BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 37246 3.52 3.40 3.41—.13 AT&TInc 2 134010 29.76 29.35 29.36—.41 AbbottLab 1.12 32622 68.68 67.83 68.11—.42 Alibaba…
