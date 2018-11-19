BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93895 3.78 3.64 3.64—.11 AT&TInc 2 277648 30.70 30.21 30.35+.06 Alibaba 180519 153.21 148.77 149.53—4.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Monday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93895 3.78 3.64 3.64—.11 AT&TInc 2 277648 30.70 30.21 30.35+.06 Alibaba 180519 153.21 148.77 149.53—4.57 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 183889 9.81 9.64 9.67—.04 Altria 3.20 102996 57.17 55.34 55.68—1.10 Ambev .05e 185210 4.34 4.21 4.31—.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 84853 43.34 42.59 43.30+.36 Anadarko 1.20f 77408 56.31 54.14 55.61—.77 Annaly 1.20e 102570 10.05 9.95 9.99 Arconic .24 80672 21.30 19.90 20.34+.19 AuroraCn 95205 6.26 6.06 6.09—.31 BakHuGEn .72 93843 23.55 22.68 23.00—.37 BcoBrads .06a 120504 9.84 9.64 9.81+.02 BcoSantSA .21e 119470 4.87 4.79 4.83—.01 BkofAm .60 459581 28.02 27.54 27.75 BiPVxSTrs 482961 37.48 34.90 37.26+2.09 BarrickG .12 127696 13.23 13.00 13.09+.05 BestBuy 1.80 74364 67.29 62.18 62.20—4.23 BlackBerry 83321 9.15 8.57 8.59—.38 BostonSci 104750 37.15 35.17 35.29—1.92 BrMySq 1.60 110791 54.13 52.99 53.48—.59 CabotO&G .28f 86926 26.20 25.49 25.80+.06 CanopyGrn 85727 35.19 32.22 32.77—2.44 CntryLink 2.16 120332 19.53 18.95 19.03—.14 ChesEng 284428 3.57 3.42 3.48—.10 CgpVelICrd 75326 11.39 10.11 10.25—.17 Citigroup 1.80f 122236 65.54 64.20 64.62—.33 CocaCola 1.56 130432 50.76 50.25 50.51+.34 ConAgra .85 76746 33.63 32.99 33.42+.35 ConocoPhil 1.22f 77683 66.73 65.03 66.44+.32 Coty .50 140918 9.50 9.11 9.15+.06 DRHorton .50 79201 35.15 33.98 34.96+.18 DenburyR 132866 2.58 2.39 2.45—.13 DevonE .32 77706 30.06 29.15 29.62+.06 DxGBullrs 81546 14.62 13.92 14.07+.04 DrGMBllrs .09e 79792 7.56 7.19 7.28+.08 DxSCBearrs 127909 11.87 11.08 11.74+.66 Disney 1.68 97123 117.83 114.79 115.42—.77 DowDuPnt 1.52 84430 59.64 57.64 57.80—1.39 EQTCorp .12 96528 17.42 16.38 17.10+.47 EdisonInt 2.42 74858 54.78 52.67 53.91—.54 EnCanag .06 268722 7.74 7.47 7.60—.02 EgyTrnsfr 1.22 119812 15.07 14.80 14.80 ENSCO .04 112851 6.57 6.28 6.55+.15 ExxonMbl 3.28 93937 79.36 78.43 79.22+.26 FstDatan 142697 17.89 16.87 16.92—.90 FordM .60a 562086 9.36 8.96 9.25+.20 FrptMcM .20 168678 12.01 11.48 11.51—.45 GenElec .48 1472239 8.24 7.79 7.84—.18 GenMotors 1.52 115910 35.97 35.41 35.68—.07 Gerdau .02e 139837 4.38 4.23 4.30—.05 Goldcrpg .24 75862 9.64 9.36 9.48+.04 HPInc .64f 99023 24.17 23.31 23.55—.61 Hallibrtn .72 121762 33.08 32.20 32.99+.53 Hanesbdss .60 80784 15.12 14.72 14.93+.02 HPEntn .45e 123598 15.22 14.70 14.83—.37 iShGold 96639 11.75 11.69 11.73+.03 iShBrazil .67e 230617 40.21 39.51 39.91—.57 iShMexico .78e 73938 41.44 40.67 41.18—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 320630 41.26 40.57 40.78—.68 iShEMkts .59e 775750 40.68 40.24 40.35—.55 iShiBoxIG 3.87 97736 111.65 111.42 111.62—.11 iSEafe 1.66e 304097 62.95 62.25 62.41—.55 iShiBxHYB 5.09 365672 83.24 82.90 83.01—.26 iShR2K 1.77e 215174 152.03 148.37 148.86—3.08 iShCorEafe 1.56e 110211 59.09 58.41 58.58—.50 iShJapanrs 132408 54.88 54.33 54.46—.24 iShCorEM .95e 193382 49.07 48.56 48.73—.63 ItauUnibH .57e 141582 14.09 13.87 13.99 JPMorgCh 2.24f 139812 111.20 109.53 110.83+.84 JohnJn 