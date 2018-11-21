BC-150-actives-f,

202.5
By The Associated Press November 21, 2018 5:32 pm 11/21/2018 05:32pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 72859 15.12 14.67 15.07+.17
AT&TInc 2 303001 30.03 29.41 29.77+.35
AbbVie 4.28f 65302 88.78 85.37 86.15—1.94
Alibaba 146866 151.48 148.65 149.41+3.43
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 214107 9.70 9.43 9.59+.20
Altria 3.20 90075 55.80 54.13 54.39—1.24
Ambev .05e 175459 4.29 4.19 4.26+.08
AmIntlGrp 1.28 83420 44.34 42.91 43.86+.80
Annaly 1.20e 79806 10.00 9.91 9.95
AuroraCn 80314 6.37 6.15 6.25+.22
BPPLC 2.38 82785 41.56 40.74 41.27+1.17
BcoBrads .06a 138758 9.66 9.51 9.61+.25
BkofAm .60 403459 27.76 27.25 27.27—.11
BiPVxSTrs 329409 38.99 37.88 38.42—.92
BarrickG .12 197665 13.55 13.18 13.46+.43
BestBuy 1.80 91040 65.00 60.84 62.09—1.44
BostonSci 68326 35.03 34.19 34.60+.55
BrMySq 1.60 69346 53.88 52.95 53.20—.32
CVSHealth 2 68893 76.55 74.96 75.09—.43
Cemex .29t 229823 5.07 4.65 4.68—.20
CntryLink 2.16 151351 18.65 18.09 18.34—.15
ChesEng 254794 3.35 3.23 3.26+.06
CgpVelLCrd 71868 18.25 16.56 16.98+1.00
CgpVelICrd 66544 11.97 10.68 11.65—.79
Citigroup 1.80f 123786 63.83 62.67 62.87+.34
ClevCliffs .60 66001 9.71 9.42 9.50+.08
CocaCola 1.56 135591 49.44 48.59 48.73—.65
Coty .50 74714 8.84 8.60 8.77+.14
DRHorton .50 70503 36.01 34.58 35.80+.94
DeltaAir 1.40f 64978 57.32 55.67 55.97+.56
DenburyR 83929 2.42 2.31 2.38+.14
DxGBullrs 103519 15.17 14.10 14.93+1.08
DrGMBllrs .09e 111567 7.75 7.28 7.61+.52
DxSCBearrs 110547 12.31 11.60 11.94—.48
Disney 1.68 72409 113.99 112.30 113.03+1.16
DowDuPnt 1.52 90700 57.78 56.41 56.97+.60
EQTCorp .12 73342 17.90 16.81 17.79+1.08
EnCanag .06 299459 7.53 7.14 7.39+.33
EgyTrnsfr 1.22 113901 14.89 14.41 14.68+.38
ENSCO .04 116588 6.65 6.25 6.51+.31
ExxonMbl 3.28 96852 78.38 77.26 77.56+.59
FstDatan 144857 17.81 17.00 17.46+.68
FootLockr 1.38
143963 54.65 52.23 52.96+6.87
FordM .60a 258791 9.20 8.98 9.11+.05
FrptMcM .20 170559 11.49 11.03 11.41+.53
GameStop 1.52
124803 14.50 12.31 13.71+1.43
Gap .97 69328 26.11 24.88 25.81+1.15
GenElec .48 843860 7.93 7.73 7.81+.16
GenMotors 1.52 65554 35.86 34.97 35.55+.46
Gerdau .02e 73850 4.19 4.04 4.06—.05
Goldcrpg .24 83994 9.92 9.56 9.81+.31
HPInc .64f 82169 23.08 22.66 22.66+.05
Hanesbdss .60 65684 15.86 15.05 15.72+.97
HPEntn .45e 86522 14.93 14.63 14.70+.17
iShGold 86651 11.79 11.74 11.75+.03
iShBrazil .67e 180897 39.49 39.16 39.40+.84
iShEMU .86e 80363 37.21 36.94 37.04+.47
iShChinaLC .87e
329509 41.25 40.77 40.90+.75
iShEMkts .59e 681040 40.48 40.13 40.21+.73
iShiBoxIG 3.87
107045 111.72 111.45 111.59+.24
iSEafe 1.66e 327206 62.44 61.99 62.19+.86
iShiBxHYB 5.09
165603 83.34 83.07 83.17+.42
iShR2K 1.77e
178883 149.37 146.53 148.03+2.04
iShChina .61e 158021 55.96 55.31 55.40+1.29
iShREst 2.76e 65458 80.47 79.47 79.90+.11
iShCorEafe 1.56e
127081 58.54 58.13 58.29+.81
Infosyss 75393 9.10 8.95 9.07—.02
iShJapanrs 73934 54.57 54.15 54.28+.82
iShCorEM .95e 159196 48.88 48.48 48.54+.85
ItauUnibH .57e 119959 13.83 13.56 13.59+.07
JPMorgCh 2.24f
106123 109.61 107.64 107.64—.81
