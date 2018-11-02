BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54148 4.03 3.82 3.93+.13 AT&TInc 2 116325 30.91 30.41 30.46—.04 AbbVie 4.28f 59786 84.42 78.76 80.04—.17 Alibaba…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 54148 4.03 3.82 3.93+.13 AT&TInc 2 116325 30.91 30.41 30.46—.04 AbbVie 4.28f 59786 84.42 78.76 80.04—.17 Alibaba 287400 154.36 147.11 150.71—.54 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 84674 9.97 9.86 9.88—.03 Ambev .05e 94231 4.48 4.39 4.43+.04 AmAxle 82623 14.13 11.41 11.83—3.89 AmIntlGrp 1.28 32667 44.00 43.15 43.41+.29 Annaly 1.20e 50069 9.86 9.70 9.73—.13 AuroraCn 56756 6.98 6.67 6.93+.20 BPPLC 2.38 39762 42.92 41.82 41.89—.76 BcoBrads .06a 76092 9.95 9.74 9.93+.17 BcoSantSA .21e 33637 4.95 4.88 4.90+.02 BkofAm .60 261310 28.38 27.70 27.80—.01 BiPVxSTrs 240660 37.58 35.22 37.14+.76 BarrickG .12 71829 13.34 13.03 13.10—.24 CBLAsc .30m 40585 3.20 2.84 2.91—.28 CanopyGrn 34954 38.18 36.60 37.03—.01 Caterpillar 3.44 32853 128.30 124.55 126.95+2.25 Cemex .29t 33436 5.56 5.42 5.46+.05 ChesEng 164366 3.68 3.49 3.52—.06 Chevron 4.48 45372 117.11 114.00 114.60+3.43 CgpVelICrd 37254 8.03 7.62 7.78+.07 Citigroup 1.80f x93566 66.92 65.79 66.12+.74 ClevCliffs .60 35771 10.88 10.49 10.55—.14 CocaCola 1.56 61372 47.98 47.45 47.59—.15 CredSuiss 1.22e 35974 13.11 12.83 12.86—.07 DenburyR 61836 3.45 3.31 3.36—.02 DeutschBk .83e 43462 10.55 10.40 10.45+.20 DBXHvChiA 43988 24.54 24.13 24.14 DxSOXBrrs 46624 12.20 11.43 12.00+.51 DxGBullrs 46302 14.82 14.16 14.45—.16 DrGMBllrs .09e 56999 7.95 7.59 7.76—.00 DirSPBears 38673 25.80 24.68 25.58+.46 DxSCBearrs 77086 10.96 10.51 10.78—.03 DirxChiBull .38e 37115 21.38 20.26 20.51+.48 DowDuPnt 1.52 54852 59.21 57.11 57.49—.78 EnCanag .06 258438 9.07 8.54 8.55—.41 ENSCO .04 51086 7.33 7.07 7.18+.11 ExxonMbl 3.28 58710 82.45 80.68 81.59+.92 FstDatan 35810 19.32 18.73 18.85—.10 Fitbitn 82662 6.17 5.79 6.15+.20 FordM .60a 190450 9.45 9.27 9.34+.05 FrptMcM .20 82300 12.69 12.18 12.24—.04 GenElec .48 1341555 9.66 9.07 9.31—.27 GenMills 1.96 40296 44.07 41.95 42.10—2.22 GenMotors 1.52 63512 37.28 35.81 36.00—.47 Genworth 43181 4.13 3.97 4.11+.04 Gerdau .02e 46093 4.60 4.49 4.56+.11 Goldcrpg .24 46775 9.71 9.47 9.57—.04 HPInc .56f 36211 24.83 24.30 24.61+.12 Hanesbdss .60 54808 17.14 16.03 16.08—.14 HPEntn .45e 48772 16.10 15.80 15.99+.19 IAMGldg 1.52f 45346 3.78 3.58 3.73+.10 iShGold 97421 11.85 11.79 11.80—.02 iShBrazil .67e 138897 42.05 41.13 41.60+.55 iShSilver 61626 14.01 13.87 13.91+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 205140 41.95 41.06 41.23+.29 iShEMkts .59e 558683 41.40 40.81 40.93+.37 iShiBoxIG 3.87 40916 112.18 111.77 111.77—.43 iSh20yrT 3.05 40618 113.26 112.37 112.38—1.03 iSEafe 1.66e 144823 63.92 63.29 63.36+.10 iShiBxHYB 5.09 59445 84.53 84.29 84.32—.01 iShR2K 1.77e 113474 154.89 152.81 153.67+.18 iShChina .61e 48535 57.42 56.17 56.41+.43 iShREst 2.76e 41012 78.51 77.01 77.07—1.33 iShCorEafe 1.56e 36398 60.17 59.57 59.65+.16 Infosyss 39311 9.41 9.27 9.38+.08 iShJapanrs 52070 55.48 54.99 55.08+.37 iSTaiwnrs 57339 34.27 33.89 33.96+.07 iShCorEM .95e 134073 49.85 49.18 49.31+.42 ItauUnibH .58e 63428 13.84 13.58 13.75+.23 JPMorgCh 2.24f 