3.60 87091 148.44 146.37 147.73+1.74 Keycorp .56 100209 18.54 18.10 18.26—.03 KindMorg .80 162731 17.46 17.18 17.42+.14 Kinrossg 100365 2.67 2.56 2.58+.02 LloydBkg .47a 109899 2.89 2.82 2.86+.07 MGIC Inv 115101 12.08 11.32 11.78—.27 Macys 1.51 104168 33.76 32.56 33.08—.22 MarathnO .20 108068 17.29 16.79 17.12—.07 Merck 2.20f 164094 76.61 75.59 76.35+.29 MetLife 1.68 78614 44.17 43.36 43.67—.29 MorgStan 1.20 97417 44.79 44.04 44.41+.28 Nabors .24 161322 4.54 4.29 4.42+.02 NYCmtyB .68 88377 9.65 9.40 9.59+.17 NewellRub .92f 110374 21.90 21.22 21.42—.26 NewfldExp 79210 19.64 18.68 19.32+.32 NokiaCp .19e 132159 5.83 5.72 5.72—.09 OasisPet 111622 8.17 7.87 8.05—.24 Oracle .76 195174 51.10 49.40 49.55—1.62 PG&ECp 2.12f 227353 23.39 21.54 23.26—1.14 ParsleyEn 85512 22.04 21.09 21.44—.70 Penney 125046 1.35 1.18 1.27—.02 Petrobras 226891 14.94 14.56 14.85—.01 Pfizer 1.36 221699 44.27 43.51 44.18+.67 PUltSP500s 78621 46.38 43.69 44.29—2.28 ProctGam 2.87 91497 94.19 92.91 93.29—.53 PrUShSPrs 87915 38.52 37.09 38.24+1.25 PulteGrp .36 83163 25.42 24.61 25.22+.25 QEPRes .08 84924 9.24 8.19 9.12+.74 RegionsFn .56 188149 16.39 15.93 16.13—.07 ResolEnrs 79599 35.84 33.08 34.70+4.21 RiteAid 118960 1.21 1.11 1.18—.03 SpdrGold 85081 115.92 115.37 115.67+.05 S&P500ETF 4.13e 1025133 273.38 268.07 269.10—4.63 SpdrLehHY 2.30 212781 34.64 34.49 34.57—.04 SpdrS&PRB .74e 75109 55.68 54.50 54.90—.10 SpdrRetls .49e 113285 46.71 45.33 45.51—.95 SpdrOGEx .73e 207219 34.78 34.06 34.56—.19 Salesforce 141968 132.26 120.42 121.01—11.54 Schlmbrg 2 91875 49.18 47.87 48.31+.09 Schwab .52 78825 46.90 45.35 45.97—.99 SnapIncAn 207685 6.44 6.02 6.05—.44 SwstnEngy 188215 5.52 5.32 5.40+.01 Sprint 133432 6.47 6.18 6.19—.12 Squaren 222944 70.40 62.70 62.97—7.62 SPMatls .98e 122841 55.42 54.30 54.45—.79 SPHlthC 1.01e 87709 92.19 90.47 90.87—1.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 167196 56.39 55.74 55.97—.09 SPEngy 2.04e 155821 67.43 66.56 67.16—.02 SPDRFncl .46e 654408 26.90 26.54 26.78—.01 SPInds 1.12e 143646 71.95 70.57 70.85—1.14 SPTech .78e 191935 67.96 65.43 65.61—2.60 SPUtil 1.55e 145660 55.17 54.57 55.12+.24 TJX 1.56 172350 51.70 48.54 48.96—2.53 TaiwSemi .73e 151909 36.68 35.96 36.05—.82 Target 2.56 91232 80.40 77.56 77.79—1.89 TevaPhrm .73e 83704 22.35 21.65 22.00—.25 Transocn 98940 9.83 9.52 9.75+.02 Twilion 91886 90.00 76.34 76.90—12.27 Twitter 157186 33.60 31.84 31.98—1.69 USBancrp 1.20 77930 55.31 54.63 55.00+.08 USNGasrs 156871 38.83 36.01 37.20+1.77 USOilFd 345270 12.18 11.70 12.14+.07 VICIPrn .71e 100884 21.52 21.34 21.42+.12 ValeSA .29e 144599 14.82 14.51 14.72—.25 VanEGold .06e 399593 19.66 19.33 19.39+.01 VnEkRus .01e 97225 21.10 20.84 21.04+.03 VnEkSemi .58e 99592 94.06 90.65 90.74—3.54 VEckOilSvc .47e 89737 19.54 19.08 19.41+.10 VanEJrGld 73397 27.97 27.51 27.60+.09 VangEmg 1.10e 226139 39.38 38.96 39.10—.49 VangFTSE 1.10e 142766 39.82 39.38 39.51—.33 Vereit .55 114127 7.76 7.50 7.54—.17 VerizonCm 2.41f 183953 61.32 60.18 60.62+.41 Vipshop 99272 5.92 5.67 5.70—.14 Visa s 1f 162485 140.57 134.25 134.76—5.42 WalMart 2.08f 87759 98.25 96.43 96.78—.91 WellsFargo 1.72f 202139 53.48 52.60 53.32+.38 WmsCos 1.36 114689 25.50 24.92 25.33+.20 Yamanag .02 111580 2.20 2.13 2.16—.02 ZayoGrp 177008 28.40 25.63 26.00+2.33 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 