JohnJn 3.60 102711 146.23 140.78 141.99—4.46
Keycorp .56 153896 18.32 17.65 18.05+.22
KindMorg .80 133086 17.41 16.93 17.17+.21
Kinrossg 172919 2.74 2.62 2.69+.08
LBrands 2.40
x109291 30.14 28.10 29.37+1.54
LloydBkg .47a 65910 2.88 2.82 2.84+.04
Lowes 1.92 73444 89.02 86.21 88.37+2.19
Macys 1.51 84702 32.81 31.95 32.59+.64
MarathnO .20 125145 16.68 16.06 16.41+.48
Medtrnic 2 68208 93.31 91.65 92.97+.81
Merck 2.20f 90542 75.07 74.18 74.79+.01
MetLife 1.68 65777 43.94 42.75 42.99+.15
MorgStan 1.20 79611 44.23 43.15 43.73+.63
Nabors .24 91526 4.14 4.01 4.05+.05
NYCmtyB .68 85777 9.76 9.46 9.52—.10
NikeB s .88f 73261 72.90 71.81 72.37+1.25
NokiaCp .19e 130660 5.60 5.51 5.53+.02
OasisPet 71837 7.80 7.47 7.74+.40
Oracle .76 138559 49.18 48.53 48.62+.29
PG&ECp 2.12f 106873 24.55 23.64 24.30+.79
PPLCorp 1.64 65537 31.38 30.59 30.64—.80
Penney 69594 1.34 1.24 1.32+.03
PetrbrsA 130908 13.36 13.15 13.30+.38
Petrobras 204586 14.38 14.02 14.37+.39
Pfizer 1.36 186580 43.50 42.77 43.10—.43
ProctGam 2.87 89112 92.37 91.24 91.41—.69
QEPRes .08 65791 9.26 8.79 8.97—.15
Qudiann 112266 6.15 4.67 5.87+1.58
RegionsFn .56 126236 16.11 15.65 15.82—.01
RiteAid 97150 1.15 1.09 1.10+.03
SpdrGold 88341 116.35 115.86 115.86+.19
S&P500ETF 4.13e
738402 267.15 265.01 265.02+.90
SpdrLehHY 2.30
115294 34.66 34.55 34.56+.15
SpdrS&PRB .74e
70711 54.92 53.37 54.07+.20
SpdrRetls .49e 85893 45.13 44.35 44.75+.75
SpdrOGEx .73e 375069 34.16 33.18 33.70+.79
Salesforce 72428 125.75 121.61 123.59+2.92
Schlmbrg 2 92625 47.100 47.19 47.64+.74
SchwIntEq .71e 89191 30.68 30.45 30.56+.42
SchSTUSTr .35 67399 49.64 49.61 49.64
ScorpioTk .04 66371 1.71 1.59 1.70+.08
SnapIncAn 154250 6.48 6.17 6.35+.26
SouthnCo 2.40 69208 46.60 45.54 45.63—1.03
SwstnEngy 238805 5.30 5.08 5.25+.20
Sprint 78845 6.21 6.09 6.14+.06
Squaren 156623 63.96 60.27 62.62+.80
SPMatls .98e 70133 54.41 53.64 53.89+.43
SPHlthC 1.01e 92562 90.32 89.49 89.51—.51
SPCnSt 1.28e 166044 55.14 54.48 54.60—.44
SPConsum 1.12e
87372 103.34 102.22 102.48+1.06
SPEngy 2.04e 173109 66.68 65.32 65.98+1.02
SPDRFncl .46e
485846 26.59 26.13 26.21+.02
SPInds 1.12e 108460 70.42 69.74 69.87+.49
SPTech .78e 164985 65.33 64.40 64.67+.47
SPUtil 1.55e 189095 54.77 53.93 54.08—.81
TJX 1.56 108572 47.52 46.12 46.16—.66
TaiwSemi .73e 70130 36.72 36.14 36.17+.53
Target 2.56 117203 70.25 68.08 69.26+.23
Transocn 128844 9.36 9.03 9.26+.29
Twitter 164621 32.08 31.10 31.61+.55
USNGasrs 140524 38.45 35.90 36.30—.38
USOilFd 382169 11.82 11.42 11.52+.25
VICIPrn .71e 127631 21.53 21.25 21.42+.19
ValeSA .29e 250586 14.37 14.13 14.35+.28
VanEGold .06e 512817 19.92 19.45 19.81+.51
VnEkRus .01e 100085 20.95 20.69 20.86+.58
VnEkSemi .58e 66237 92.56 91.06 91.06+.40
VEckOilSvc .47e
91846 19.00 18.67 18.82+.32
VanEJrGld 233594 28.24 27.61 28.10+.75
VangEmg 1.10e
163613 39.27 38.92 39.00+.72
VangFTSE 1.10e
182260 39.50 39.20 39.35+.57
VerizonCm 2.41f
184817 59.90 58.88 59.16—.30
Vipshop 65179 5.83 5.52 5.55+.08
Visa s 1f 73866 135.78 133.63 134.42+1.05
WalMart 2.08f 93495 94.92 93.31 94.17+.01
WellsFargo 1.72f
169445 53.20 52.27 52.43—.11
WmsCos 1.36 94800 25.32 24.70 25.03+.38
Yamanag .02 102809 2.21 2.12 2.18+.06
ZayoGrp 127487 26.75 25.42 26.10+.71

