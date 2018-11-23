BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 37246 3.52 3.40 3.41—.13 AT&TInc 2 134010 29.76 29.35 29.36—.41 AbbottLab 1.12 32622 68.68 67.83 68.11—.42 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 37246 3.52 3.40 3.41—.13 AT&TInc 2 134010 29.76 29.35 29.36—.41 AbbottLab 1.12 32622 68.68 67.83 68.11—.42 Alibaba 74374 151.17 147.00 150.33+.92 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 97831 9.49 9.31 9.40—.19 Altria 3.20 46743 54.79 53.44 53.72—.67 Ambev .05e 120533 4.26 4.17 4.17—.09 Annaly 1.20e 42099 9.97 9.93 9.94—.01 AuroraCn 55436 6.11 5.97 6.07—.18 BPPLC 2.38 89115 40.09 39.50 39.89—1.38 BakHuGEn .72 36480 22.47 21.67 22.46—.06 BcoBrads .06a 53765 9.64 9.53 9.62+.01 BcoSantSA .21e 32554 4.66 4.63 4.65—.07 BkofAm .60 229741 27.17 26.88 26.97—.30 BiPVxSTrs 170511 39.46 38.31 38.60+.18 BarrickG .12 75762 13.45 13.02 13.09—.37 BestBuy 1.80 38498 62.97 61.88 62.55+.46 BristowGp .28 38933 5.98 4.24 4.27—1.90 BritATobs 2.24e 37332 35.47 34.61 34.80+.21 CanopyGrn 33615 34.85 33.08 33.56—.18 Cemex .29t 71943 4.79 4.47 4.75+.07 Cemigpf .08e 38195 3.18 3.11 3.16+.13 CenovusE .20 32750 7.44 7.11 7.12—.54 CntryLink 2.16 x61389 18.01 17.65 17.88+.08 ChesEng 175928 3.21 3.09 3.15—.11 Chevron 4.48 55777 115.22 112.11 113.60—3.97 CgpVelLCrd 175286 14.38 13.33 14.12—2.86 CgpVelICrd 86323 14.09 13.39 13.62+1.97 Citigroup 1.80f 73164 62.44 61.72 61.75—1.12 ClevCliffs .60 98164 9.30 8.66 8.78—.72 CocaCola 1.56 47924 49.23 48.55 49.02+.29 ConocoPhil 1.22f 53610 63.93 62.41 63.80—1.68 DeltaAir 1.40f 37782 57.69 56.27 57.16+1.19 DenburyR 78845 2.26 2.13 2.19—.19 DevonE .32 55456 27.78 26.80 26.91—1.62 DxGBullrs 66677 14.76 13.75 13.92—1.01 DrGMBllrs .09e 72013 7.50 6.94 7.01—.60 DxSCBearrs 60886 12.25 11.63 11.95+.01 Disney 1.68 32423 112.79 111.74 112.08—.95 DowDuPnt 1.52 38935 56.91 55.92 56.43—.54 EOGRescs .88f 33737 102.21 99.38 100.70—5.30 EQTCorp .12 35388 18.32 17.27 18.11+.32 EnbrdgEM 1.40t 78909 11.04 10.60 10.60—.52 Enbridge 2.68 35836 33.08 32.00 32.01—1.46 EnCanag .06 94310 7.29 7.07 7.12—.27 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 49627 14.46 14.01 14.23—.45 ENSCO .04 65480 6.32 6.07 6.26—.25 ExxonMbl 3.28 108754 76.20 74.70 75.49—2.07 FordM .60a 135208 9.22 9.03 9.13+.02 FrptMcM .20 78807 11.10 10.76 10.77—.64 Gap .97 35139 26.15 25.67 26.00+.19 GenElec .48 434711 7.86 7.55 7.57—.24 GenMotors 1.52 42313 36.11 35.20 35.93+.38 Gerdau .02e x58701 3.98 3.89 3.90—.12 Goldcrpg .24 46004 9.79 9.40 9.42—.39 HPInc .64f 39090 22.76 22.27 22.51—.15 Hallibrtn .72 79202 31.17 30.47 30.70—1.23 ICICIBk .16e 42592 9.92 9.79 9.83—.18 iShGold 54986 11.75 11.71 11.72—.03 iShBrazil .67e 94355 38.92 38.54 38.70—.70 iShSilver 33106 13.45 13.40 13.42—.18 iShChinaLC .87e 236119 40.58 40.21 40.31—.59 iShEMkts .59e 320482 39.95 39.71 39.74—.47 iSEafe 1.66e 133364 61.98 61.66 61.78—.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 97080 82.90 82.71 82.71—.46 iShR2K 1.77e 111348 149.30 146.81 147.89—.14 iShChina .61e 38267 55.10 54.59 54.77—.63 iShCorEafe 1.56e 39497 58.14 57.83 57.94—.35 iShJapanrs 36323 54.34 54.04 54.08—.20 iSTaiwnrs 50091 32.46 32.29 32.30—.55 iShCorEM .95e 67943 48.25 47.96 47.99—.55 ItauUnibH .57e 36438 13.54 13.36 13.49—.