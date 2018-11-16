BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AT&TInc 2 285914 30.42 29.95 30.29+.17 AXAEqHn .13p 233640 20.50 20.13 20.25—.20 AbbottLab 1.12 95229 72.33 70.36 72.04+1.31…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AT&TInc 2
|285914
|30.42
|29.95
|30.29+.17
|AXAEqHn .13p
|
|233640
|20.50
|20.13
|20.25—.20
|AbbottLab 1.12
|95229
|72.33
|70.36
|72.04+1.31
|AbbVie 4.28f
|86152
|92.00
|89.20
|91.53+1.39
|Alibaba
|194896
|155.80
|152.14
|154.10—2.12
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|151229
|9.80
|9.64
|9.71+.04
|Altria 3.20
|118264
|57.26
|56.21
|56.78—.50
|Ambev .05e
|219393
|4.39
|4.25
|4.35+.12
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|91286
|43.36
|42.32
|42.94+.25
|Anadarko 1.20f
|85003
|56.81
|55.72
|56.38+.87
|Annaly 1.20e
|123347
|9.99
|9.82
|9.99+.14
|AuroraCn
|84410
|6.68
|6.30
|6.40—.24
|BakHuGEn .72
|
|164240
|23.80
|23.25
|23.37+.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|124772
|9.88
|9.53
|9.79+.19
|BkofAm .60
|524436
|27.89
|27.42
|27.75—.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|414907
|37.82
|35.02
|35.17—1.66
|BarrickG .12
|125694
|13.31
|13.01
|13.04+.05
|BlackBerry
|87279
|9.12
|8.84
|8.97+.11
|BrMySq 1.60
|100883
|54.81
|53.43
|54.07+.80
|Cemex .29t
|82004
|5.14
|4.95
|5.05+.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|104071
|19.28
|18.90
|19.17+.21
|ChesEng
|330666
|3.76
|3.54
|3.58—.15
|Citigroup 1.80f
|159747
|64.98
|64.02
|64.95+.35
|CocaCola 1.56
|133852
|50.25
|49.63
|50.17+.43
|ConAgra .85
|84871
|33.24
|32.27
|33.07+.65
|ConocoPhil 1.22f
|
|79027
|66.44
|65.38
|66.12+.91
|Coty .50
|233295
|9.38
|8.71
|9.09+.38
|DenburyR
|150346
|2.75
|2.56
|2.58—.08
|DevonE .32
|179346
|30.94
|28.94
|29.56—1.06
|DiamRk .50
|85517
|10.55
|10.40
|10.54+.07
|DxGBullrs
|107343
|14.28
|13.85
|14.03+.56
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|93979
|7.33
|7.10
|7.20+.28
|DxSCBearrs
|136603
|11.50
|11.01
|11.08—.08
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|112299
|59.42
|58.33
|59.19+.46
|EQTCorp .12
|119817
|17.23
|16.29
|16.63—.57
|EdisonInt 2.42
|88281
|55.01
|52.51
|54.45+7.26
|EnCanag .06
|374574
|7.84
|7.41
|7.62—.15
|EgyTrnsfr 1.22
|96221
|15.10
|14.68
|14.80+.05
|ENSCO .04
|151085
|6.56
|6.14
|6.40+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|135770
|79.19
|78.10
|78.96+.77
|FstDatan
|97846
|18.29
|17.62
|17.82—.45
|FordM .60a
|543812
|9.31
|8.98
|9.05—.26
|FrptMcM .20
|159790
|12.11
|11.76
|11.96
|GenElec .48
|1757125
|8.20
|7.73
|8.02—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|116799
|35.79
|35.02
|35.75+.20
|Gerdau .02e
|174092
|4.37
|4.11
|4.35+.29
|Goldcrpg .24
|90676
|9.59
|9.42
|9.44+.17
|HPInc .64f
|85714
|24.37
|23.96
|24.16—.01
|Hallibrtn .72
|78968
|32.88
|32.13
|32.46+.01
|HeclaM .01e
|90692
|2.70
|2.53
|2.58+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|110630
|15.35
|15.10
|15.20—.12
|iShGold
|94504
|11.74
|11.69
|11.70+.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|349301
|40.62
|39.57
|40.48+.61
|iShEMU .86e
|96748
|37.80
|37.36
|37.75+.01
|iShMexico .78e
|
|103287
|41.67
|40.10
|41.38+1.14
|iShSilver
|87509
|13.55
|13.47
|13.53+.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|471514
|41.82
|40.93
|41.46+.18
|iShEMkts .59e
|1350536
|41.11
|40.37
|40.90+.08
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|135036
|111.76
|111.41
|111.73+.22
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|92365
|114.81
|113.92
|114.70+.66
|iSEafe 1.66e
|295235
|63.03
|62.38
|62.96+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|649127
|83.30
|83.00
|83.27—.25
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|293221
|152.29
|150.06
|151.94+.36
|iShREst 2.76e
|118471
|80.65
|79.40
|80.65+.96
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|125638
|59.16
|58.56
|59.08+.04
|iShCorEM .95e
|288673
|49.55
|48.70
|49.36+.15
|ItauUnibH .57e
|122351
|14.10
|13.70
|13.99+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|137725
|110.76
|108.55
|109.99—.08
|JohnJn 3.60
|79708
|146.74
|144.55
|145.99+1.49
|Keycorp .56
|99470
|18.52
|18.22
|18.29—.17
|KindMorg .80
|101708
|17.35
|17.12
|17.28+.11
|Kinrossg
