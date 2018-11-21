BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 72859 15.12 14.67 15.07+.17 AT&TInc 2 303001 30.03 29.41 29.77+.35 AbbVie 4.28f 65302 88.78 85.37 86.15—1.94…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|72859
|15.12
|14.67
|15.07+.17
|AT&TInc 2
|303001
|30.03
|29.41
|29.77+.35
|AbbVie 4.28f
|65302
|88.78
|85.37
|86.15—1.94
|Alibaba
|146866
|151.48
|148.65
|149.41+3.43
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|214107
|9.70
|9.43
|9.59+.20
|Altria 3.20
|90075
|55.80
|54.13
|54.39—1.24
|Ambev .05e
|175459
|4.29
|4.19
|4.26+.08
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|83420
|44.34
|42.91
|43.86+.80
|Annaly 1.20e
|79806
|10.00
|9.91
|9.95
|AuroraCn
|80314
|6.37
|6.15
|6.25+.22
|BPPLC 2.38
|82785
|41.56
|40.74
|41.27+1.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|138758
|9.66
|9.51
|9.61+.25
|BkofAm .60
|403459
|27.76
|27.25
|27.27—.11
|BiPVxSTrs
|329409
|38.99
|37.88
|38.42—.92
|BarrickG .12
|197665
|13.55
|13.18
|13.46+.43
|BestBuy 1.80
|91040
|65.00
|60.84
|62.09—1.44
|BostonSci
|68326
|35.03
|34.19
|34.60+.55
|BrMySq 1.60
|69346
|53.88
|52.95
|53.20—.32
|CVSHealth 2
|68893
|76.55
|74.96
|75.09—.43
|Cemex .29t
|229823
|5.07
|4.65
|4.68—.20
|CntryLink 2.16
|151351
|18.65
|18.09
|18.34—.15
|ChesEng
|254794
|3.35
|3.23
|3.26+.06
|CgpVelLCrd
|71868
|18.25
|16.56
|16.98+1.00
|CgpVelICrd
|66544
|11.97
|10.68
|11.65—.79
|Citigroup 1.80f
|123786
|63.83
|62.67
|62.87+.34
|ClevCliffs .60
|66001
|9.71
|9.42
|9.50+.08
|CocaCola 1.56
|135591
|49.44
|48.59
|48.73—.65
|Coty .50
|74714
|8.84
|8.60
|8.77+.14
|DRHorton .50
|70503
|36.01
|34.58
|35.80+.94
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|64978
|57.32
|55.67
|55.97+.56
|DenburyR
|83929
|2.42
|2.31
|2.38+.14
|DxGBullrs
|103519
|15.17
|14.10
|14.93+1.08
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|111567
|7.75
|7.28
|7.61+.52
|DxSCBearrs
|110547
|12.31
|11.60
|11.94—.48
|Disney 1.68
|72409
|113.99
|112.30
|113.03+1.16
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|90700
|57.78
|56.41
|56.97+.60
|EQTCorp .12
|73342
|17.90
|16.81
|17.79+1.08
|EnCanag .06
|299459
|7.53
|7.14
|7.39+.33
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|113901
|14.89
|14.41
|14.68+.38
|ENSCO .04
|116588
|6.65
|6.25
|6.51+.31
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|96852
|78.38
|77.26
|77.56+.59
|FstDatan
|144857
|17.81
|17.00
|17.46+.68
|FootLockr 1.38
|
|143963
|54.65
|52.23
|52.96+6.87
|FordM .60a
|258791
|9.20
|8.98
|9.11+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|170559
|11.49
|11.03
|11.41+.53
|GameStop 1.52
|
|124803
|14.50
|12.31
|13.71+1.43
|Gap .97
|69328
|26.11
|24.88
|25.81+1.15
|GenElec .48
|843860
|7.93
|7.73
|7.81+.16
|GenMotors 1.52
|65554
|35.86
|34.97
|35.55+.46
|Gerdau .02e
|73850
|4.19
|4.04
|4.06—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|83994
|9.92
|9.56
|9.81+.31
|HPInc .64f
|82169
|23.08
|22.66
|22.66+.05
|Hanesbdss .60
|65684
|15.86
|15.05
|15.72+.97
|HPEntn .45e
|86522
|14.93
|14.63
|14.70+.17
|iShGold
|86651
|11.79
|11.74
|11.75+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|180897
|39.49
|39.16
|39.40+.84
|iShEMU .86e
|80363
|37.21
|36.94
|37.04+.47
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|329509
|41.25
|40.77
|40.90+.75
|iShEMkts .59e
|681040
|40.48
|40.13
|40.21+.73
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|107045
|111.72
|111.45
|111.59+.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|327206
|62.44
|61.99
|62.19+.86
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|165603
|83.34
|83.07
|83.17+.42
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|178883
|149.37
|146.53
|148.03+2.04
|iShChina .61e
|158021
|55.96
|55.31
|55.40+1.29
|iShREst 2.76e
|65458
|80.47
|79.47
|79.90+.11
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|127081
|58.54
|58.13
|58.29+.81
|Infosyss
|75393
|9.10
|8.95
|9.07—.02
|iShJapanrs
|73934
|54.57
|54.15
|54.28+.82
|iShCorEM .95e
|159196
|48.88
|48.48
|48.54+.85
|ItauUnibH .57e
|119959
|13.83
|13.56
|13.59+.07
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|106123
|109.61
|107.64