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 64884 107.39 106.06 106.65—.99 JohnJn 3.60 34048 142.73 141.60 142.23+.24 Keycorp .56 46781 18.14 17.73 17.94—.11 KindMorg .80 81375 16.94 16.54 16.61—.56 Kinrossg 66420 2.73 2.62 2.71+.02 Kohls 2.44 39208 65.91 63.47 63.83—2.47 LaSalleH 1.37 31860 33.83 32.74 32.81—1.46 LloydBkg .47a 47152 2.93 2.89 2.91+.07 Macys 1.51 41051 32.92 31.81 32.01—.58 MarathnO .20 74050 16.03 15.49 15.65—.76 Merck 2.20f 35217 75.30 74.01 74.67—.12 MorgStan 1.20 48224 43.61 43.05 43.08—.65 Nabors .24 67337 3.94 3.75 3.87—.18 NYCmtyB .68 36097 9.74 9.40 9.62+.10 NokiaCp .19e 103118 5.51 5.46 5.49—.04 OasisPet 42769 7.58 7.24 7.49—.25 OcciPet 3.12 32487 70.50 69.05 69.83—2.25 Oracle .76 78072 49.12 48.04 48.70+.08 PG&ECp 2.12f 57364 24.08 23.26 23.84—.46 Penney 43825 1.35 1.26 1.31—.01 PetrbrsA x73227 12.82 12.54 12.74—.51 Petrobras x271621 14.03 13.73 13.87—.45 Pfizer 1.36 83908 43.55 42.80 43.14+.04 PrUCruders 58417 17.54 16.76 17.27—2.28 PrUShCrds 37754 26.46 25.51 25.84+2.66 ProctGam 2.87 43996 91.99 90.63 91.54+.13 Qudiann 45020 5.50 4.90 4.99—.88 RangeRs .08 40974 15.83 15.36 15.60—.49 RegionsFn .56 179901 16.02 15.57 15.96+.14 RockColl 1.32 105345 142.13 139.93 141.63+11.95 RoyDShllA 3.76 37292 59.34 58.55 58.98—2.66 SpdrGold 37266 115.88 115.59 115.77—.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 428078 264.82 263.07 263.25—1.77 SpdrBiots .44e 37144 79.63 77.02 78.09+.22 SpdrLehHY 2.30 62890 34.48 34.36 34.40—.16 SpdrS&PRB .74e 34620 54.52 53.48 53.95—.12 SpdrRetls .49e 48868 45.21 44.60 44.88+.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 166759 32.90 32.31 32.50—1.20 Schlmbrg 2 80014 46.61 45.80 46.37—1.27 SnapIncAn 52711 6.43 6.18 6.20—.15 SthnCopper .23e 32473 34.86 31.17 32.12—3.77 SwstnEngy 73978 5.24 5.05 5.13—.12 Sprint 49631 6.15 6.06 6.12—.02 Squaren 60105 64.00 61.53 63.47+.85 SPHlthC 1.01e 39394 90.18 88.98 89.64+.13 SPCnSt 1.28e 87008 55.03 54.42 54.79+.19 SPEngy 2.04e 144217 64.57 63.44 63.91—2.07 SPDRFncl .46e 242523 26.22 25.93 26.00—.21 SPInds 1.12e 62055 70.21 69.34 69.73—.14 SPTech .78e 53381 64.79 63.95 64.08—.59 SPUtil 1.55e 81178 54.24 53.75 54.11+.03 Suncorg 1.44 47083 33.59 32.48 32.68—.92 TALEducs 34464 27.92 26.94 27.01—1.25 TJX 1.56 39689 46.44 45.43 45.86—.30 Target 2.56 56525 69.37 67.21 67.35—1.91 Transocn 80363 9.15 8.74 9.01—.25 Twitter 58139 31.96 31.11 31.12—.49 USNGasrs 38490 37.18 35.92 36.38+.08 USOilFd 555363 10.94 10.69 10.83—.69 USSteel .20 39644 26.32 25.38 25.72—.58 UtdTech 2.94f 97261 130.28 124.79 129.04+3.33 VICIPrn .71e 185100 21.70 21.33 21.65+.23 ValeSA .29e 305038 13.67 13.13 13.26—1.09 VanEGold .06e 303444 19.74 19.27 19.36—.45 VnEkRus .01e 63348 20.56 20.37 20.45—.41 VEckOilSvc .47e 48005 18.35 18.05 18.19—.63 VanEJrGld 114620 27.92 26.95 27.27—.83 VangEmg 1.10e 116342 38.79 38.52 38.59—.41 VangFTSE 1.10e 62640 39.19 39.01 39.09—.26 VerizonCm 2.41f 70090 59.00 58.29 58.64—.52 Vipshop 95293 5.51 5.19 5.29—.26 Visa s 1f 36760 134.25 132.49 132.87—1.55 WPXEngy 33567 13.37 12.89 13.25—.36 WalMart 2.08f 48899 95.55 94.13 95.10+.93 WellsFargo 1.72f 111393 52.29 51.61 51.83—.60 WmsCos 1.36 48712 24.90 24.50 24.54—.49 Yamanag .02 51056 2.22 2.14 2.16—.02 ZayoGrp 56003 26.57 25.45 25.49—.61 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 