|136817
|2.59
|2.50
|2.56+.09
|LloydBkg .47a
|124390
|2.82
|2.77
|2.79—.04
|Macys 1.51
|152491
|33.40
|30.64
|33.30+1.03
|MarathnO .20
|154803
|17.44
|16.81
|17.19+.04
|Medtrnic 2
|79146
|94.60
|92.72
|93.70+.93
|Merck 2.20f
|135267
|76.25
|74.55
|76.06+1.22
|MetLife 1.68
|81619
|44.70
|43.82
|43.96—.84
|MorgStan 1.20
|97748
|44.34
|43.47
|44.13—.17
|Nabors .24
|169890
|4.67
|4.36
|4.40—.21
|NewellRub .92f
|96956
|21.84
|21.12
|21.68+.30
|NewfldExp
|83276
|19.98
|18.39
|19.00—.71
|NiSource s .78
|100732
|25.86
|25.23
|25.69+.38
|NikeB s .88f
|80128
|75.52
|73.06
|74.74+.41
|NokiaCp .19e
|174274
|5.85
|5.78
|5.81+.05
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|
|127634
|52.60
|49.83
|50.93—8.06
|OasisPet
|115520
|8.60
|8.03
|8.29—.20
|Oracle .76
|205977
|51.45
|50.42
|51.17+.54
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|546036
|25.51
|23.01
|24.40+6.66
|PPLCorp 1.64
|88688
|31.04
|30.45
|30.83+.33
|Penney
|248518
|1.44
|1.26
|1.29—.07
|PetrbrsA
|97721
|13.88
|13.45
|13.79+.28
|Petrobras
|201447
|14.98
|14.57
|14.86+.30
|Pfizer 1.36
|232771
|43.78
|42.91
|43.51+.30
|ProctGam 2.87
|129797
|94.81
|93.67
|93.82—.01
|PrUShSPrs
|90161
|37.67
|36.72
|36.99—.18
|PrUShD3rs
|83371
|16.18
|15.50
|15.67—.23
|RegionsFn .56
|174316
|16.41
|16.12
|16.20—.25
|RiteAid
|139381
|1.25
|1.19
|1.21+.01
|SpdrGold
|85746
|115.88
|115.37
|115.62+.85
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|1257466
|273.73
|271.21
|273.73+.71
|SpdrBiots .44e
|83635
|80.07
|76.69
|79.52+1.97
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|134382
|26.77
|26.69
|26.72—.12
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|604195
|34.67
|34.54
|34.61—.16
|SpdrRetls .49e
|96426
|46.61
|45.88
|46.46—.65
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|226161
|35.30
|34.27
|34.75—.04
|Schlmbrg 2
|115344
|48.75
|47.73
|48.22+.14
|Schwab .52
|97027
|47.24
|46.61
|46.96—.36
|ScorpioTk .04
|83468
|1.82
|1.73
|1.78—.02
|SnapIncAn
|194632
|6.80
|6.28
|6.49—.33
|SwstnEngy
|221666
|5.53
|5.29
|5.39—.06
|Sprint
|239168
|6.38
|6.07
|6.31+.19
|Squaren
|132944
|73.20
|69.94
|70.59—3.01
|SPMatls .98e
|87078
|55.38
|54.37
|55.24+.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|109320
|92.48
|90.91
|92.04+.92
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|152127
|56.29
|55.69
|56.06+.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|197213
|67.41
|66.47
|67.18+.79
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|805183
|26.79
|26.47
|26.79+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|151531
|72.34
|71.36
|71.99—.02
|SPTech .78e
|179727
|68.62
|67.38
|68.21—.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|214063
|55.14
|54.47
|54.88+.83
|Synchrony .84
|93070
|26.39
|25.44
|25.91—.60
|TJX 1.56
|133705
|51.86
|50.87
|51.49—.98
|TaiwSemi .73e
|163823
|37.20
|36.66
|36.87—1.65
|Target 2.56
|82520
|80.16
|78.21
|79.68—1.08
|TevaPhrm .73e
|93510
|22.83
|22.12
|22.25—.37
|Transocn
|124866
|9.88
|9.47
|9.73+.02
|Twitter
|178524
|33.92
|32.60
|33.67+.52
|USBancrp 1.20
|91655
|55.21
|54.34
|54.92+.26
|USNGasrs
|117888
|35.56
|33.31
|35.43+3.63
|USOilFd
|303269
|12.30
|11.87
|12.07+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|164687
|15.04
|14.69
|14.97+.04
|VanEGold .06e
|461498
|19.50
|19.29
|19.38+.29
|VnEkRus .01e
|94921
|21.04
|20.78
|21.01—.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|119868
|94.80
|92.11
|94.28—1.63
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|79142
|19.43
|18.99
|19.31+.14
|VanEJrGld
|121263
|27.69
|27.38
|27.51+.39
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|181831
|39.73
|39.06
|39.59+.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|171328
|39.88
|39.50
|39.84+.04
|Vereit .55
|113665
|7.72
|7.59
|7.71+.08
|VerizonCm 2.41f
|
|190250
|60.39
|58.91
|60.21+1.13
|Vipshop
|86868
|6.01
|5.56
|5.84+.18
|Visa s 1f
|86254
|141.84
|139.92
|140.18—1.66
|WalMart 2.08f
|141153
|99.42
|96.92
|97.69—1.85
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|188714
|53.18
|52.48
|52.94+.12
|Weyerhsr 1.36
|80142
|27.27
|26.50
|27.06+.45
|WmsCos 1.36
|86439
|25.23
|24.82
|25.13+.13
|WmsSon 1.72
|115225
|55.00
|51.85
|53.76—6.80
|Yamanag .02
|107430
|2.21
|2.11
|2.18+.04
|ZayoGrp
|85079
|23.76
|22.92
|23.67+1.47
