33
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|36398
|60.17
|59.57
|59.65+.16
|Infosyss
|39311
|9.41
|9.27
|9.38+.08
|iShJapanrs
|52070
|55.48
|54.99
|55.08+.37
|iSTaiwnrs
|57339
|34.27
|33.89
|33.96+.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|134073
|49.85
|49.18
|49.31+.42
|ItauUnibH .58e
|63428
|13.84
|13.58
|13.75+.23
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|79745
|110.81
|107.91
|108.18—.80
|Keycorp .48f
|34467
|18.78
|18.32
|18.38—.01
|KindMorg .80
|52356
|17.32
|16.87
|16.92—.24
|Kinrossg
|65060
|2.80
|2.72
|2.74—.02
|LVSands 3
|33298
|57.89
|55.89
|56.18—.88
|Macys 1.51
|36205
|36.23
|35.19
|35.44+.85
|MarathnO .20
|72118
|18.96
|18.16
|18.30—.31
|Mastec
|32592
|51.77
|48.45
|48.84+3.74
|Merck 2.20f
|37870
|73.70
|71.97
|72.23—.89
|MetLife 1.68
|38550
|44.44
|43.51
|43.77+1.83
|MorgStan 1.20
|38900
|46.95
|45.72
|45.92+.03
|Nabors .24
|71186
|5.49
|5.21
|5.35+.13
|NewResid 2
|34816
|17.30
|17.15
|17.17+.04
|NewellRub .92f
|
|143251
|19.25
|17.99
|18.100+2.45
|NewfldExp
|74050
|23.61
|22.22
|22.31—1.15
|NobleEngy .44
|x42382
|27.47
|26.13
|26.55+.43
|NokiaCp .19e
|119953
|5.87
|5.77
|5.80+.02
|Oracle .76
|60703
|49.02
|48.57
|48.83+.24
|ParsleyEn
|46072
|25.96
|24.41
|24.82+.57
|Penney
|40841
|1.55
|1.49
|1.55+.06
|PetrbrsA
|54740
|15.22
|14.78
|14.97+.22
|Petrobras
|96080
|16.48
|16.09
|16.25+.10
|Pfizer 1.36
|78880
|43.84
|42.74
|42.78—.89
|PUltSP500s
|53869
|47.64
|45.56
|45.93—.86
|ProShtQQQ
|34998
|31.91
|31.29
|31.75+.39
|ProShSPrs
|60479
|29.23
|28.80
|29.16+.18
|PrUShSPrs
|46342
|37.72
|36.62
|37.53+.46
|PrUShD3rs
|46011
|16.24
|15.56
|16.11+.19
|Realogy .27p
|48842
|18.89
|17.50
|18.11—1.97
|RegionsFn .56
|41228
|17.57
|17.16
|17.23+.02
|ResidioTcn
|44336
|22.48
|20.55
|21.80—.20
|RiteAid
|34650
|1.21
|1.16
|1.20+.04
|SpdrGold
|52576
|116.98
|116.43
|116.50—.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|465402
|275.23
|271.16
|271.94—1.57
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|44249
|35.21
|35.12
|35.14+.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|40705
|55.27
|54.29
|54.48—.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|63621
|37.19
|36.09
|36.31—.47
|SnapIncAn
|144702
|7.18
|6.70
|6.89—.31
|SwstAirl .64
|37226
|52.55
|51.00
|51.71+.76
|SwstnEngy
|62977
|5.52
|5.31
|5.34—.14
|Sprint
|44689
|6.39
|6.25
|6.26—.03
|Squaren
|73657
|79.94
|76.45
|78.30+1.56
|SPMatls .98e
|49094
|54.61
|53.69
|53.80—.29
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|51735
|90.84
|89.16
|89.48—.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|122683
|55.47
|54.77
|54.89—.51
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|35562
|109.29
|107.42
|107.94+.41
|SPEngy 2.04e
|82700
|68.98
|67.52
|67.78+.05
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|336580
|26.81
|26.29
|26.37—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|86111
|71.93
|70.97
|71.35+.24
|SPTech .78e
|77895
|69.98
|68.56
|68.85—1.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|105813
|53.74
|52.81
|52.85—.60
|Synchrony .84
|
|x119383
|27.32
|26.13
|26.68—2.55
|TALEducs
|33870
|30.28
|29.54
|29.74—.46
|TaiwSemi .73e
|44213
|39.49
|38.67
|38.81—.24
|TevaPhrm .73e
|66433
|23.33
|22.48
|22.99—.01
|Transocn
|41483
|11.28
|10.88
|10.93—.09
|TriPointe
|36048
|12.55
|11.87
|12.34
|TurqHillRs
|34052
|2.06
|1.88
|1.99+.02
|Twitter
|111238
|35.35
|34.15
|34.41—.21
|USOilFd
|137635
|13.52
|13.28
|13.42—.04
|USSteel .20
|64317
|29.10
|27.09
|27.82+.65
|ValeSA .29e
|100822
|15.92
|15.25
|15.46—.07
|VanEGold .06e
|160449
|19.66
|19.36
|19.49—.08
|VnEkRus .01e
|41519
|21.17
|21.00
|21.09—.05
|VnEkSemi .58e
|53648
|98.08
|95.87
|96.39—1.58
|VanEJrGld
|44272
|28.34
|27.90
|28.10—.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|125228
|39.88
|39.31
|39.42+.20
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|62596
|40.52
|40.12
|40.18+.11
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|57477
|57.08
|55.92
|56.06+.01
|Vipshop
|83500
|5.93
|5.49
|5.79+.09
|Visa s 1f
|33891
|141.46
|138.56
|139.15—1.68
|VistraEnn
|84511
|24.76
|23.75
|24.51+1.41
|WPXEngy
|36884
|16.79
|16.04
|16.33+.11
|WeathfIntl
|77411
|1.35
|1.22
|1.25—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|79709
|54.63
|53.46
|53.63+.07
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|43595
|27.93
|27.04
|27.59+.37
|WmsCos 1.36
|42865
|26.02
|25.43
|25.50—.25
|Yamanag .02
|65020
|2.42
|2.32
|2.37—.01
|—————————