79745 110.81 107.91 108.18—.80 Keycorp .48f 34467 18.78 18.32 18.38—.01 KindMorg .80 52356 17.32 16.87 16.92—.24 Kinrossg 65060 2.80 2.72 2.74—.02 LVSands 3 33298 57.89 55.89 56.18—.88 Macys 1.51 36205 36.23 35.19 35.44+.85 MarathnO .20 72118 18.96 18.16 18.30—.31 Mastec 32592 51.77 48.45 48.84+3.74 Merck 2.20f 37870 73.70 71.97 72.23—.89 MetLife 1.68 38550 44.44 43.51 43.77+1.83 MorgStan 1.20 38900 46.95 45.72 45.92+.03 Nabors .24 71186 5.49 5.21 5.35+.13 NewResid 2 34816 17.30 17.15 17.17+.04 NewellRub .92f 143251 19.25 17.99 18.100+2.45 NewfldExp 74050 23.61 22.22 22.31—1.15 NobleEngy .44 x42382 27.47 26.13 26.55+.43 NokiaCp .19e 119953 5.87 5.77 5.80+.02 Oracle .76 60703 49.02 48.57 48.83+.24 ParsleyEn 46072 25.96 24.41 24.82+.57 Penney 40841 1.55 1.49 1.55+.06 PetrbrsA 54740 15.22 14.78 14.97+.22 Petrobras 96080 16.48 16.09 16.25+.10 Pfizer 1.36 78880 43.84 42.74 42.78—.89 PUltSP500s 53869 47.64 45.56 45.93—.86 ProShtQQQ 34998 31.91 31.29 31.75+.39 ProShSPrs 60479 29.23 28.80 29.16+.18 PrUShSPrs 46342 37.72 36.62 37.53+.46 PrUShD3rs 46011 16.24 15.56 16.11+.19 Realogy .27p 48842 18.89 17.50 18.11—1.97 RegionsFn .56 41228 17.57 17.16 17.23+.02 ResidioTcn 44336 22.48 20.55 21.80—.20 RiteAid 34650 1.21 1.16 1.20+.04 SpdrGold 52576 116.98 116.43 116.50—.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 465402 275.23 271.16 271.94—1.57 SpdrLehHY 2.30 44249 35.21 35.12 35.14+.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 40705 55.27 54.29 54.48—.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 63621 37.19 36.09 36.31—.47 SnapIncAn 144702 7.18 6.70 6.89—.31 SwstAirl .64 37226 52.55 51.00 51.71+.76 SwstnEngy 62977 5.52 5.31 5.34—.14 Sprint 44689 6.39 6.25 6.26—.03 Squaren 73657 79.94 76.45 78.30+1.56 SPMatls .98e 49094 54.61 53.69 53.80—.29 SPHlthC 1.01e 51735 90.84 89.16 89.48—.35 SPCnSt 1.28e 122683 55.47 54.77 54.89—.51 SPConsum 1.12e 35562 109.29 107.42 107.94+.41 SPEngy 2.04e 82700 68.98 67.52 67.78+.05 SPDRFncl .46e 336580 26.81 26.29 26.37—.03 SPInds 1.12e 86111 71.93 70.97 71.35+.24 SPTech .78e 77895 69.98 68.56 68.85—1.26 SPUtil 1.55e 105813 53.74 52.81 52.85—.60 Synchrony .84 x119383 27.32 26.13 26.68—2.55 TALEducs 33870 30.28 29.54 29.74—.46 TaiwSemi .73e 44213 39.49 38.67 38.81—.24 TevaPhrm .73e 66433 23.33 22.48 22.99—.01 Transocn 41483 11.28 10.88 10.93—.09 TriPointe 36048 12.55 11.87 12.34 TurqHillRs 34052 2.06 1.88 1.99+.02 Twitter 111238 35.35 34.15 34.41—.21 USOilFd 137635 13.52 13.28 13.42—.04 USSteel .20 64317 29.10 27.09 27.82+.65 ValeSA .29e 100822 15.92 15.25 15.46—.07 VanEGold .06e 160449 19.66 19.36 19.49—.08 VnEkRus .01e 41519 21.17 21.00 21.09—.05 VnEkSemi .58e 53648 98.08 95.87 96.39—1.58 VanEJrGld 44272 28.34 27.90 28.10—.04 VangEmg 1.10e 125228 39.88 39.31 39.42+.20 VangFTSE 1.10e 62596 40.52 40.12 40.18+.11 VerizonCm 2.41f 57477 57.08 55.92 56.06+.01 Vipshop 83500 5.93 5.49 5.79+.09 Visa s 1f 33891 141.46 138.56 139.15—1.68 VistraEnn 84511 24.76 23.75 24.51+1.41 WPXEngy 36884 16.79 16.04 16.33+.11 WeathfIntl 77411 1.35 1.22 1.25—.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 79709 54.63 53.46 53.63+.07 Weyerhsr 1.36 43595 27.93 27.04 27.59+.37 WmsCos 1.36 42865 26.02 25.43 25.50—.25 Yamanag .02 65020 2.42 2.32 2.37—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.