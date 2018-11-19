BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93895 3.78 3.64 3.64—.11 AT&TInc 2 277648 30.70 30.21 30.35+.06 Alibaba 180519 153.21 148.77 149.53—4.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|93895
|3.78
|3.64
|3.64—.11
|AT&TInc 2
|277648
|30.70
|30.21
|30.35+.06
|Alibaba
|180519
|153.21
|148.77
|149.53—4.57
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|183889
|9.81
|9.64
|9.67—.04
|Altria 3.20
|102996
|57.17
|55.34
|55.68—1.10
|Ambev .05e
|185210
|4.34
|4.21
|4.31—.04
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|84853
|43.34
|42.59
|43.30+.36
|Anadarko 1.20f
|77408
|56.31
|54.14
|55.61—.77
|Annaly 1.20e
|102570
|10.05
|9.95
|9.99
|Arconic .24
|80672
|21.30
|19.90
|20.34+.19
|AuroraCn
|95205
|6.26
|6.06
|6.09—.31
|BakHuGEn .72
|93843
|23.55
|22.68
|23.00—.37
|BcoBrads .06a
|120504
|9.84
|9.64
|9.81+.02
|BcoSantSA .21e
|119470
|4.87
|4.79
|4.83—.01
|BkofAm .60
|459581
|28.02
|27.54
|27.75
|BiPVxSTrs
|482961
|37.48
|34.90
|37.26+2.09
|BarrickG .12
|127696
|13.23
|13.00
|13.09+.05
|BestBuy 1.80
|74364
|67.29
|62.18
|62.20—4.23
|BlackBerry
|83321
|9.15
|8.57
|8.59—.38
|BostonSci
|104750
|37.15
|35.17
|35.29—1.92
|BrMySq 1.60
|110791
|54.13
|52.99
|53.48—.59
|CabotO&G .28f
|86926
|26.20
|25.49
|25.80+.06
|CanopyGrn
|85727
|35.19
|32.22
|32.77—2.44
|CntryLink 2.16
|120332
|19.53
|18.95
|19.03—.14
|ChesEng
|284428
|3.57
|3.42
|3.48—.10
|CgpVelICrd
|75326
|11.39
|10.11
|10.25—.17
|Citigroup 1.80f
|122236
|65.54
|64.20
|64.62—.33
|CocaCola 1.56
|130432
|50.76
|50.25
|50.51+.34
|ConAgra .85
|76746
|33.63
|32.99
|33.42+.35
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|77683
|66.73
|65.03
|66.44+.32
|Coty .50
|140918
|9.50
|9.11
|9.15+.06
|DRHorton .50
|79201
|35.15
|33.98
|34.96+.18
|DenburyR
|132866
|2.58
|2.39
|2.45—.13
|DevonE .32
|77706
|30.06
|29.15
|29.62+.06
|DxGBullrs
|81546
|14.62
|13.92
|14.07+.04
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|79792
|7.56
|7.19
|7.28+.08
|DxSCBearrs
|127909
|11.87
|11.08
|11.74+.66
|Disney 1.68
|97123
|117.83
|114.79
|115.42—.77
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|84430
|59.64
|57.64
|57.80—1.39
|EQTCorp .12
|96528
|17.42
|16.38
|17.10+.47
|EdisonInt 2.42
|74858
|54.78
|52.67
|53.91—.54
|EnCanag .06
|268722
|7.74
|7.47
|7.60—.02
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|119812
|15.07
|14.80
|14.80
|ENSCO .04
|112851
|6.57
|6.28
|6.55+.15
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|93937
|79.36
|78.43
|79.22+.26
|FstDatan
|142697
|17.89
|16.87
|16.92—.90
|FordM .60a
|562086
|9.36
|8.96
|9.25+.20
|FrptMcM .20
|168678
|12.01
|11.48
|11.51—.45
|GenElec .48
|1472239
|8.24
|7.79
|7.84—.18
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|115910
|35.97
|35.41
|35.68—.07
|Gerdau .02e
|139837
|4.38
|4.23
|4.30—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|75862
|9.64
|9.36
|9.48+.04
|HPInc .64f
|99023
|24.17
|23.31
|23.55—.61
|Hallibrtn .72
|121762
|33.08
|32.20
|32.99+.53
|Hanesbdss .60
|80784
|15.12
|14.72
|14.93+.02
|HPEntn .45e
|123598
|15.22
|14.70
|14.83—.37
|iShGold
|96639
|11.75
|11.69
|11.73+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|230617
|40.21
|39.51
|39.91—.57
|iShMexico .78e
|73938
|41.44
|40.67
|41.18—.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|320630
|41.26
|40.57
|40.78—.68
|iShEMkts .59e
|775750
|40.68
|40.24
|40.35—.55
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|97736
|111.65
|111.42
|111.62—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|304097
|62.95
|62.25
|62.41—.55
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|365672
|83.24
|82.90
|83.01—.26
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|215174
|152.03
|148.37
|148.86—3.08
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|110211
|59.09
|58.41
|58.58—.50
|iShJapanrs
|132408
|54.88
|54.33
|54.46—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|193382
|49.07
|48.56
|48.73—.63
|ItauUnibH .57e
|141582
|14.09
|13.87
|13.99
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|139812
|111.20