|107.64—.81
|JohnJn 3.60
|102711
|146.23
|140.78
|141.99—4.46
|Keycorp .56
|153896
|18.32
|17.65
|18.05+.22
|KindMorg .80
|133086
|17.41
|16.93
|17.17+.21
|Kinrossg
|172919
|2.74
|2.62
|2.69+.08
|LBrands 2.40
|
|x109291
|30.14
|28.10
|29.37+1.54
|LloydBkg .47a
|65910
|2.88
|2.82
|2.84+.04
|Lowes 1.92
|73444
|89.02
|86.21
|88.37+2.19
|Macys 1.51
|84702
|32.81
|31.95
|32.59+.64
|MarathnO .20
|125145
|16.68
|16.06
|16.41+.48
|Medtrnic 2
|68208
|93.31
|91.65
|92.97+.81
|Merck 2.20f
|90542
|75.07
|74.18
|74.79+.01
|MetLife 1.68
|65777
|43.94
|42.75
|42.99+.15
|MorgStan 1.20
|79611
|44.23
|43.15
|43.73+.63
|Nabors .24
|91526
|4.14
|4.01
|4.05+.05
|NYCmtyB .68
|85777
|9.76
|9.46
|9.52—.10
|NikeB s .88f
|73261
|72.90
|71.81
|72.37+1.25
|NokiaCp .19e
|130660
|5.60
|5.51
|5.53+.02
|OasisPet
|71837
|7.80
|7.47
|7.74+.40
|Oracle .76
|138559
|49.18
|48.53
|48.62+.29
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|106873
|24.55
|23.64
|24.30+.79
|PPLCorp 1.64
|65537
|31.38
|30.59
|30.64—.80
|Penney
|69594
|1.34
|1.24
|1.32+.03
|PetrbrsA
|130908
|13.36
|13.15
|13.30+.38
|Petrobras
|204586
|14.38
|14.02
|14.37+.39
|Pfizer 1.36
|186580
|43.50
|42.77
|43.10—.43
|ProctGam 2.87
|89112
|92.37
|91.24
|91.41—.69
|QEPRes .08
|65791
|9.26
|8.79
|8.97—.15
|Qudiann
|112266
|6.15
|4.67
|5.87+1.58
|RegionsFn .56
|126236
|16.11
|15.65
|15.82—.01
|RiteAid
|97150
|1.15
|1.09
|1.10+.03
|SpdrGold
|88341
|116.35
|115.86
|115.86+.19
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|738402
|267.15
|265.01
|265.02+.90
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|115294
|34.66
|34.55
|34.56+.15
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|70711
|54.92
|53.37
|54.07+.20
|SpdrRetls .49e
|85893
|45.13
|44.35
|44.75+.75
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|375069
|34.16
|33.18
|33.70+.79
|Salesforce
|72428
|125.75
|121.61
|123.59+2.92
|Schlmbrg 2
|92625
|47.100
|47.19
|47.64+.74
|SchwIntEq .71e
|89191
|30.68
|30.45
|30.56+.42
|SchSTUSTr .35
|67399
|49.64
|49.61
|49.64
|ScorpioTk .04
|66371
|1.71
|1.59
|1.70+.08
|SnapIncAn
|154250
|6.48
|6.17
|6.35+.26
|SouthnCo 2.40
|69208
|46.60
|45.54
|45.63—1.03
|SwstnEngy
|238805
|5.30
|5.08
|5.25+.20
|Sprint
|78845
|6.21
|6.09
|6.14+.06
|Squaren
|156623
|63.96
|60.27
|62.62+.80
|SPMatls .98e
|70133
|54.41
|53.64
|53.89+.43
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|92562
|90.32
|89.49
|89.51—.51
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|166044
|55.14
|54.48
|54.60—.44
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|87372
|103.34
|102.22
|102.48+1.06
|SPEngy 2.04e
|173109
|66.68
|65.32
|65.98+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|485846
|26.59
|26.13
|26.21+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|108460
|70.42
|69.74
|69.87+.49
|SPTech .78e
|164985
|65.33
|64.40
|64.67+.47
|SPUtil 1.55e
|189095
|54.77
|53.93
|54.08—.81
|TJX 1.56
|108572
|47.52
|46.12
|46.16—.66
|TaiwSemi .73e
|70130
|36.72
|36.14
|36.17+.53
|Target 2.56
|117203
|70.25
|68.08
|69.26+.23
|Transocn
|128844
|9.36
|9.03
|9.26+.29
|Twitter
|164621
|32.08
|31.10
|31.61+.55
|USNGasrs
|140524
|38.45
|35.90
|36.30—.38
|USOilFd
|382169
|11.82
|11.42
|11.52+.25
|VICIPrn .71e
|127631
|21.53
|21.25
|21.42+.19
|ValeSA .29e
|250586
|14.37
|14.13
|14.35+.28
|VanEGold .06e
|512817
|19.92
|19.45
|19.81+.51
|VnEkRus .01e
|100085
|20.95
|20.69
|20.86+.58
|VnEkSemi .58e
|66237
|92.56
|91.06
|91.06+.40
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|91846
|19.00
|18.67
|18.82+.32
|VanEJrGld
|233594
|28.24
|27.61
|28.10+.75
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|163613
|39.27
|38.92
|39.00+.72
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|182260
|39.50
|39.20
|39.35+.57
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|184817
|59.90
|58.88
|59.16—.30
|Vipshop
|65179
|5.83
|5.52
|5.55+.08
|Visa s 1f
|73866
|135.78
|133.63
|134.42+1.05
|WalMart 2.08f
|93495
|94.92
|93.31
|94.17+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|169445
|53.20
|52.27
|52.43—.11
|WmsCos 1.36
|94800
|25.32
|24.70
|25.03+.38
|Yamanag .02
|102809
|2.21
|2.12
|2.18+.06
|ZayoGrp
|127487
|26.75
|25.42
|26.10+.71
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.