|109.53
|110.83+.84
|JohnJn 3.60
|87091
|148.44
|146.37
|147.73+1.74
|Keycorp .56
|100209
|18.54
|18.10
|18.26—.03
|KindMorg .80
|162731
|17.46
|17.18
|17.42+.14
|Kinrossg
|100365
|2.67
|2.56
|2.58+.02
|LloydBkg .47a
|109899
|2.89
|2.82
|2.86+.07
|MGIC Inv
|115101
|12.08
|11.32
|11.78—.27
|Macys 1.51
|104168
|33.76
|32.56
|33.08—.22
|MarathnO .20
|108068
|17.29
|16.79
|17.12—.07
|Merck 2.20f
|164094
|76.61
|75.59
|76.35+.29
|MetLife 1.68
|78614
|44.17
|43.36
|43.67—.29
|MorgStan 1.20
|97417
|44.79
|44.04
|44.41+.28
|Nabors .24
|161322
|4.54
|4.29
|4.42+.02
|NYCmtyB .68
|88377
|9.65
|9.40
|9.59+.17
|NewellRub .92f
|110374
|21.90
|21.22
|21.42—.26
|NewfldExp
|79210
|19.64
|18.68
|19.32+.32
|NokiaCp .19e
|132159
|5.83
|5.72
|5.72—.09
|OasisPet
|111622
|8.17
|7.87
|8.05—.24
|Oracle .76
|195174
|51.10
|49.40
|49.55—1.62
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|227353
|23.39
|21.54
|23.26—1.14
|ParsleyEn
|85512
|22.04
|21.09
|21.44—.70
|Penney
|125046
|1.35
|1.18
|1.27—.02
|Petrobras
|226891
|14.94
|14.56
|14.85—.01
|Pfizer 1.36
|221699
|44.27
|43.51
|44.18+.67
|PUltSP500s
|78621
|46.38
|43.69
|44.29—2.28
|ProctGam 2.87
|91497
|94.19
|92.91
|93.29—.53
|PrUShSPrs
|87915
|38.52
|37.09
|38.24+1.25
|PulteGrp .36
|83163
|25.42
|24.61
|25.22+.25
|QEPRes .08
|84924
|9.24
|8.19
|9.12+.74
|RegionsFn .56
|188149
|16.39
|15.93
|16.13—.07
|ResolEnrs
|79599
|35.84
|33.08
|34.70+4.21
|RiteAid
|118960
|1.21
|1.11
|1.18—.03
|SpdrGold
|85081
|115.92
|115.37
|115.67+.05
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1025133
|273.38
|268.07
|269.10—4.63
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|212781
|34.64
|34.49
|34.57—.04
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|75109
|55.68
|54.50
|54.90—.10
|SpdrRetls .49e
|113285
|46.71
|45.33
|45.51—.95
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|207219
|34.78
|34.06
|34.56—.19
|Salesforce
|
|141968
|132.26
|120.42
|121.01—11.54
|Schlmbrg 2
|91875
|49.18
|47.87
|48.31+.09
|Schwab .52
|78825
|46.90
|45.35
|45.97—.99
|SnapIncAn
|207685
|6.44
|6.02
|6.05—.44
|SwstnEngy
|188215
|5.52
|5.32
|5.40+.01
|Sprint
|133432
|6.47
|6.18
|6.19—.12
|Squaren
|222944
|70.40
|62.70
|62.97—7.62
|SPMatls .98e
|122841
|55.42
|54.30
|54.45—.79
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|87709
|92.19
|90.47
|90.87—1.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|167196
|56.39
|55.74
|55.97—.09
|SPEngy 2.04e
|155821
|67.43
|66.56
|67.16—.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|654408
|26.90
|26.54
|26.78—.01
|SPInds 1.12e
|143646
|71.95
|70.57
|70.85—1.14
|SPTech .78e
|191935
|67.96
|65.43
|65.61—2.60
|SPUtil 1.55e
|145660
|55.17
|54.57
|55.12+.24
|TJX 1.56
|172350
|51.70
|48.54
|48.96—2.53
|TaiwSemi .73e
|151909
|36.68
|35.96
|36.05—.82
|Target 2.56
|91232
|80.40
|77.56
|77.79—1.89
|TevaPhrm .73e
|83704
|22.35
|21.65
|22.00—.25
|Transocn
|98940
|9.83
|9.52
|9.75+.02
|Twilion
|91886
|90.00
|76.34
|76.90—12.27
|Twitter
|157186
|33.60
|31.84
|31.98—1.69
|USBancrp 1.20
|77930
|55.31
|54.63
|55.00+.08
|USNGasrs
|156871
|38.83
|36.01
|37.20+1.77
|USOilFd
|345270
|12.18
|11.70
|12.14+.07
|VICIPrn .71e
|100884
|21.52
|21.34
|21.42+.12
|ValeSA .29e
|144599
|14.82
|14.51
|14.72—.25
|VanEGold .06e
|399593
|19.66
|19.33
|19.39+.01
|VnEkRus .01e
|97225
|21.10
|20.84
|21.04+.03
|VnEkSemi .58e
|99592
|94.06
|90.65
|90.74—3.54
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|89737
|19.54
|19.08
|19.41+.10
|VanEJrGld
|73397
|27.97
|27.51
|27.60+.09
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|226139
|39.38
|38.96
|39.10—.49
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|142766
|39.82
|39.38
|39.51—.33
|Vereit .55
|114127
|7.76
|7.50
|7.54—.17
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|183953
|61.32
|60.18
|60.62+.41
|Vipshop
|99272
|5.92
|5.67
|5.70—.14
|Visa s 1f
|162485
|140.57
|134.25
|134.76—5.42
|WalMart 2.08f
|87759
|98.25
|96.43
|96.78—.91
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|202139
|53.48
|52.60
|53.32+.38
|WmsCos 1.36
|114689
|25.50
|24.92
|25.33+.20
|Yamanag .02
|111580
|2.20
|2.13
|2.16—.02
|ZayoGrp
|177008
|28.40
|25.63
|26.00+2.33
